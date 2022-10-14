Read full article on original website
Pedestrian Struck By Car In Hunterdon County Crosswalk: Police
A woman was hit by a car while crossing the street in a crosswalk in Hunterdon County in the morning on Monday, Oct. 17, police said. The pedestrian was crossing Route 202/31 in a crosswalk with a green light when she was struck by a vehicle traveling on Reaville Avenue that also had a green light and made a left turn to head onto Route 202/31 northbound, Flemington Police Lt. William Soriano told DailyVoice.com.
wrnjradio.com
Driver injured after tractor-trailer overturns on I-78 in Somerset County
WARREN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A driver was injured after a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 78 in Somerset County Monday morning, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at 7:18 a.m. on Interstate 78 east to exit 36 in Warren Township, Marchan...
WILD PURSUIT: Thieves Crash BMW Before Leading Chase Through Multiple NJ Towns
Three men and a teenager led police on a wild pursuit after crashing a stolen BMW, and then hopping in a Lexus SUV, causing one state trooper to crash his vehicle on the Garden State Parkway over the weekend, authorities said. Trouble began around 2:10 p.m. when troopers responded to...
Fatal collision in Aberdeen Township remains under investigation
ABERDEEN — A fatal collision involving a sport utility vehicle and a dirt bike that took place in Aberdeen Township on the evening of Oct. 14 is under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Oct. 15. The deceased individual has been identified as Clifford Walton,...
6 hospitalized after NJ Transit bus gets rear-ended in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — A NJ Transit bus stopped at a stop was rear-ended Monday morning, sending six people to a hospital. A bus on the 508 route with 12 passengers on board was stopped at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Chelsea Avenue in Atlantic City around 9 a.m. when it was rear-ended, according to NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith.
30 firefighters able to quickly douse the flames of apartment fire in Middletown, NJ
An investigation is underway after an apartment fire brought 30 firefighters to the Alice V. Tomaso Towers Apartment Complex in the Old Village section of Middletown Township on Monday morning, according to the Middletown Township Fire Department. A call came in on Monday morning around 8:33 am regarding a kitchen...
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Prosecutor: Fatal Friday Night Accident Under Investigation
A fatal Friday night collision involving an SUV and a dirt bike is under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Saturday. The victim of the fatality in Aberdeen has been identified as 40-year-old Clifford Walton of the Cliffwood Beach section of the township. The incident …
Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck
MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
FBI investigates NJ ‘swatting’ calls to 10 towns
State Police said there were at least 10 "swatting" calls received Friday by New Jersey school districts. Police in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold Township, Hamilton (Mercer), Jackson, Lower Township, Newark, Stafford, Toms River and Vineland received what turned out to be hoax calls about a shooting inside a school. Local...
Man exposed himself to young girl at N.J. school, prosecutor says
A man who exposed himself to a young girl at a Somerset County school earlier this month has been arrested, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. The incident happened during an “extracurricular function” at an unidentified Montgomery Township school on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Deputy Chief Frank Roman. School was not in session at the time.
3 men, 1 minor charged with murder in Camden, NJ summertime shooting
CAMDEN — An investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in July has resulted in murder charges for four city residents, including a juvenile. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrests and charges on Monday. All four were charged on Oct. 3. Responding to a ShotSpotter alert, police...
Princeton, NJ man exposed himself to girl in ‘educational facility,’ cops say
MONTGOMERY — A Princeton man has been charged with lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child following an incident inside an undisclosed educational facility in Montgomery on Oct. 1. According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, 54-year-old Shuai Shen pulled down his pants and exposed himself to a...
Woman dies after head-on crash on N.J. highway, police say
A head-on crash Thursday in Ocean County left a 61-year-old Toms River woman dead, authorities said. The collision happened in Manchester around 6:45 a.m. on State Highway 70 near mile marker 34, and involved a pickup truck and a commercial refrigerated box truck, according to township police. The Nissan Frontier...
Yikes! Massive whale breaches next to father and son fishing in Bradley Beach, NJ
A video of a whale breach alongside a fishing boat at the Jersey Shore has gone viral. Zach Piller, 23, said that he and his dad fish often, and were near Bradley Beach when their memorable encounter happened on Wednesday. Piller, a Pennsylvania resident from the Philadelphia area, happened to...
District forfeits football game for fear of violence in Long Branch, NJ
A continued threat of violence led Neptune High School to forfeit its game with Long Branch on Saturday morning. The game originally scheduled for Friday night at Long Branch High School was moved to Saturday morning to be played without spectators after four shooting incidents in Long Branch and West Long Branch.
2 Passed Out, 11 Total Hospitalized In CO Leak At Newark Senior Living Facility
Eleven residents of a Newark senior living facility were hospitalized in a carbon monoxide leak early Saturday, Oct. 15, authorities said. Two people who had passed out brought police to the Stephen Crane Elderly Apartments on Evergreen Lane around 5:40 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. Firefighters...
Excellent! Cupcake Giant is Opening Soon in Ocean County, NJ
Who loves cupcakes? Everybody. For a while now I've been seeing Facebook posts about this delicious cupcake place to come to the Jersey Shore, especially Ocean County. How exciting and tasty, it's happening. This cupcake place is from North Jersey and on their Facebook page they have well over twenty...
Woman dead, 4 injured in Staten Island ambulance crash: officials
WESTERLEIGH, Staten Island (PIX11) — A woman was killed and four other people injured when an ambulance and an SUV collided at a Westerleigh intersection early Friday. The Richmond University Medical Center ambulance sat on its side, partly pushed onto the sidewalk near Jewett and Maine avenues following the 6:30 a.m. crash, PIX11 News’ Tom […]
These Houses Are So Cool Decorated for Halloween in Ocean County, NJ
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. These yards throughout Ocean County are just incredible. The hours that families spend putting everything up is just amazing. Thank you all for sharing with us.
NJ man swimming at closed Stone Harbor beach saved from deadly rip currents
STONE HARBOR — Firefighters and two good Samaritans rescued a man from the ocean Saturday morning after rip currents nearly dragged him out to sea. Zeke Orzech and Steve Markel are credited with helping the victim until first responders could get there, according to Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company #1.
