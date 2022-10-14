ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle, WV

lootpress.com

Cedar Grove invites you to a scary haunted attraction

CEDAR GROVE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Cedar Terror Haunted House is the terrifying haunted attraction in upper Kanawha Valley, “Cedar Grove.”. We’re excited to announce that it will be returning for its 7th season starting Friday October 21, 2022. The Cedar Terror Haunt team has been hard at work making sure this season will be bigger and better than ever before.
CEDAR GROVE, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Boone, Jefferson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Back to the Bridge: The Mountain State’s largest single-day festival makes a triumphant return

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The sting of consecutive Bridge Day cancellations in 2020 and 2021 was felt throughout the Mountain State and beyond. So when the green light was given for festivities to return the New River Gorge Bridge on Saturday, attendees flocked to the longest single-span steel arch bridge in the nation to partake in the fun.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Black Walnut Festival kicks off in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The 68th annual Black Walnut Festival kicked off this week in Roane County. The annual fall fest has a little bit of everything for everyone – from food vendors to craft shows and even rock climbing.  13 News talked with local residents to find out their favorite part of the […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Belle Okes Hunter

Phema “Belle” Hatcher Okes Hunter, age 99, of Dunns, WV went peacefully to her heavenly home on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Raleigh Center in Daniels, WV. Born on November 24, 1922 in Dunns, she was the daughter of the late Hillard Hatcher and Juanita Pearl Moye Hatcher.
DANIELS, WV
WSAZ

Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The holiday season is almost here, and The Butcher Shop can help you get ready. Chris Dixon stopped by First Look at Four to talk preorders. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Residents react to Hurricane luxury development announcement

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not much looks the same for John Goodwin who lives near Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. The busyness does not bother Goodwin who has lived nearby for 16 years. “They are popping up everywhere. Homes, they are doing a lot of repairs and putting up businesses...
HURRICANE, WV
Sara B

The Legend of Booger Hole, WV

Clay County, WV, has an area known as Booger Hole, an unincorporated community formed as an isolated settlement near the Rush River Valley in the early 1900s. The name Booger Hole comes from the reputation of over 12 gruesome murders and disappearances in the area.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

PSC to Hold Public Comment Hearing on Black Diamond Power

CHARLESTON, WV – The Public Service Commission will hold a public comment hearing on Black Diamond Power on Tuesday, November 1, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Clay County Courthouse, 246 Main Street, Clay, West Virginia. The company is seeking a consolidated purchased power surcharge that would result in...
CLAY, WV
wymt.com

Bus crash reported in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Mingo County Board of Education reported a bus crash Monday morning. Officials said the crash happened during the Mingo Central morning run at Sulphur Creek. First responders said there were no injuries to students or staff. 12 students were on Bus...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Arthur G. Wills

Arthur G. Wills (Doc, Jeep, or A.G.), 84, from Daniels passed away on October 16. “Doc” Wills graduated from Shady Spring High School in 1956. He married Alice Ballard, formerly of Beckley, in January 1962 prior to her death in 2002. One of the most significant fights of his life was surviving a plane crash in 1962. Wills graduated with B. S. from WVU in 1966, and graduated with Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree from Oklahoma State University in May 1970. Known as one of the best veterinarians in the state, Doc Wills worked at Beckley Veterinary Hospital for years, later starting his own practice, which later was located in Daniels from 1991 – 2015. Wills cared for countless animals over the years, and was known for helping those pets whom others couldn’t save, as well as his generosity. He is survived by his brother, Jack Wills (Fairmont), son Arthur (Beckley), granddaughter, Mary and Zach Sabol as well as great grandson, Zachariah, niece Sharon Brescoach (Morgantown), cousin Jo Ann Duff (Beaver) as well as other family members and friends.
DANIELS, WV

