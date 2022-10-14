Arthur G. Wills (Doc, Jeep, or A.G.), 84, from Daniels passed away on October 16. “Doc” Wills graduated from Shady Spring High School in 1956. He married Alice Ballard, formerly of Beckley, in January 1962 prior to her death in 2002. One of the most significant fights of his life was surviving a plane crash in 1962. Wills graduated with B. S. from WVU in 1966, and graduated with Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree from Oklahoma State University in May 1970. Known as one of the best veterinarians in the state, Doc Wills worked at Beckley Veterinary Hospital for years, later starting his own practice, which later was located in Daniels from 1991 – 2015. Wills cared for countless animals over the years, and was known for helping those pets whom others couldn’t save, as well as his generosity. He is survived by his brother, Jack Wills (Fairmont), son Arthur (Beckley), granddaughter, Mary and Zach Sabol as well as great grandson, Zachariah, niece Sharon Brescoach (Morgantown), cousin Jo Ann Duff (Beaver) as well as other family members and friends.

DANIELS, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO