NYPD: Woman hit by car on Staten Island, then involved in ambulance crash on way to hospital, dies

Woman, 80, killed in 'targeted' hit-and-run on LI
Suffolk County police are investigating the death of an 80-year-old woman during a hit-and-run crash Sunday night on Long Island.
Cops: Driver trying to pass double-parked vehicle collided with MTA bus; source says bus operator and a child taken to hospital
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A driver of a car allegedly was trying to pass a double-parked vehicle when he collided with a MTA bus in Port Richmond during the Monday morning rush hour, according to police. The two people taken to Richmond University Medical Center in West Brighton were the...
Shooting, home break-in on same day could spell serious prison time for Staten Island man, 38
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An Annadale resident’s problems with the law started when he shot another man in the leg in Graniteville early one morning in the spring last year, prosecutors allege. Joseph Costabile dug himself into an even deeper legal hole later that afternoon when he illegally...
FDNY responds to fire in 3-story building in Port Richmond
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Firefighters responded to a fire in Port Richmond Sunday morning. The call came in around 9:38 a.m., an FDNY spokesperson stated, to 42 Anderson Ave., to smoke on the second floor of a three-story private dwelling. The response was an all-hands with 12 units and 60...
Patient dies after ambulance and SUV collide on Staten Island
A woman has died after the ambulance transporting her to the hospital and another vehicle collided on Staten Island.
Driver killed, passenger critically hurt in Queens expressway crash
A 20-year-old driver was killed and his passenger critically hurt in a Queens expressway crash early Sunday, cops said. The driver was headed north on the Clearview Expressway in a 2007 Honda Accord when he veered into a center guardrail on the overpass above 73rd Ave. about 2:15 a.m., police said. He then careened back across all the lanes and struck a tree on the right shoulder. The impact ...
Update: 3 injuries reported in crash on Staten Island Expressway westbound near Slosson Avenue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY said that three injuries were reported in a crash on the Staten Island Expressway westbound near Slosson Avenue late in the Monday morning rush hour. The crash was called at 9:37 a.m. and three people reportedly were injured, including one person who is...
Woman shot in the neck in East New York, police say
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck near 715 Dumont Ave. in East New York at around 8:15 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to […]
Police: Gunfire erupts near Brooklyn playground
Authorities say shots were fired near a playground in East Flatbush Monday morning.
NYPD seeking man in connection to New Springville grand larceny
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a man sought for questioning in connection to a New Springville grand larceny. Police said an unidentified man removed a 56-year-old victim’s wallet and $1,000 in cash from a parked vehicle in front of 3231 Richmond Ave. at around 11:40 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2022, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Woman, 29, in critical condition after being shot in neck in Brooklyn: NYPD
Authorities are investigating after a 29-year-old woman is in critical condition when she suffered a gunshot wound to the neck Sunday night in Brooklyn, officials said.
Source: Gun stolen in Florida recovered on the North Shore of Staten Island; man, 27, arrested
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and accused of being in possession of a gun in St. George, according to police. The .45-caliber firearm previously was reported stolen in St. Petersburg, Fla., according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The suspect was...
4 hurt, 2 with life-threatening injuries after fire rips through Brooklyn apartment
A two-alarm fire that ravaged a Brooklyn apartment early Monday caused four people to be taken to local hospitals, with two of them left fighting for their lives.
How many moving violations were issued on Staten Island in September?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 2,225 moving violations summonses issued on Staten Island in the month of September, according to NYPD traffic data.
4 teens injured during drive-by shooting outside of Long Island house party
A drive-by gunman shot four teenagers outside of a Long Island house party Saturday night, authorities said.
DOE employee fatally shot near Brooklyn school saves 6 people through organ donation
Ethan Holder, the 19-year-old substitute teacher who was shot in the head and killed near P.S. 203 last week, has saved lives after his tragic death.
norwoodnews.org
East Bronx: Search for Group of Gunmen following Multiple Shooting Incident
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating the group of people seen in the attached photos who are sought in connection to a reckless endangerment incident that occurred in the Laconia section of the East Bronx. It was reported to police in the 47th Precinct that on...
20-year-old man killed in fatal car accident on the Clearview Expressway in Queens
A 20-year-old man was killed in a fatal car accident on the Clearview Expressway Sunday morning.
VIDEO: NYPD cop shoots at Bronx carjacker who plowed into his partner
An NYPD cop fired his gun at a Bronx carjacker who had just plowed into his partner, police said Monday. The cops, riding together in a marked NYPD van, spotted a Mercedes-Benz that had been carjacked at gunpoint 25 minutes previously and pulled the driver over near Westchester and Elder Aves. about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. The victim had tried to track his car with an app after being ...
Woman, 28, found after being reported missing from New Brighton, cops say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman has been found after being reported missing from New Brighton, according to police. Aidan Neems, 28, was reported missing on Thursday around 8:30 p.m. in the vicinity of her home at Hendricks and Bismark avenues, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
