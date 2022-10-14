The spiralling cost of living and soaring energy bills means many of us are looking for innovative ways to keep warm this winter. If you want to hunker down without turning the heating on, a hooded blanket may be just what you need.Essentially a very oversized hoodie, these wearable blankets come complete with sleeves and a hood – and are perfect for cocooning yourself as the weather cools. Now, Aldi has launched its own kids version for just £9.99.From the viral Oodie to M&S’s Percy Pig design, the fleece-lined throws are being praised by everyone from shoppers to money experts...

