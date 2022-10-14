The biggest interior paint color trends for 2023 - from calming neutrals to bold brights

Planning to redecorate? Color specialists have weighed in and these are the paint color trends to look out for in 2023, from Behr's neutral 'Blank Canvas' to Dulux's golden 'Wild Wonder.'

The latest paint color trends are determined by leading experts who explore the psychology of color and how it can make our homes feel happier and more harmonious. These carefully considered paint shades are also heavily influenced by the must-have interior design trends along with inspiration that filters down from the latest fashion trends .

From earthy greens to moody terracottas and calming neutrals, here are the hues that can help transform your home in 2023.

Top interior paint color trends 2023

The color we paint our walls has the power to influence not only how a room looks and feels but more importantly how we feel within it – playing a fundamental role in creating a sanctuary where we feel most comfortable.

With that in mind could it be time for an invigorating green living room paint color or a splash of uplifting coral to captivate a hallway? Whether redecorating your kitchen, living room, bedroom, or every room in the house, embrace the latest on-trend shades championed by the expert to make your home feel ready for whatever 2023 has in store.

1. Wild Wonder, Dulux

(Image credit: Dulux)

Dulux, one of the UK's leading paint brands, recently announced Wild Wonder as its much-coveted Dulux Colour of the Year 2023 . The yellow-tinged shade aims to "connect us with the cycles of life, by creating a sense of energy and positivity".

"Our colour of the year 2023 is this beautiful colour called Wild Wonder," explains Marianne Shillingford , Dulux's creative director. "An amazingly organic shade that works with everything. It's like a cardamon pod, that's how I would best describe it – a beautiful golden, delicate green."

Inspired by nature this soft shade is ideal to create a grounded space in any room, where we feel at one with the elements and closer to the outside world – our desire to be closer to nature has been cemented in the past year especially. This gentle tone could be considered the new Sage green for the decorating palette, offering a soft approach to using hues that emulate nature within our homes.

2. Blank Canvas, Behr

(Image credit: Behr)

For those looking for the new neutral, there's Behr's 'Blank Canvas' to provide a backdrop with limitless possibilities to create the look you want for your interior style. "After years of uncertainty, we were seeking to restore balance, invoke a sense of calm, and inspire renewal and positivity with our Color of the Year," explains Erika Woelfel , vice president of color & creative services at Behr Paint Company.

"We looked at our top-selling colors and chose a versatile warm white with limitless decor possibilities. Blank Canvas is hopeful and welcoming, allows one to be present at the moment, and to embrace the future."

"Blank Canvas is a timeless warm white that offers versatility and comfort," Erika adds. "It is perfect for any home project because it pairs well with other colors, patterns, and materials, allowing them to stand as the focal point. Its transformative power allows it to be leveraged to create any desired atmosphere for the space. Combined with other neutrals, Blank Canvas delivers a cozy and comfortable feel to a room."

This timeless tone is ideal for reinvigorating a white room in need of a subtle hint of warmth to maximize light – making it the best white paint color for use in north-facing rooms that need updating. This depth of off-white provides the perfect foundation for layering warming tones through furniture and soft furnishings, making those colors pop against the serene white backdrop.

3. Raspberry Blush, Benjamin Morre

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Beloved paint brand Benjamin Moore's Color of the year 2023 is Raspberry Blush. This exuberant shade of coral is for those who want to make their walls feel more expressive, as Helen Shaw, director at Benjamin Moore explains. “For 2023, we felt ready to take the next step in color – the time is right to take a confident step forward with our color selections to truly embrace the transformative power of color and paint.

“Raspberry Blush is the kind of color that takes center stage and wants to be noticed. Taking the plunge into deep, saturated, or chromatic colors can be daunting, especially when we’ve become so comfortable with all-neutral spaces. For some, bringing a saturated color into the home may be done in a small gesture of color, while for others the time has come to make a fearless color statement.”

4. Beverly, Farrow & Ball

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

There's a fresh new green in town and it comes courtesy of Farrow & Ball's newly launched paint color collection. The green set to become the latest trending shade is Beverly – a strong forest green that instantly evokes a feeling of being surrounded by the greenery of trees and foliage.

"I've developed a soft spot for many of our new colors, especially Beverly which is reassuring, uncomplicated, and full of depth, " says Charlotte Crosby, head of creative at Farrow & Ball . The strong, clean mid-green works beautifully when paired with more neutral earthy tones of beige and hessian, making it the ideal shade to use as a striking feature wall that adds warmth without overwhelming.

5. Alizarin, Graham & Brown

(Image credit: Graham & Brown)

Graham & Brown's Colour of the Year 2023 is Alizarin, a deep and moody, yet refreshingly warm auburn inspired by the beauty found in natural earthy tones of russet reds and spicy terracotta shades. The bold red is a defiant move away from greys and beige neutrals but in a way that feels safe because shades of red can create a comforting, cocooning environment in the right room. The brooding shade creates an ambiance that welcomes you like a figurative warm hug.

Paula Taylor, head stylist at Graham & Brown shares, "The rise of earthly neutrals has been growing recently. They are warm and welcoming, providing the cozy feel we love in our homes. With energy bills getting higher, we are looking at ways we can evoke a sense of warmth in our homes, and these tones and their connection with nature, create a warm, relaxed atmosphere.”

Versatile and ideal for any space, when used in a more intimate space this moody hue creates a cocooning effect or in larger rooms transforms the space into an opulent abode. It would provide just a hint of earthy accent color to a Japandi-style living room or bedroom.

"Alizarin will bring warmth to any room and wooden furniture pieces with unglazed ceramics will add to this naturally cozy feel," Paula adds. "When thinking tactilely, you can pair this with velvets, corduroy, jute, or rattan to create a sensory delight."

6. Templeton Pink, Farrow & Ball

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Sophisticated pink paint colors have proved hugely popular in recent years, with shades that welcome a more muted approach to using this uplifting hue – pinks that feature bluer undertones to avoid the sweetness associated with pastel shades.

Farrow & Ball's new Templeton Pink sits somewhere between existing popular paint colors 'Pink Ground' and 'Setting Plaster', providing a gentle neutral that welcomes warmth to walls without being overtly pigmented. We predict this hybrid tone will be a trending hashtag as it filters through the world of decorating in 2023 - watch this space.

7. Optimistic Orange, Albany

(Image credit: Albany)

Trusted designer paint brand Albany has revealed a trending color palette for 2023, as opposed to one dedicated shade. This palette comprises five shades on the same sunny scale of warming, spicy colors that the brand has named 'Optimistic Orange'. The harmonious selection of orange and earthy brown tones is ideal for those wanting to create a comfortable, cocooning space but one that still shows off their vibrant personality.

Once thought of a paint color than can devalue homes oranges are now having. revival, as homeowners look to follow the principles of the dopamine-dressing fashion trend. the key is in finding the right shades that offer warm undertones that can be blended harmoniously with softer tones - as this Albany color palette demonstrates perfectly.

8. Wine Dark, Farrow & Ball

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Blue has always been a popular choice as a bedroom paint color due to its calming and tranquil qualities to ensure a better night's sleep . In recent years the trend has been very much leaning toward the deeper, bolder blues inspired by night skies and deep watery seascapes. Farrow & Ball have dived into that depth of blue with the new paint color 'Wine Dark'.

"Inspired by midnight skies, this spiritual color is named after the term Homer used to describe the sea," explains the much-loved paint brand. We predict this clean navy blue will be the new Hague Blue we see trending when people are searching for brooding blues to decorate their homes.

9. Magenta Pink, Mylands

(Image credit: Mylands)

In line with the Barbiecore fashion trend , the power of pink is being taken to the next level with Myland's bold choice of magenta pink as the Colour of the Year 2023.

Dominic Myland says, “FTT-006 is an unfailingly cheerful and bold pink that’s proving not only to be incredibly popular but also more enduring than just another trend or fad. It’s a confident shade with the power to completely transform a space, and its intensity makes it hard to forget. Hot pink is playful and eye-catching, and though it’s the color of the moment, it’s a stylish shade you won’t get tired of any time soon.”

Not for the fainthearted, this vibrant shade is best used in small doses, particularly for those who feel an entire room painted in this unapologetically bright pink would be intimidating. Mylands suggests, "painting details within a space, for example accenting the room with a bold pink skirting, doorway, or piece of furniture to create a dramatic contrast."

Painting details can be a great way to make a room look bigger with paint , so choose the area thoughtfully if this is the intention.