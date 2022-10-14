ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Capito, Manchin Announce $4.6 Million for Behavioral Health Care in West Virginia

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdUjn_0iYkYHdy00
Image By PlayTheTunes https://playthetunes.com/songs-about-money/

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $4,678,044 to support behavioral health care in West Virginia. This funding was made available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Mental Health & Substance Abuse Service Grant program.

“Support for our behavioral and mental health programs in West Virginia will go a long way in strengthening the quality of care for our residents, while also improving overall accessibility to prevention, treatment, and recovery services. I am glad to see this funding heading to our state, and I will continue to use my role as a leader on the Senate Appropriations Committee to bolster health care services in West Virginia,” Senator Capito said.

“I am pleased HHS is investing more than $4.6 million in these four critical programs,” Senator Manchin said. “The funding announced today will strengthen behavioral and mental healthcare services across the state, as well as increase access to treatment for West Virginians struggling with substance use disorder. It is more important than ever that we work together to ensure our communities are safe and healthy, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our healthcare professionals and organizations as they provide critical healthcare services to West Virginians across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below:

WV Integration of Primary and Behavioral Health Care Program:

  • $1,678,044 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics Program:

  • $1,000,000 – Valley HealthCare System CCBHC Initiative(Morgantown)
  • $1,000,000 – Prestera CCBHC-IA Initiative (Huntington)
  • $1,000,000 – FMRS CCBHC Improvement Initiative (Beckley)

Comments / 1

Related
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce More than $4 Million in ARC Grants

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced multiple grants totaling $4,031,309 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). “West Virginia continues to benefit from...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

New West Virginia law expected to make towns look better, officials say

 The State Auditor’s Office maintains that its new role in selling delinquent tax properties will aid communities plagued with vacant, dilapidated structures. Previously, counties conducted their own sale of properties that had gone delinquent from property tax nonpayment. Those who had allowed their properties to become delinquent had 18 months to pay them, with interest, […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia leading in fight against CFTC climate change disclosures

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is leading a 21-state coalition in filing formal comments regarding any Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) initiative that would require derivatives markets to make policy changes in the name of climate change. According to its website, the CFTC “protects the public from fraud, manipulation, and abusive practices related to the […]
GEORGIA STATE
Lootpress

Wapiti in the Mountain State

Randy Kelley lives with an elk herd. Hardly a day goes by that he and his staff in the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) aren’t doing something with an elk. Surveying habitat, tracking one with satellite GPS, replacing tracking collars, or any one of a hundred tasks that go with growing the newest elk herd in the eastern United States. Kelley has been the project leader since its start in 2015.
ARIZONA STATE
Lootpress

Gov. Justice requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for Summer 2022 flooding

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has formally requested federal assistance for damages caused by severe weather and flooding from July 12 to August 15, 2022, during which West Virginia received up to 200% of its normal precipitation and did not see one 24-hour period without rainfall. This prolonged weather event resulted in flooded homes, schools and businesses, washed out roadways, and miles of damaged or destroyed water and sewage lines.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,470, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 78-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

What Amendment Three means for churches in the Mountain State

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle. Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches. While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Amtrak to improve its West Virginia Stations

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Amtrak recently released their State Fact Sheets for FY 2021 and according to the West Virginia Fact Sheet, stations along the Cardinal and Capitol Limited routes will be receiving many improvements. The Amtrak Cardinal route runs three days a week from Chicago to New York...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Op-ed: League of Women Voters opposes West Virginia amendments

Charmaine Dotson, president of the League of Women Voters of Wood County, along with the League of Women Voters of West Virginia have chosen to oppose three of the four amendments on the upcoming ballot. “Our role is to be nonpartisan and to base our support or opposition on issues...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginians celebrate the return of Bridge Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bridge Day returned to West Virginia yesterday after a two-year pandemic-induced absence.Thousands gathered at New River Gorge, America's newest national park, to enjoy the fall foliage.But the biggest attraction was base jumping. This was the only day it was allowed on the bridge.Bridge Day is the largest one-day event in the Mountain State, and participants said this year did not disappoint.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline

My name is Chase Linko-Looper. I’m a United States Army combat veteran, and a proud West Virginian. Being that West Virginia is my home, I do not wish to see its forests destroyed, or its wildlife pushed to extinction. I don’t believe you want that either. The Mountain Valley...
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy