The top 5 restaurants in NJ to get the best pasta
With the craze that has gripped dieters for the past decade to avoid carbs, many people are eating way less pasta. If you look at the rise in certain health conditions in the U.S., it does make sense. If you are interested in learning more about the problem with wheat...
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the State
New Jersey is a state abundant with sandwich options. From giant submarine sandwiches to the infamous fat sandwich, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within the Garden State but with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food joints are good, and which ones are great.
Amazing Jersey Shore Town Named Among Most Beautiful In America
There is no shortage of beauty in New Jersey. One town is more beautiful than the next, And now one New Jersey town has been listed among the most beautiful in the entire nation. No one needs to tell New Jersey residents that we live amongst some of the most...
This News Might Make New Jersey The Love Capital Of America
We love a good love story here in New Jersey and it turns out we’re pretty good at them as well, at least according to data on our divorce rate here in the Garden State. You would think with all of the New Jersey stresses we have to deal with, our relationships will eventually suffer and ultimately pay the price. But that is not what the statistics say.
Here Are 9 of the Top, Tastiest Taco Spots in Central Jersey!
Tacos are one of those handheld foods that can make any day better. Who does't want to hear "Wanna grab some tacos for dinner?" There's a taco for everyone, and there are SO many amazing spots to get quality tacos in New Jersey. What's your poison? Birria tacos with a...
Is New Jersey One of the Rudest States in All of America?
Is New Jersey Rude? Guess that depends on your definition of rude. According to Google rude is defined as "offensively impolite or ill-mannered" and "having a startling abruptness" so maybe? or is it we just don't have time for nonsense? If you live here in New Jersey you know the answer and if you live outside Jersey, you should get on board and then there won't be any problems lol.
Healthy eating restaurant chain opens its second NJ location
True Food Kitchen, a health conscious restaurant and craft bar, has opened its second New Jersey location, this one in Edison at the Menlo Park Mall. The first one is in Hackensack. Its motto is: eat good things that do good things. According to their website: True Food Kitchen is...
The Most Pretty Winter Town In New Jersey Has Been Named
To some, it's a dreadful statement, and to others, the thoughts of cold weather, snow, and bundling up in your warmest sweater is something they look forward to. Personally, I'm not a huge fan of winter, especially after spending the last few years living in the mountains. That being said,...
Thanksgiving is weeks away — and it’s time to start planning, NJ!
Thanksgiving for me has always been a great time to share a table with my family and close friends. As someone who likes to cook and eat, Thanksgiving is the ultimate dinner. It’s a time to put your diet on hold and enjoy the goodness that the dinner will provide.
Baby formula recall in New Jersey
Baby formula maker Abbott is recalling 2-ounce bottles of Ready-to-Feed Similac Liquid products. If you have any of the products listed below, throw them out. Similac Water (Sterilized) Similac NeoSure. Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution. Specific lot numbers for the products listed above can be found at the Similac website by clicking...
New Jersey, Would You Try These Outrageous Beauty Treatments?
Is there anything that we won’t do to be beautiful? There are some crazy treatments out there that have me wondering if someone is just playing a massive joke on us. Would you try these outrageous beauty treatments?. Bird Poop Facial. We had a caller from Freehold call us...
Did You Know New Jersey Has The World’s Largest This?
New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
These are the trendy candies for Halloween
I told you about the trend spotting retailer, Showcase, and that they were opening four new stores in New Jersey https://nj1015.com/trendy-retailer-is-opening-4-new-new-jersey-stores/. Now, that trendy retailer has released its list of trendy candy for Halloween 2022 (spoiler alert: they sell all of them). So, here is their. “list of the scariest,...
Heads Up New Jersey: Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Use The Thumbs Up Emoji
New Jersey loves to argue so much that now we have lowered ourselves to debating about the last thing I ever thought I would ever debate about: emojis. Emojis have become an artform and I am always eager to see what they will release next. But you youngins' and your...
New Jersey’s Favorite Fictional Boss Might Surprise You
Tony Stark? Olivia Pope? Darth Vader? None of those were named New Jersey's favorite fictional boss. You might be surprised who was!. National Boss's Day is Sunday, October 16th. To mark the occasion, Grand Canyon University recently had a team of researchers analyze Google Trends Seach Date over a period of a year to put together a list of America's most popular fictional bosses.
Spread the word: You have a right to take job-protected, paid family leave in New Jersey | Opinion
Working families thrive when they feel like they can do both successfully, but many are unaware that they can support their families financially, emotionally and physically with New Jersey’s paid leave programs. Others fear they’ll lose their job or suffer workplace repercussions if they pursue benefits that they’re entitled to have.
This Is Absolutely The Perfect Name For The Scariest Road In New Jersey
TGIF, and by that I mean Thank God It's Fall. Next to spring, fall is without a doubt my favorite season, and for good reason!. You have fall activities like pumpkin carving, cider drinking, and Oktoberfests, plus, as my wife would say, fall fashion is the best fashion. She's talking...
6 Weird Pets That Are Surprisingly Legal To Own In New Jersey
I feel like when you were a little kid everyone dreams of owning a pet elephant, tiger, giraffe, or some other strange animal as a pet one day. Typically, most people only own animals you can buy at a pet store, but apparently, that’s not the case for all of New Jersey.
More NJ restaurants charging credit card fees (Opinion)
I've mentioned it in previous posts that soon family-owned, mom-and-pop restaurants may be squeezed into extinction within a generation. The pressures and expenses are enormous. With inflation raising product and labor costs, some restaurants have resorted to passing on those credit card processing fees to their customers. It is legal,...
New Jersey restaurants and businesses face challenge of jumping high financial hurdles
For many restaurants, businesses, and hotels, everyone within the hospitality industry in New Jersey, the last couple of years has been like a heavyweight fight with just seemingly one blow after another they've had to come back from to come out on top. Just from an economic and financial standpoint,...
