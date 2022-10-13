Read full article on original website
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
Netflix fans are calling chilling new true crime documentary 'best show of the year'
With Dahmer topping Netflix charts, true crime is the order of the day, but it's a documentary about a submarine murder that's being hailed as the 'best show of the year'. Into the Deep was released on the steaming platform on 30 September, initially premiering back in 2020, and the true crime documentary is receiving rave reviews so far.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
People watching terrifying new true crime Netflix series are all afraid to be home alone
Spooky season is well and truly upon us, and if you're looking for a frankly terrifying new thriller to get into, look no further than The Watcher. The Netflix series, which is based on a true story, was released on the platform on 13 October - and people are already terrified after binge-watching.
EW.com
TheWatcher's grisly John Graff murder sequence is based on true story of a family massacre
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. As if a fact-based story about a family plagued by maniacal letters from an anonymous stalker wasn't terrifying enough, Ryan Murphy's The Watcher series also drew narrative inspiration from a true story about a mass murder that took place in the same New Jersey town as the 2018 Cut article the show is based on.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
The Horrifying True Story Behind Netflix’s The Watcher
Ryan Murphy’s new limited series is almost too horrifying to believe. It’s based on a frighteningly true story.
15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling
"People don't even think about it. I think a lot of people just think, Oh, it's just a movie. You're just going to do it. It's not real. ... It's f***ing real when you're there."
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Last Seen Alive'
Several thrillers and biographical films are also trending on the streaming service.
Luckiest Girl Alive: Is the Netflix movie based on a true story?
Many viewers ofLuckiest Girl Alive, which is currently number one on Netflix’s Top 10, have been wondering whether the Mila Kunis-starrer is based on a true story.The film follows Kunis’s Ani, a writer whose seemingly perfect life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront a school shooting she experienced as a teenager.Luckiest Girl Alive contains harrowing scenes, with many viewers calling for stronger trigger warnings, but is it based on real life events?***This article contains spoilers for Luckiest Girl Alive***The answer is not straightforward. The film is technically based on a 2015 mystery novel of...
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
The Watcher’s true villain isn’t the secret stalker – it’s the creepy dad at its centre
There’s plenty to be scared of in The Watcher, Netflix’s latest collaboration with Ryan Murphy. Based on a true story, the thriller follows a family whose move from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs quickly becomes nightmarish. There’s a disturbing brother-sister neighbour duo who invite themselves onto (and into) the property as it suits. A spiky married couple across the street who have no qualms meddling in their garden. And a mystery stalker who sends them frightening letters, informing them that they’re constantly being watched and alluding to danger up ahead. Sharp scene cuts and surprise musical swells...
Elle
The Watcher
Beyond the blood cults, the ostensibly suicidal ferrets, the less-than-neighborly horticulture enthusiasts, and the pigtailed bed invaders, there is, in fact, a solid thesis knitting together Netflix’s intentionally wacky thriller The Watcher. Paranoia feeds obsession, and obsession feeds itself. This is the character-defining flaw of Dean Brannock (Bobby Cannavale),...
‘A Friend of the Family’ Deconstructs a Sensational True Story to Make It Even More Unsettling
This opening is usually where a disclaimer goes. For a series like “A Friend of the Family,” one that dramatizes the events behind a story that came to public attention through an acclaimed (or at least widely-seen) documentary, it’s almost second nature now to start off any discussion with a acknowledgment that many of the details are an open matter. Anyone who wants to know the story beforehand (particularly those who might want to avoid certain subject matter the story addresses) can easily find a concise summary with a few clicks. Creators will go to great lengths to try to preserve...
Android Authority
True crime dramas to watch after (or instead of) Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer show
Nine shows based on shocking crimes and criminals. Netflix‘s Jeffrey Dahmer show has been getting a lot of attention, though not all of it is good. The drama miniseries is based on the true story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who brutalized and killed at least 17 people, primarily targeting members of queer communities. The series has come under attack for its exploitative portrayal of a sensitive subject, with many condemning it and recommending people not watch. So, what other true crime dramas can you stream instead of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?
Dan Levy Sets Film Directorial Debut With ‘Good Grief’ at Netflix
“Schitt’s Creek” co-creator Dan Levy is making his feature film directing debut with “Good Grief,” a bittersweet comedy set at Netflix. The movie will star Levy, Ruth Negga (“Passing”), Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”), Luke Evans (“Beauty and the Beast”), Celia Imrie (“Better Things”), Arnaud Valois (“Spring Blossom”), David Bradley (“Game of Thrones”) and Jamael Westman (West End’s “Hamilton”). In addition to directing and starring in the film, Levy also wrote the screenplay. “Good Grief” centers on Marc Dreyfus, who chose to distract himself from the loss of his mom with a comfortable marriage. But when his husband also dies unexpectedly, Marc...
netflixjunkie.com
Where Are ‘The Watcher’ Couple Now? Here’s What Happened to Derek and Maria Broaddus
In this rapidly growing world of OTT, Netflix has chosen true crime documentaries as its weapon of choice. While there is variety in the content on every OTT platform, Netflix is focusing on making brilliantly horrifying true crime documentaries to continue its reign as the OTT Mughal. And boy, is it doing the trick. Adding to its intriguing catalog of true crime documentaries and drama series is The Watcher. The series revolves around the true events that took place with Derek and Maria Broaddus right after they moved into the new house.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Antlers’ on Hulu, in Which Keri Russell Finds Herself in a Gory Folk-Horror Tale
Now on Hulu after premiering in theaters in late 2021, Antlers went right ahead and titled itself after the things that have been a trend in horror movies for the past decade or so, the things that signify occult-style folk horror and are often found in seeping caves or dim wooded paths or rooms that smell really bad, sometimes next to bundles of evil twigs, and remember, you should ALWAYS HEED the evil twigs, even more so if they’re painstakingly arranged alongside haunted antlers. Notably, the film finds director Scott Cooper delving into supernatural scary stuff, merging his increasingly singular...
wegotthiscovered.com
A serial killer thriller hounded by protests that would never exist today whips up a storm on streaming
Given how far society has come in the last four decades, it’s stating the exceedingly obvious to say that a movie like Cruising would never stand a chance of existing today, not that any modern screenwriter would be so behind the times as to even contemplate such a concept.
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
