Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
FX volume crosses $2.0 trillion mark at CLS Group
Foreign exchange settlement provider, CLS Group saw strong volumes in September 2022 as investors flock to safe-haven currencies amid violent market swings on fears of a Ukrainian war-fueled global recession. The average daily traded volume submitted to CLS was $2.04 trillion in September 2022, which is up 15 percent month-over-month...
financefeeds.com
BlockFills integrates crypto CFD products into front-end trading platform Phoenix
Crypto CFDs require no physical settlement and will still allow clients to enjoy 24/7 liquidity and positions marked-to-market daily, with prices streamed in numerous fiat base currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, and more. BlockFills has integrated crypto CFD products into its front-end trading platform, Phoenix. Cash-settled CFDs, also known...
financefeeds.com
Bearish European retail investors are hedging FX exposure with Euro Derivatives, says Spectrum Markets
“We can identify a growing interest among retail investors in Euro-linked Turbo Warrants as a way of gaining specific, targeted exposure to global FX markets.”. SERIX sentiment data for European retail investors for September published by pan-European trading venue Spectrum Markets has highlighted strong bearish trading on the Euro against the British Pound and Japanese Yen, in contrast to wider market sentiment on these currencies.
financefeeds.com
BC Labs awarded ISO 27001 certification ahead of launch of crypto social trading platform, PlayV
“As we aim to provide users with a safe and secure cryptocurrency social trading platform, we are committed to protecting our customer information and ensuring compliance with information security-related laws by achieving ISO 27001 certification.”. Cryptocurrency social trading platform developer BC Labs has been awarded a ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification for...
financefeeds.com
OKX joins low latency market data oracle Pyth network to respond to liquidation events in DeFi
“Given the recent liquidation events in DeFi, we understand that a high-performance, robust and low latency market data oracle service is crucial in developing financial products in DeFi. The Pyth network, with sub-second latency and its rapidly growing network of highly respected data partners, is an example of this exciting potential.”
financefeeds.com
Australian regulator orders Holon to stop offering funds on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Filecoin to retail investors
The financial watchdog called Holon to take immediate steps to ensure compliance otherswise it will place final stop orders on the funds. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has ordered Holon Investments Australia Limited (Holon) to stop issuing interests in, giving a product disclosure statement for or providing general advice to retail clients recommending investments in the three crypto funds directed at retail investors.
financefeeds.com
Finixio taps Tarek Aljneidi as regional director for MENA
Finixio, is a UK-based digital media company that operates 50+ websites in the finance, B2B and igaming industry, has appointed Tarek Aljneidi as its regional director for the MENA region. Finixio is one of the biggest media and customer acquisition companies within the retail trading industry. As an affiliate and...
financefeeds.com
Finalto’s Stacey Van Niekerk explains why brokers should choose Finalto 360
Stacey Van Niekerk explained why the tried and tested technology, service, and liquidity offering is a must have for brokers. Stacey Van Niekerk, B2B Business Development Manager at Finalto, has shared her thoughts on the Finalto 360 solution, the firm’s full turnkey brokerage solution, as well as recent updates and developments.
financefeeds.com
Spotware enhances connectivity to address increasing broker demand for cTrader
“The infrastructure upgrades include improved connectivity between NY2 and LD5, new proxy points in southeast Asia like Vietnam and Indonesia and much more. These and many more upgrades will enable cTrader Brokers to offer a seamless trading experience with the lowest latency possible,sub-millisecond processing and a 100% uptime, regardless of their traders’ location”.
financefeeds.com
iFX EXPO Brings the Fintech Community Together for its 2023 Dubai Edition
In January 2023, all roads lead to Dubai. Now home to the iFX EXPO for the third consecutive year, the city has emerged as a beacon for fintech collaboration in the Middle East. iFX EXPO Dubai, 16-18 January 2023: Save the Date. In recent years, the UAE has risen as...
financefeeds.com
T1 Markets renounces CySEC license after €120,000 fine
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has slapped General Capital Brokers (GCB) Ltd with a regulatory fine due to shortcomings in its organizational obligations and other infringements. The administrative fine was imposed after CySEC concluded its investigation into violations made by GCB, which operates through www.gcb.com.cy and www.t1markets.com. The...
financefeeds.com
Invast Global recruits Stephen Tudjman as head of legal and compliance
Sydney-based prime-of-prime provider Invast Global has hired compliance veteran Stephen Tudjman as its newest global head of legal and compliance. Tudjman is a seasoned financial services industry professional with over 30 years’ experience cutting across brokerage and legal services. He has strong networks with international and local corporates, financial institutions, regulators and peers in the sector.
financefeeds.com
PIP launches customizable eWeb3 pages compatible with WordPress, Wix, Squarespace, more
In addition to the customizable Web3 websites without charging any fees, PIP is also disrupting the cryptocurrency payments process by removing the need for remembering wallet addresses. PIP has launched PIP.me 2.0 to enhance the way it changes how people think of and interact with cryptocurrencies by bringing customizable eWeb3...
Comments / 0