KCTV 5

KC Pet Project hosts first fall makers fair

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Small business owners and local artists lined up for KC Pet Project’s Fall Makers Fair. “We always wanted to do this event and we were like ‘we’re going to make it happen this fall,’ and we actually put it together really quickly,” said Tori Fugate, chief communications officer of KC Pet Project.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

1 dead following Monday night shooting on Norton Avenue in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City on Monday night has left one person dead. It happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Norton Avenue, just north of E. 58th Street. That is several blocks east of Swope Parkway. One person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPS residents outraged at proposal to close schools

KCPS residents outraged at proposal to close schools
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. There’s no information about the victim at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

2 seriously injured in Monday afternoon shooting, KCPD says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two people seriously injured. The call about the shooting appears to have come out at 1:20 p.m. According to the police, two shooting victims were located at the QuikTrip near E. 87th...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

1 dead, 1 wounded in double-shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Police say they observed a crash involving multiple vehicles in the area. Two shooting victims were found in one of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Miller Theatres apologizes following prop firearm false alarm

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Miller Theatres apologized in a Facebook post after a false alarm regarding a prop firearm resulted in a police response Saturday night. “We wanted to inform the public that there was a false alarm at the theater tonight with a prop firearm in a play we were hosting,” Miller Theatres said in the Facebook post. “Everyone is okay (sic) and there is nothing to worry about. And unfortunately this was not an approved prop by us as we would have never allowed for something such as this to occur.”
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Cory's Northland Gun store burglarized

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Cory's Northland Gun store burglarized
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

1 dead, dozens displaced after apartment fire in KC

1 dead, dozens displaced after apartment fire in KC
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

UPDATE: KCPD found Deborah A. Johnson after silver alert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a silver alert for a missing or endangered person was put in place for 70-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, resident Deborah A. Johnson, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department said Johnson was found in an update at 12:06 p.m. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

UPDATE: KCMO police found missing juvenile Zayvion Henderson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department issued a missing/endangered juvenile report for 13-year-old Zayvion Henderson. UPDATE: KCPD said Henderson was found in an update provided at 12:24 p.m. Henderson, listed at 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes according to police. He...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Excelsior Springs man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County left an Excelsior Springs man with serious injuries Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the two-car crash occurred at 2:38 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Missouri Highway 210 just west of Missouri Highway 291. According to a crash...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Man charged in connection with crash that killed 2, injured 1 in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A KCK man has been charged in connection with a crash in KCMO, which killed ultimately killed two people and injured another earlier this month. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 28-year-old Jose Angel Vega has been charged with:. Two counts of second-degree...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Late-night crash on 71 Highway and I-435 leads to critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on southbound US 71 Highway near Interstate 435 left three people with critical injuries. Kansas City Missouri Police said a grey GMC Envoy was stopped in the third lane of travel on southbound US 71 Highway for unknown reasons and without any lights on.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating homicide on E. 113th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning in the 7000 block of East 113 Street in the area of Ruskin Heights. UPDATE: After being called to the 7100 block of E. 112th Street, police said a citizen flagged...
KANSAS CITY, MO

