Spring Lake finishes in eighth place at Division 3 state finals

The Spring Lake Lakers girls golf team fresh off a Division 3 regional championship were looking to continue their hot streak at the MHSAA Division 3 girls golf state finals on Friday and Saturday but had to settle for a eighth place place finish. The finals were held at Forest...
SPRING LAKE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Hart boys, Ludington girls win Hart & Sole Invitational

The Hart boys and Ludington girls cross country teams won the Hart & Sole Invitational on Saturday morning in an event that was held in Hart at Colonial Golf Course on a chilly day. In the boys division Hart placed four runners in the top ten and finished with 28...
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Salgado, Cruz score goals as Hart shuts out Montague 2-0

The Pirates shut the Wildcats out, 2-0, and then tied them 2-2 earlier this season. Both teams battled the length of the field for the better part of the first half, with neither side giving up much scoring opportunity. The Pirates found their break when junior Josue Salgado pressed the...
HART, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Whitehall finishes 12th at the MHSAA Division 3 girls golf finals

The Whitehall Vikings girls golf team capped off the 2022 season with a 12th-place finish at the 2022 MHSAA Division 3 girls golf finals. The two-day meet was played at Forest Akers East in East Lansing on the campus of Michigan State University. Whitehall finished the two days at 748....
WHITEHALL, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Manistee gets last minute goal to beat Shelby 1-0

Both teams had to battle the wind that gusted to over 40 miles per hour at times during the game, as well as a persistent rain, and neither could gain an edge on the other for a good part of the night. The Chippewas, though, finally broke through for the...
MANISTEE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Fremont wins ‘Lori Vargas Volley Against Violence’ tournament

In pool play, the Packers posted wins against Reed City and Onekama, but tied with Cedar Springs. The Packers advanced as the second seed in the Gold Bracket. Fremont opened up bracket play with a win against Grant, then topped host Hesperia (22-25, 25-15, 15-7) in the championship. Carle Bruggema...
FREMONT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington finishes ninth at Division 3 girls golf finals

The Ludington Orioles girls golf team finished in ninth place in the Division 3 girls’ state finals over the weekend. The meet was played at Forest Akers East in East Lansing on the campus of Michigan State University. Ludington ended up with a ninth place finish out of 18...
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Hart wins Silver bracket championship at Volley Against Violence tournament

Not even Homecoming at Hesperia kept the Hart girls volleyball team out of the gym Saturday, and the Pirates were glad they played. The Pirates traveled to Hesperia to participate in the Volley against Violence tournament, and won the Silver bracket championship. The Pirates got off to a slow start,...
HART, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Smith connects for three goals as Reeths-Puffer shuts down Ludington, 3-0

Everybody who plays the Reeths-Puffer boys soccer team knows all about the Rocket’s junior standout Liam Smith, who scored 27 goals last year as a sophomore. He hasn’t missed a beat this year, and bumped his season goal total to 28 with a three-goal hat trick Monday night as the Rockets shutout Ludington, 3-0 in a Division 2 district semifinal game at Coopersville on a rainy, cold and windy night.
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Merz rushes for 128 yards in Mason County Central win over Shelby

Mason County Central’s football team is finally starting to put things together. It’s just too bad the season ends next week. Friday night, the Spartans got off to a fast start for the first time this season and rolled up a whopping 58-6 road win over the Shelby Tigers in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers.
SHELBY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Greater Muskegon co-op swim team finishes third at Spring Lake Invitational

The Greater Muskegon co-op swim team participated in the Spring Lake Invitational on Saturday and finished in third place. The Turtles earned 375 points. Spring Lake finished in second place with 510 points. This week the Turtles have swam to 19 personal record swims. “I was very proud of how...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Silverthorn rushes for 190 yards to lead White Cloud past Lakeview

The White Cloud Indians got by Lakeview by 37-32 on Friday evening in a Central States Athletic Association-Silver league game played at Lakeview. Offensively. the team was led by Jace Silverthorn with 190 yards rushing. He rushed for two touchdowns and passed for a third. One to Nate Compeau, who had two touchdowns.
WHITE CLOUD, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Hart racks up 500 yards of offense in win over Hesperia

HART — A historical season continued for the Hart football team Friday night. The Pirates won their third straight game, cruising to a 44-6 West Michigan Conference-Rivers win over Hesperia at home. The homecoming game was played on a wet and chilly evening. It marked the first time since...
HART, MI

