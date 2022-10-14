ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVIA

Colts will be missing top 2 running backs against Jaguars

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts will face Jacksonville on Sunday without either of their top two running backs. Team officials say Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines will both sit out because of injuries. Taylor won last year’s NFL rushing title but is missing his second straight game with an injured ankle. Hines has been in the concussion protocol since wobbling off the field early in last Thursday’s victory at Denver. Phillip Lindsay has been promoted from the practice squad for the second straight week.
KVIA

Ravens lament another blown lead and 3-3 record

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — If the Baltimore Ravens knew how to finish games, they would be undefeated. Their problem is, they haven’t finished. They blew fourth-quarter leads against Miami and Buffalo in Weeks 2 and 4. The even numbers got to them again Sunday as they handed the New York Giants a 24-20 win, courtesy of two late turnovers by Lamar Jackson. The loss left the Ravens at 3-3 and tied atop the AFC North with defending AFC champion Cincinnati. Pittsburgh and Cleveland are a game behind at 2-4. It’s not a bad position but the Ravens know it could have been much better.
KVIA

Defensive breakdowns prove costly in Jags’ loss at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars figured their stingy scoring defense would have the advantage over the NFL’s lowest-scoring offense. Instead, they couldn’t find a way to get Matt Ryan or the Indianapolis Colts off the field. The result: a 34-27 loss, courtesy of a 32-yard touchdown pass from Ryan to rookie Alec Pierce with 17 seconds to play. Indy scored on each of its final five possessions, four of them touchdowns, after going nearly 110 1/2 minutes without a TD.
