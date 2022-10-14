Read full article on original website
Calvary Christian cruises past Wellspring Prep in Monday volleyball action
The Fruitport Calvary Christian volleyball team breezed by Wellspring Prep in Alliance League action on Monday evening. The Eagles won in three straight sets (25-10, 25-12, 25-11). Ella Dykman led the way with nine kills, five aces and two digs, while Kara Baas scored eight aces. Michayla Assaad tallied five...
Mona Shores and Grand Haven advance to Thursday night soccer district championship game
The Mona Shores and Grand Haven boys soccer teams continued with the Division 1 District 2 tournament at Mona Shores on Monday evening. The Sailors shutout West Ottawa by a score of 3-0 in the semi-final round. Abe Freye led the way for the Sailors with a goal and an...
Spring Lake gets 4-1 win over Coopersville advances to district finals against Reeths-Puffer
The Spring Lake boys soccer team topped Coopersville in the Division 2 district semi-final match on Monday evening. The Lakers battled the wind but came away with the win by a score of 4-1. Isaac Rudd, Will Rudd, Conrad Bush and Reese Robson each netted a score for the Lakers.
Spring Lake finishes in eighth place at Division 3 state finals
The Spring Lake Lakers girls golf team fresh off a Division 3 regional championship were looking to continue their hot streak at the MHSAA Division 3 girls golf state finals on Friday and Saturday but had to settle for a eighth place place finish. The finals were held at Forest...
Mona Shores earns three points at MHSAA Division 2 tennis state finals
It had been 20 years since the Mona Shores Sailors boys’ tennis team qualified as a team for the MHSAA state finals. That drought ended on Saturday at the Midland Tennis Center. The Sailors punched their ticket to this year’s finals with a third place at the regional tournament...
Grand Haven finishes tennis season with first appearance at MHSAA state tennis finals in 12 years
Maybe the dream didn’t end like they wanted it to, but the Grand Haven Buccaneers could still smile after the final match was completed at the MHSAA Division 1 state boys tennis finals on Saturday at Hope College’s Etheridge Tennis Complex in Holland. Yes, the Bucs finished with...
Hart boys, Ludington girls win Hart & Sole Invitational
The Hart boys and Ludington girls cross country teams won the Hart & Sole Invitational on Saturday morning in an event that was held in Hart at Colonial Golf Course on a chilly day. In the boys division Hart placed four runners in the top ten and finished with 28...
Salgado, Cruz score goals as Hart shuts out Montague 2-0
The Pirates shut the Wildcats out, 2-0, and then tied them 2-2 earlier this season. Both teams battled the length of the field for the better part of the first half, with neither side giving up much scoring opportunity. The Pirates found their break when junior Josue Salgado pressed the...
Whitehall finishes 12th at the MHSAA Division 3 girls golf finals
The Whitehall Vikings girls golf team capped off the 2022 season with a 12th-place finish at the 2022 MHSAA Division 3 girls golf finals. The two-day meet was played at Forest Akers East in East Lansing on the campus of Michigan State University. Whitehall finished the two days at 748....
Manistee gets last minute goal to beat Shelby 1-0
Both teams had to battle the wind that gusted to over 40 miles per hour at times during the game, as well as a persistent rain, and neither could gain an edge on the other for a good part of the night. The Chippewas, though, finally broke through for the...
Fremont wins ‘Lori Vargas Volley Against Violence’ tournament
In pool play, the Packers posted wins against Reed City and Onekama, but tied with Cedar Springs. The Packers advanced as the second seed in the Gold Bracket. Fremont opened up bracket play with a win against Grant, then topped host Hesperia (22-25, 25-15, 15-7) in the championship. Carle Bruggema...
Ludington finishes ninth at Division 3 girls golf finals
The Ludington Orioles girls golf team finished in ninth place in the Division 3 girls’ state finals over the weekend. The meet was played at Forest Akers East in East Lansing on the campus of Michigan State University. Ludington ended up with a ninth place finish out of 18...
Hart wins Silver bracket championship at Volley Against Violence tournament
Not even Homecoming at Hesperia kept the Hart girls volleyball team out of the gym Saturday, and the Pirates were glad they played. The Pirates traveled to Hesperia to participate in the Volley against Violence tournament, and won the Silver bracket championship. The Pirates got off to a slow start,...
Smith connects for three goals as Reeths-Puffer shuts down Ludington, 3-0
Everybody who plays the Reeths-Puffer boys soccer team knows all about the Rocket’s junior standout Liam Smith, who scored 27 goals last year as a sophomore. He hasn’t missed a beat this year, and bumped his season goal total to 28 with a three-goal hat trick Monday night as the Rockets shutout Ludington, 3-0 in a Division 2 district semifinal game at Coopersville on a rainy, cold and windy night.
Merz rushes for 128 yards in Mason County Central win over Shelby
Mason County Central’s football team is finally starting to put things together. It’s just too bad the season ends next week. Friday night, the Spartans got off to a fast start for the first time this season and rolled up a whopping 58-6 road win over the Shelby Tigers in the West Michigan Conference-Rivers.
Greater Muskegon co-op swim team finishes third at Spring Lake Invitational
The Greater Muskegon co-op swim team participated in the Spring Lake Invitational on Saturday and finished in third place. The Turtles earned 375 points. Spring Lake finished in second place with 510 points. This week the Turtles have swam to 19 personal record swims. “I was very proud of how...
Silverthorn rushes for 190 yards to lead White Cloud past Lakeview
The White Cloud Indians got by Lakeview by 37-32 on Friday evening in a Central States Athletic Association-Silver league game played at Lakeview. Offensively. the team was led by Jace Silverthorn with 190 yards rushing. He rushed for two touchdowns and passed for a third. One to Nate Compeau, who had two touchdowns.
Hart racks up 500 yards of offense in win over Hesperia
HART — A historical season continued for the Hart football team Friday night. The Pirates won their third straight game, cruising to a 44-6 West Michigan Conference-Rivers win over Hesperia at home. The homecoming game was played on a wet and chilly evening. It marked the first time since...
