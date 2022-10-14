ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan Chase: Q3 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
 4 days ago
JPMorgan Chase JPM reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JPMorgan Chase beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $3.12 versus an estimate of $2.88.

Revenue was up $3.05 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 4.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JPMorgan Chase's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021

EPS Estimate 2.91 2.73 3.01 3

EPS Actual 2.76 2.63 3.33 3.74

Revenue Estimate 31.95B 31.14B 29.90B 29.76B

Revenue Actual 31.63B 31.59B 30.35B 30.44B

To track all earnings releases for JPMorgan Chase visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

