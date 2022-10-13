Read full article on original website
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football is off to a perfect start against the Clemson Tigers. FSU received the opening kickoff and quickly turned it into six points. The Seminoles put together a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in just over three minutes. Jordan Travis juked a Clemson defender out of his shoes for a 20-yard TD rush to cap the drive:
Georgia is on its bye week as it prepares for the annual rivalry game against Florida. The Dawgs will take on the Gators in Jacksonville, Fla. on Saturday, Oct. 29, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET and CBS set to televise the game. Georgia is coming off a 55-0 home win over Vanderbilt and Florida is coming off a 45-35 home loss to LSU. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. Georgia is 4-3 against the spread this season, with a -1.1 margin against the spread.
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State welcomed more than 100 recruits for their game against Clemson on Saturday evening at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. Here is a look at several visitors for the game. Photos by Greg Oyster, Zach Blostein, and Chris Nee for Noles247.com.
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State honored former Seminole Terrell Buckley at halftime of their game against Clemson on Saturday for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. In three seasons at FSU (1989-1991), Buckley had 21 interceptions and seven touchdowns. At halftime of Saturday's game, Buckley spoke with the...
Congratulations to Suwannee football player Anthony Powers, the winner of SBLive Florida's Athlete of Week award as voted by Florida high school sports fans. Powers, a freshman starting quarterback for the Suwannee Bulldogs, earned 49.17% of the 28,964 votes in a state-wide poll, after Powers went ...
