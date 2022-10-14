ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Clay County celebrates Adopt A Shelter Dog Month

By Lucia Viti
 4 days ago
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Animal Services and The Middleburg-Clay Hill Library are working in tandem to celebrate Adopt A Shelter Dog Month on Saturday, October 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 at the Middleburg-Clay Hill Library located at 2245 Aster Avenue in Middleburg.

Adoptable dogs are current with age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, and spayed or neutered. Adoption fees for all dogs older than six months will be free during the entire month of October.

Clay County’s Shelter Manager Aymie Hellard described the month as a perfect opportunity for families to welcome a new best friend into their homes.

“We are grateful for the Middleburg-Clay Hill Library’s partnership in hosting adoptable shelter dogs at the library,” she said in a recent press release. “Staff and shelter volunteers will be at the library helping to match each dog with a compatible owner and environment.”

Hellard added that staff will offer adoptive families tips to ensure the dog’s best chance for a “stable and loving forever home.”

The library staff will host a how to craft a dog-friendly toy. Participation and supplies are free.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) continues to sponsor and promote October as Adopt a Shelter Dog Month along with the American Humane Society who has done so since 1981.

“Be a hero,” they say. “Adopt a dog from your local shelter or rescue group. You’ll be saving a life and greatly improving your own as dogs are amazing, supportive, and heroic companions.”

