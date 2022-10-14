Musk Says SpaceX Cannot Fund Starlink in Ukraine ‘Indefinitely' After Report He Asked Pentagon to Pay

Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says 30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past eight days after fresh Russian strikes
Ukraine president calls Russian strikes on power supplies ‘another kind of terrorism’ after attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv
US claims Iran-made ‘kamikaze’ drones used by Russia to bomb Ukraine breach international law
The US and its western allies have claimed that Iran supplying drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine is a breach of UN Security Council (UNSC) sanctions. Kyiv has accused Russia of attacking Ukraine using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. The drone strikes continued on Monday in a renewed attack that left at least four people dead.
Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine's power, water
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians on Tuesday, part of what the country's president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Explosions Reported in Cities Across Ukraine; Zelenskyy Urges Troops to Take More Russian Prisoners
This is CNBC's live blog tracking Tuesday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned another barrage of Russian air strikes, calling on international allies to help Kyiv strengthen its air defense systems after a day of drone attacks on cities in which at least four people are known to have died.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Powerful Explosions' Triggered Major Gas Leak on Russian Pipelines, Danish Police Say
The findings appeared to be similar to a crime scene investigation carried out by Sweden's national security service, which reinforced suspicions of "gross sabotage." A flurry of detonations on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on Sept. 26 sent gas spewing to the surface of the Baltic Sea. Many...
Nord Stream 1: first underwater images reveal devastating damage
The first underwater images taken of the ruptured Nord Stream 1 pipeline reveal the devastating damage caused by what Danish police have described as “powerful explosions” under the Baltic Sea. Swedish newspaper Expressen on Tuesday published photographs and film footage taken by an underwater drone at the site...
Biden administration to sell oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserve in bid to lower gas prices: Report
The Biden administration is expected to sell 14 millions barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a bid to lower gas prices.
EU lawmakers reject border agency budget over misconduct
BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union lawmakers refused on Tuesday to endorse the way the EU’s border and coast guard agency used its 2020 budget, over concerns about serious misconduct by staff and human rights concerns involving Frontex’s work. Frontex supervises the 27-nation EU’s outside borders....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China's Xi Downplays Need for Rapid Growth, Proclaims Covid Achievements
BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed Sunday the country's recent shift away from rapid growth and greater focus on national self-sufficiency, especially in technology. Xi was speaking at the opening ceremony of the ruling Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, held once every five years. His same...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sunflowers, War and Drought: Why the Price of Margarine and Butter Spiked 32%
Inflation has impacted all groceries, but none more so than butter and margarine in the past year. Margarine and butter prices rose 32% in September versus 12 months earlier, according to the latest consumer price index, issued Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. A complex global trade dynamic...
