Recap: Unity Bancorp Q3 Earnings
Unity Bancorp UNTY reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Unity Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 1.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.92.
Revenue was up $2.32 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.79% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Unity Bancorp's past performance:
Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.86 0.81 0.86 0.81
EPS Actual 0.88 0.85 0.92 0.90
Revenue Estimate 23.13M 22.40M 22.47M 21.89M
Revenue Actual 24.51M 22.14M 23.47M 22.53M
