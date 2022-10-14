Capito, Manchin Announce $4.6 Million for Behavioral Health Care in West Virginia

Image By PlayTheTunes https://playthetunes.com/songs-about-money/

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $4,678,044 to support behavioral health care in West Virginia. This funding was made available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Mental Health & Substance Abuse Service Grant program.

“Support for our behavioral and mental health programs in West Virginia will go a long way in strengthening the quality of care for our residents, while also improving overall accessibility to prevention, treatment, and recovery services. I am glad to see this funding heading to our state, and I will continue to use my role as a leader on the Senate Appropriations Committee to bolster health care services in West Virginia,” Senator Capito said.

“I am pleased HHS is investing more than $4.6 million in these four critical programs,” Senator Manchin said. “The funding announced today will strengthen behavioral and mental healthcare services across the state, as well as increase access to treatment for West Virginians struggling with substance use disorder. It is more important than ever that we work together to ensure our communities are safe and healthy, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our healthcare professionals and organizations as they provide critical healthcare services to West Virginians across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below:

WV Integration of Primary and Behavioral Health Care Program:

$1,678,044 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics Program: