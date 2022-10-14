ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

92.7 WOBM

This News Might Make New Jersey The Love Capital Of America

We love a good love story here in New Jersey and it turns out we’re pretty good at them as well, at least according to data on our divorce rate here in the Garden State. You would think with all of the New Jersey stresses we have to deal with, our relationships will eventually suffer and ultimately pay the price. But that is not what the statistics say.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Here Are 9 of the Top, Tastiest Taco Spots in Central Jersey!

Tacos are one of those handheld foods that can make any day better. Who does't want to hear "Wanna grab some tacos for dinner?" There's a taco for everyone, and there are SO many amazing spots to get quality tacos in New Jersey. What's your poison? Birria tacos with a...
92.7 WOBM

Is New Jersey One of the Rudest States in All of America?

Is New Jersey Rude? Guess that depends on your definition of rude. According to Google rude is defined as "offensively impolite or ill-mannered" and "having a startling abruptness" so maybe? or is it we just don't have time for nonsense? If you live here in New Jersey you know the answer and if you live outside Jersey, you should get on board and then there won't be any problems lol.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Baby formula recall in New Jersey

Baby formula maker Abbott is recalling 2-ounce bottles of Ready-to-Feed Similac Liquid products. If you have any of the products listed below, throw them out. Similac Water (Sterilized) Similac NeoSure. Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution. Specific lot numbers for the products listed above can be found at the Similac website by clicking...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Did You Know New Jersey Has The World’s Largest This?

New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
EDISON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

These are the trendy candies for Halloween

I told you about the trend spotting retailer, Showcase, and that they were opening four new stores in New Jersey https://nj1015.com/trendy-retailer-is-opening-4-new-new-jersey-stores/. Now, that trendy retailer has released its list of trendy candy for Halloween 2022 (spoiler alert: they sell all of them). So, here is their. “list of the scariest,...
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey’s Favorite Fictional Boss Might Surprise You

Tony Stark? Olivia Pope? Darth Vader? None of those were named New Jersey's favorite fictional boss. You might be surprised who was!. National Boss's Day is Sunday, October 16th. To mark the occasion, Grand Canyon University recently had a team of researchers analyze Google Trends Seach Date over a period of a year to put together a list of America's most popular fictional bosses.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

More NJ restaurants charging credit card fees (Opinion)

I've mentioned it in previous posts that soon family-owned, mom-and-pop restaurants may be squeezed into extinction within a generation. The pressures and expenses are enormous. With inflation raising product and labor costs, some restaurants have resorted to passing on those credit card processing fees to their customers. It is legal,...
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
