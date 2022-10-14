Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New KCI Airport Terminal Set to Open Next Spring With Lots of Upgrades for PassengersEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KCTV 5
KC Pet Project hosts first fall makers fair
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Small business owners and local artists lined up for KC Pet Project’s Fall Makers Fair. “We always wanted to do this event and we were like ‘we’re going to make it happen this fall,’ and we actually put it together really quickly,” said Tori Fugate, chief communications officer of KC Pet Project.
KCTV 5
Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week!
KCTV 5
1 dead following Monday night shooting on Norton Avenue in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City on Monday night has left one person dead. It happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Norton Avenue, just north of E. 58th Street. That is several blocks east of Swope Parkway. One person sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to...
KCTV 5
KCPS residents outraged at proposal to close schools
ATF investigating string of burglaries at 3 firearms businesses in KC metro. ATF investigators are searching for a group of thieves who rammed their way inside three businesses in the Kansas City metro during a rash of gun store burglaries. Community shaken up after 2 bodies are found in woods...
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. There’s no information about the victim at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News...
KCTV 5
2 seriously injured in Monday afternoon shooting, KCPD says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left two people seriously injured. The call about the shooting appears to have come out at 1:20 p.m. According to the police, two shooting victims were located at the QuikTrip near E. 87th...
KCTV 5
Community shaken up after 2 bodies are found in woods near Worlds of Fun
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City community in the Northland is shaken up after police found two bodies in a wooded area just west of Worlds of Fun. Lonny Harris has lived in the quiet Northland neighborhood for nearly 24 years. He said he was shocked to hear about the recent death investigation down the street.
KCTV 5
1 dead, 1 wounded in double-shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Police say they observed a crash involving multiple vehicles in the area. Two shooting victims were found in one of...
KCTV 5
Miller Theatres apologizes following prop firearm false alarm
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Miller Theatres apologized in a Facebook post after a false alarm regarding a prop firearm resulted in a police response Saturday night. “We wanted to inform the public that there was a false alarm at the theater tonight with a prop firearm in a play we were hosting,” Miller Theatres said in the Facebook post. “Everyone is okay (sic) and there is nothing to worry about. And unfortunately this was not an approved prop by us as we would have never allowed for something such as this to occur.”
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for pickup truck after pedestrian is struck, critically injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a pickup truck after a pedestrian was struck and critically injured on Monday morning. It happened at 6:44 a.m. in the area of 23rd Street and Topping Avenue, which is right by Blue Valley Park. The...
KCTV 5
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Cory's Northland Gun store burglarized
KCTV 5
1 dead, dozens displaced after apartment fire in KC
KCTV 5
UPDATE: KCPD found Deborah A. Johnson after silver alert
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a silver alert for a missing or endangered person was put in place for 70-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, resident Deborah A. Johnson, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department said Johnson was found in an update at 12:06 p.m. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department...
KCTV 5
Northmoor, Basehor gun stores burglarized after truck backs through front door
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Northmoor gun store is fixing up shop after two people broke in early Monday morning stealing little but leaving behind thousands of dollars in damages. Security video showed by Cory’s Northland Gun store staff Monday showed it happened around 3:30 a.m. Cory’s is off...
KCTV 5
UPDATE: KCMO police found missing juvenile Zayvion Henderson
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department issued a missing/endangered juvenile report for 13-year-old Zayvion Henderson. UPDATE: KCPD said Henderson was found in an update provided at 12:24 p.m. Henderson, listed at 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes according to police. He...
KCTV 5
Excelsior Springs man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County left an Excelsior Springs man with serious injuries Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the two-car crash occurred at 2:38 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Missouri Highway 210 just west of Missouri Highway 291. According to a crash...
KCTV 5
Man charged in connection with crash that killed 2, injured 1 in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A KCK man has been charged in connection with a crash in KCMO, which killed ultimately killed two people and injured another earlier this month. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 28-year-old Jose Angel Vega has been charged with:. Two counts of second-degree...
KCTV 5
KCK police identify victim in recent homicide on 400 block of Troup
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) --- A 55-year-old man has been identified as the victim of last week’s fatal shooting in Kansas City, Kan. James Wilson, of KCK, was shot and killed Oct. 7 in the 400 block of Troup Avenue. Wilson was found in an apartment building, according to...
KCTV 5
Late-night crash on 71 Highway and I-435 leads to critical injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash on southbound US 71 Highway near Interstate 435 left three people with critical injuries. Kansas City Missouri Police said a grey GMC Envoy was stopped in the third lane of travel on southbound US 71 Highway for unknown reasons and without any lights on.
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating homicide on E. 113th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday morning in the 7000 block of East 113 Street in the area of Ruskin Heights. UPDATE: After being called to the 7100 block of E. 112th Street, police said a citizen flagged...
