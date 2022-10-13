ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Active Shooter: Off-Duty Officer Among Several Killed in East Raleigh Neighborhood

By paige.boyd
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3csBze_0iYkcSkl00

An off-duty police officer is among several people killed as police respond to an active shooting situation in an East Raleigh neighborhood.

WRAL reports that several police vehicles and an ambulance were parked around 5:30 p.m. along Osprey Cove Drive. A high-level city leader confirmed that multiple people were shot and killed. WakeMed also confirms that they have three people in its trauma unit from the shooting.

Police officers were seen walking around the Hedingham neighborhood, near the Neuse River Greenway Trail. A witness, identified as “Robert,” told WRAL, “I heard two gunshots and they were really loud so I knew something was close by and then I heard three other gunshots. I saw him basically pass my house in the backyard. He had a long-barrel shotgun. He was dressed in camo. He had a full backpack on that was also camouflage.”

At press time, the shooter is still at large. Raleigh Police is advising everyone in that area to stay in their homes and call 911 if they see anything or anyone suspicious.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for robbery suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood

The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Neighbor remembers Nicole Connors as a 'great lady'

RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s hard to put years of friendship into words when you no longer have that person in your life. A neighbor of one of the Hedingham shooting victims gave it her best shot. Robyn Miller said she has lived in the Hedingham neighborhood for 23...
RALEIGH, NC
bpr.org

Raleigh mass shooter will be prosecuted as an adult, but sentenced as a juvenile

Multiple news outlets have identified the alleged shooter who killed five people and wounded two others in northeast Raleigh on Thursday as 15-year-old Austin Thompson. Thompson's alleged victims included his older brother, James, who was 16 and a junior at Knightdale High School. If formally charged with first-degree murder, the teenage suspect would be treated as an adult in criminal court, despite his age.
RALEIGH, NC
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy