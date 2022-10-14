ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Elizabeth Warren Demands Answers From Wells Fargo On 'Alarming Pattern' Of Zelle Fraud

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fBYam_0iYkdLvX00

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) says she wants answers from Wells Fargo & Co WFC on the Zelle fraud.

What Happened: Warren made her comments on Twitter and shared a New York Times article highlighting an “alarming pattern” of Zelle fraud observed by her in data provided by Wells Fargo.

Warren tweeted Wells Fargo has a “long history of ripping off customers," adding that she was releasing data showing how Zelle fraud and scams affecting Wells Fargo customers are much bigger than what other big banks had reported. “I want answers."

The Massachusetts senator, who sits on Senate’s Banking Committee, told Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf in a letter — published by the Times — last week that the bank did not cooperate with her investigation of the Zelle platform dating back to April 2022.

Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment on Warren’s comments.

Why It Matters: Zelle is owned by Early Warning Services, LLC — a consortium of seven banks that includes Wells Fargo.

“Wells Fargo's rates of reported fraud and scams are extraordinarily low and comparable to the Zelle network as a whole, where rates of reported fraud and scams represent less than 0.1% of all transactions,” said Early Warning in a statement.

Lenders that complied with Warren’s request — Bank of America, PNC and U.S. Bank — together reported 135,000 Zelle frauds or scams in 2021, accounting for 0.03% of their Zelle transactions, according to Times.

Banks and credit union customers reportedly sent 1.8 billion payments worth $490 billion through Zelle in 2021.

Warren told Scharf in her letter that Wells Fargo reported a rate more than twice as high, however, the Senator did not reveal the precise claims rate because the bank asked the information to be kept confidential.

A Wells Fargo spokesperson told the Times that 99.94% of its customer transactions occurred without incident — the publication construed that it meant that 0.06% of the bank’s Zelle transactions do lead to a fraud or scam claim.

In her letter, Warren said she would send the information on Wells Fargo’s Zelle claims to regulators, which include the Federal Reserve. In 2021, Warren had asked for the break up for Wells Fargo.

Price Action: On Thursday, Wells Fargo shares closed 4.5% higher at $42.33 in the regular session and rose 0.8% in extended trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Comments / 22

DeeAnn Doss
3d ago

the problem is not just Wells Fargo!! it is all the banks that refuse to acknowledge the fraud and repay the money stolen from accounts!!!!

Reply
14
Tim Gruss
3d ago

I've said it many times before and that is Wells Fargo is the single worst banking Institution that you could ever find yourself attached to. if you're still a member of Wells Fargo then you almost deserve to be swindled

Reply(1)
13
AP_000344.515abe4863a6418d98a03734af6133ac.1725
2d ago

I will give credit where credit is due, she is absolutely right. Anybody with half a brain will not do business with wells fargo, crooks from day 1.

Reply
6
Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'

The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
Benzinga

If Trump Wins Presidency In 2024, Putin's Dreams Come True: 'He's Horrifying,' Financier Says

In 2019, Special Counsel Robert Mueller released a report detailing his investigation into then-President Donald Trump's purported collusion with Russia. It discusses two Russian plots to influence the 2016 election: a social media influence operation as well as a hacking and releasing of hacked emails. Another section of the study discusses whether members of the Trump campaign intentionally made a deal with Russia to participate in those plots.
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Benzinga

Trump Asked Aides About Ghislaine Maxwell Mentioning His Name: 'She Say Anything About Me?'

Former President Donald Trump once asked his aides if Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, had brought up his name after her arrest. According to a book by the New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, in July 2020, during an Oval Office meeting, Trump asked his advisers … "You see that article in the [New York] Post today that mentioned me?"
Benzinga

PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company

PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
Benzinga

Trump Will Run For Office In 2024 But May Not Stay In The Whole Time, Says Book Author: 'He's Backed Himself Into A Corner'

Talks of former U.S. President Donald Trump throwing his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential elections have appeared on and off in the press in recent times. What Happened: Trump may be forced to announce his candidature, Maggie Haberman, New York Times White House correspondent and the author of the new book, “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” said in an interview with CBS News.
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
99K+
Followers
174K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy