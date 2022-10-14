NYPD: Woman hit by car on Staten Island, then involved in ambulance crash on way to hospital, dies

A 20-year-old driver was killed and his passenger critically hurt in a Queens expressway crash early Sunday, cops said. The driver was headed north on the Clearview Expressway in a 2007 Honda Accord when he veered into a center guardrail on the overpass above 73rd Ave. about 2:15 a.m., police said. He then careened back across all the lanes and struck a tree on the right shoulder. The impact ...

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO