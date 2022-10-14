ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck By Car In Hunterdon County Crosswalk: Police

A woman was hit by a car while crossing the street in a crosswalk in Hunterdon County in the morning on Monday, Oct. 17, police said. The pedestrian was crossing Route 202/31 in a crosswalk with a green light when she was struck by a vehicle traveling on Reaville Avenue that also had a green light and made a left turn to head onto Route 202/31 northbound, Flemington Police Lt. William Soriano told DailyVoice.com.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Prosecutor: Fatal Friday Night Accident Under Investigation

A fatal Friday night collision involving an SUV and a dirt bike is under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Saturday. The victim of the fatality in Aberdeen has been identified as 40-year-old Clifford Walton of the Cliffwood Beach section of the township. The incident …
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck

MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

FBI investigates NJ ‘swatting’ calls to 10 towns

State Police said there were at least 10 "swatting" calls received Friday by New Jersey school districts. Police in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold Township, Hamilton (Mercer), Jackson, Lower Township, Newark, Stafford, Toms River and Vineland received what turned out to be hoax calls about a shooting inside a school. Local...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Man exposed himself to young girl at N.J. school, prosecutor says

A man who exposed himself to a young girl at a Somerset County school earlier this month has been arrested, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. The incident happened during an “extracurricular function” at an unidentified Montgomery Township school on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Deputy Chief Frank Roman. School was not in session at the time.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Woman dead, 4 injured in Staten Island ambulance crash: officials

WESTERLEIGH, Staten Island (PIX11) — A woman was killed and four other people injured when an ambulance and an SUV collided at a Westerleigh intersection early Friday. The Richmond University Medical Center ambulance sat on its side, partly pushed onto the sidewalk near Jewett and Maine avenues following the 6:30 a.m. crash, PIX11 News’ Tom […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
