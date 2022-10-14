BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Miller Theatres apologized in a Facebook post after a false alarm regarding a prop firearm resulted in a police response Saturday night. “We wanted to inform the public that there was a false alarm at the theater tonight with a prop firearm in a play we were hosting,” Miller Theatres said in the Facebook post. “Everyone is okay (sic) and there is nothing to worry about. And unfortunately this was not an approved prop by us as we would have never allowed for something such as this to occur.”

BLUE SPRINGS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO