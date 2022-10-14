ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine's power, water

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Airstrikes cut power and water supplies in a repeatedly bombed Ukrainian city and pounded critical energy facilities elsewhere on Tuesday, part of what Ukraine’s president denounced as a quickening Russian campaign to drive Ukrainians into the cold and dark and making peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly one-third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in the past week, “causing massive blackouts across the country.” “No space left for negotiations with Putin’s regime,” he tweeted. The campaign of strikes using missiles, drones and other weaponry has opened a new phase in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nearly eight-month invasion, as winter begins to bite. Even far from battlefields, water, heating and power are no longer certainties, with daily strikes reaching far into the country to slam utilities, sometimes faster than they can be repaired.
MediSked’s Doug Golub: Washington, D.C. 2022 Timmy Award Winner for Best Tech Manager

Doug Golub Named Regional Winner, will compete in 8th Annual North American Timmy Award. WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 17, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Doug Golub, President of MediSked, LLC, has been announced as Washington, D.C.’s Best Tech Manager Timmy Award Winner for 2022, chosen by peers in tech. Presented by community platform Tech in Motion, the Timmys is a celebration of the top people and companies to work for in technology. Going beyond the requirements of the job, Golub strives to foster growth and promote a great team culture, encouraging their team to succeed as a source of positive influence and leadership.
US claims Iran-made ‘kamikaze’ drones used by Russia to bomb Ukraine breach international law

The US and its western allies have claimed that Iran supplying drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine is a breach of UN Security Council (UNSC) sanctions. Kyiv has accused Russia of attacking Ukraine using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. The drone strikes continued on Monday in a renewed attack that left at least four people dead.
