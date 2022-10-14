ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Swedish parties make deal to govern with hard-right support

By KARL RITTER
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Km06i_0iYkcynt00

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Three Swedish center-right parties on Friday agreed to form a coalition government with the support of the Sweden Democrats, a once radical far-right group that has moved toward the mainstream but retains a hard line on immigration.

The agreement comes after a month of talks following Sept. 11 elections that gave the Sweden Democrats an unprecedented position of influence in Swedish politics with over 20% of the vote.

Opposition leader Ulf Kristersson told reporters that his conservative Moderate party would form a center-right coalition government with the Liberals and the Christian Democrats, but remain in “close collaboration” with the Sweden Democrats. The center-right coalition depends on the support of the Sweden Democrats to secure a majority in Parliament, putting the party in a position to influence government policy from the sidelines even without Cabinet seats.

The party was founded in the 1980s by people who had been active in right-wing extremist groups, including neo-Nazis. They toned down their rhetoric and expelled openly racist members under Jimmie Akesson, who took over the party in 2005. Since then they have grown from a marginal movement with less than 2% support to become Sweden’s second biggest party.

Their success in the Swedish election, followed two weeks later by the even stronger showing by the Brothers of Italy in the Italian election, underlined a decades-long trend of far-right parties making inroads in European politics.

Akesson, who doesn't consider his party far-right, said he would have preferred Cabinet seats for the Sweden Democrats, but he supported the deal that would give his party influence over government policy, including on immigration and criminal justice.

“For us, it has been absolutely decisive that a shift in power must be a paradigm shift when it comes to immigration policy,” Akesson said, adding that Sweden's rules on asylum should be no more generous than required by the European Union, of which Sweden has been a member since 1995.

Sweden along with Germany stood out in Europe for its generous welcome toward asylum-seekers from the Middle East and Africa until the migration crisis of 2015-2016 prompted stricter controls on immigration.

A rise in gang violence in neighborhoods dominated by immigrants has led to widespread calls for even tighter controls on immigration and tougher sentences and deportations for foreign citizens who commit crimes in Sweden, policies long espoused by the Sweden Democrats but emulated in recent years by parties both on the center-left and center-right.

Kristersson, who is expected to lead the next government, said his coalition and the Sweden Democrats had agreed to increase prison sentences for gang members, including those under 18, and introduce special visitation zones for police to crack down on crime.

“We will also carry out a thorough review of the entire penal code, with tougher penalties for violent and sexual crimes," Kristersson said on Facebook.

Kristersson met Friday with the speaker of Parliament who tasked him with formally forming a Cabinet. A parliamentary vote on electing Kristersson as prime minister was scheduled for Monday.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of the center-left Social Democrats continues to lead in a caretaker government capacity until a new government is formed. The Social Democratic Party, the dominant force in Swedish politics for most of the 20th century, has gradually lost support since the 1990s. It has been in power for the past eight years in unstable alliances with left-wing and centrist parties.

Commenting on the new deal on Facebook, Andersson pointed to the influence the Sweden Democrats would get over the new government, saying that “even if Ulf Kristersson becomes prime minister, it is Jimmie Akesson who rules.”

The change of government comes at a delicate time for Sweden, which abandoned a longstanding policy of military nonalignment and applied to join NATO together with neighboring Finland in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Their application met resistance from NATO member Turkey, which placed a series of demands on Stockholm in particular to crack down on exiled Kurdish groups who are critical of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's regime and whom Turkey accuses of terrorism.

Kristersson said his coalition stands behind an agreement that the outgoing Swedish government and Finland signed with Turkey at a NATO summit last summer.

“We will continue to work seamlessly with it, and we will do it together with the now outgoing government," he said. “We will do everything we can within that agreement to get Sweden and Finland into NATO as soon as possible.”

___ Associated Press reporters Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen and David Keyton in Stockholm contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Swedish party official suspended after Anne Frank posting

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — A Sweden Democrats official was suspended by the far-right party for making degrading comments about Jewish teenage diarist Anne Frank. In an Instagram posting that has now been deleted, Rebecka Fallenkvist called Anne “immoral” among other things, according to Swedish media. Anne,...
WHIO Dayton

Greens leaders back German nuke extension, grassroots angry

BERLIN — (AP) — Senior members of Germany's environmentalist Greens party indicated Tuesday that they would accept Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision to extend the lifetime of the country's three remaining nuclear plants for a few months. The reactors were long scheduled to be switched off at the end...
WHIO Dayton

EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking economy

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union leaders enter a crucial stretch this week to make sure runaway energy prices and short supplies do not further tank their struggling economies and foment unrest. At the same time, they need to keep all 27 members united in their opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EU lawmakers reject border agency budget over misconduct

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union lawmakers refused on Tuesday to endorse the way the EU’s border and coast guard agency used its 2020 budget, over concerns about serious misconduct by staff and human rights concerns involving Frontex’s work. Frontex supervises the 27-nation EU’s outside borders....
WHIO Dayton

Family mourns miner's death in Turkey, demanding punishment

AMASRA, Turkey — (AP) — "My one and only, where are you," a mother cried at a cemetery beside a freshly-laid mound of earth. She couldn't process the death of her 33-year-old son who was killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey. Selcuk Ayvaz was among...
WHIO Dayton

Russian role in Burkina Faso crisis comes under scrutiny

OUAGADOUOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Within hours of Burkina Faso's second coup this year, the head of Russia's shadowy mercenary outfit Wagner Group was among the first to congratulate the new junta leader in West Africa. In a message posted on Telegram, Yevgeny Prigozhin praised the mutinous...
WHIO Dayton

Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government's recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday, prompting consternation from Israel. The center-left Labor Party government agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital. The Cabinet also reaffirmed that Jerusalem's status...
WHIO Dayton

EXPLAINER: Killer drones vie for supremacy over Ukraine

They are precise, small in size, able to effectively penetrate air defenses when fired in groups and above all, they're cheap. In Russia's invasion of Ukraine, killer drones have cemented their reputation as a potent, cost-effective weapon that can seek out and destroy targets while simultaneously spreading the kind of terror that can fray the resolve of soldiers and civilians alike.
The Independent

US claims Iran-made ‘kamikaze’ drones used by Russia to bomb Ukraine breach international law

The US and its western allies have claimed that Iran supplying drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine is a breach of UN Security Council (UNSC) sanctions. Kyiv has accused Russia of attacking Ukraine using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. The drone strikes continued on Monday in a renewed attack that left at least four people dead.
WASHINGTON STATE
WHIO Dayton

Gates Foundation pledges $1.2B to eradicate polio globally

BERLIN — (AP) — The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation says it will commit $1.2 billion to the effort to end polio worldwide. The money will be used to help implement the Global Polio Eradication Initiative's strategy through 2026. The initiative is trying to end the polio virus in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the last two endemic countries, the foundation said in a statement Sunday.
WHIO Dayton

Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine's power, water

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Airstrikes cut power and water supplies in a repeatedly bombed Ukrainian city and pounded critical energy facilities elsewhere on Tuesday, part of what Ukraine's president denounced as a quickening Russian campaign to drive Ukrainians into the cold and dark and making peace talks impossible.
WHIO Dayton

Australia and Singapore strike agreement to achieve net-zero

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australian and Singaporean leaders announced Tuesday what they described as a world-first agreement to cooperate in transitioning their economies to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese outlined their so-called Green Economy Agreement between...
WHIO Dayton

Danes confirm 'extensive damage" to Baltic Sea pipelines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Danish officials on Tuesday confirmed that there has been “extensive damage” to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea off Denmark and that the cause of the damage was “powerful explosions.”. In a statement, the...
WHIO Dayton

Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — An Iranian female competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.
WHIO Dayton

Electric vehicles take center stage at pared-back Paris show

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Europe is leading the push into battery-powered cars as electric vehicles enter the mainstream — even as the industry faces challenges including supply shortages, a spotty charging network and a looming recession. The electric-as-routine approach is on display this week at a...
WHIO Dayton

BTS members will serve in S. Korea military, regroup in '25

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The members of K-pop band BTS will serve their mandatory military duties under South Korean law, their management company said Monday, effectively ending a debate on whether they should be granted exemptions because of their artistic accomplishments. Big Hit Music said the...
WHIO Dayton

Novel by Sri Lanka's Shehan Karunatilaka wins Booker Prize

LONDON — (AP) — Writer Shehan Karunatilaka won the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction on Monday for “The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida,” a satirical “afterlife noir” set during Sri Lanka’s brutal civil war. Karunatilaka, one of Sri Lanka’s leading authors, won the...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
98K+
Followers
133K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy