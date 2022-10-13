ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Georgia football vs Florida opening line revealed for Week 9 matchup

Georgia is on its bye week as it prepares for the annual rivalry game against Florida. The Dawgs will take on the Gators in Jacksonville, Fla. on Saturday, Oct. 29, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET and CBS set to televise the game. Georgia is coming off a 55-0 home win over Vanderbilt and Florida is coming off a 45-35 home loss to LSU. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. Georgia is 4-3 against the spread this season, with a -1.1 margin against the spread.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Photo Gallery: FSU-Clemson Recruiting Visitors

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State welcomed more than 100 recruits for their game against Clemson on Saturday evening at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. Here is a look at several visitors for the game. Photos by Greg Oyster, Zach Blostein, and Chris Nee for Noles247.com.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy