Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says 30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past eight days after fresh Russian strikes
Ukraine president calls Russian strikes on power supplies ‘another kind of terrorism’ after attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv
Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine's power, water
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Airstrikes cut power and water supplies in a repeatedly bombed Ukrainian city and pounded critical energy facilities elsewhere on Tuesday, part of what Ukraine’s president denounced as a quickening Russian campaign to drive Ukrainians into the cold and dark and making peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly one-third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in the past week, “causing massive blackouts across the country.” “No space left for negotiations with Putin’s regime,” he tweeted. The campaign of strikes using missiles, drones and other weaponry has opened a new phase in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nearly eight-month invasion, as winter begins to bite. Even far from battlefields, water, heating and power are no longer certainties, with daily strikes reaching far into the country to slam utilities, sometimes faster than they can be repaired.
Column: Red wave vs. blue wall: Will California save or sink Democrats in November?
A number of closer-than-expected races and fading hopes in others have Democrats nervous they may fall short in California, a state key to their midterm prospects.
MediSked’s Doug Golub: Washington, D.C. 2022 Timmy Award Winner for Best Tech Manager
Doug Golub Named Regional Winner, will compete in 8th Annual North American Timmy Award. WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 17, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Doug Golub, President of MediSked, LLC, has been announced as Washington, D.C.’s Best Tech Manager Timmy Award Winner for 2022, chosen by peers in tech. Presented by community platform Tech in Motion, the Timmys is a celebration of the top people and companies to work for in technology. Going beyond the requirements of the job, Golub strives to foster growth and promote a great team culture, encouraging their team to succeed as a source of positive influence and leadership.
US claims Iran-made ‘kamikaze’ drones used by Russia to bomb Ukraine breach international law
The US and its western allies have claimed that Iran supplying drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine is a breach of UN Security Council (UNSC) sanctions. Kyiv has accused Russia of attacking Ukraine using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. The drone strikes continued on Monday in a renewed attack that left at least four people dead.
Biden’s Climate Law Solved A Major Problem With A Polarizing Fossil Fuel Technology
The vast majority of captured carbon dioxide is used to drill more oil. That’s about to change.
Climate Questions: Who is most vulnerable to climate change?
Most of the world's population has been affected in some way by climate change — 85% of the world, in fact
Worry grows for a female Iranian athlete who climbed without hijab
Media reports warned she may have been forced by Iranian officials to leave early from a competition in South Korea and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Puts Kevin McCarthy On Notice With Stark 'Power' Warning
The conspiracy theorist lawmaker hinted at what a GOP-run House might look like.
'How Dare You': Mike Lee Confronted Over Jan. 6 Scheme In Senate Debate
Evan McMullin, the independent candidate for Senate in Utah, accused the GOP senator of an "egregious betrayal" of the U.S. Constitution.
