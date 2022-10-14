Read full article on original website
Related
lootpress.com
Cedar Grove invites you to a scary haunted attraction
CEDAR GROVE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Cedar Terror Haunted House is the terrifying haunted attraction in upper Kanawha Valley, “Cedar Grove.”. We’re excited to announce that it will be returning for its 7th season starting Friday October 21, 2022. The Cedar Terror Haunt team has been hard at work making sure this season will be bigger and better than ever before.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Boone, Jefferson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
lootpress.com
Back to the Bridge: The Mountain State’s largest single-day festival makes a triumphant return
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The sting of consecutive Bridge Day cancellations in 2020 and 2021 was felt throughout the Mountain State and beyond. So when the green light was given for festivities to return the New River Gorge Bridge on Saturday, attendees flocked to the longest single-span steel arch bridge in the nation to partake in the fun.
Bridge Day 2022 brings both new and old visitors to Southern West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — After a two-year absence, countless people gathered in Fayette County for the long-awaited return of Bridge Day, ready to enjoy all the event offers. As a sea of vendors, food stands, and jumpers enveloped Route 19, it seemed like the event picked up right where it left off. The recent […]
Prep Volleyball: Crescent takes Raleigh County Elementary Championship
Eighteen teams battled for the Raleigh County Elementary Volleyball Championship Saturday at Woodrow Wilson High School. When the final whistle sounded, Crescent Elementary capped a four-match run with a win over Shady Spring to win the 2022 title. The No. 3 seeded Chipmunks opened the day with a win over...
Black Walnut Festival kicks off in Roane County
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The 68th annual Black Walnut Festival kicked off this week in Roane County. The annual fall fest has a little bit of everything for everyone – from food vendors to craft shows and even rock climbing. 13 News talked with local residents to find out their favorite part of the […]
lootpress.com
Belle Okes Hunter
Phema “Belle” Hatcher Okes Hunter, age 99, of Dunns, WV went peacefully to her heavenly home on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Raleigh Center in Daniels, WV. Born on November 24, 1922 in Dunns, she was the daughter of the late Hillard Hatcher and Juanita Pearl Moye Hatcher.
WSAZ
Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The holiday season is almost here, and The Butcher Shop can help you get ready. Chris Dixon stopped by First Look at Four to talk preorders. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
WSAZ
Residents react to Hurricane luxury development announcement
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Not much looks the same for John Goodwin who lives near Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. The busyness does not bother Goodwin who has lived nearby for 16 years. “They are popping up everywhere. Homes, they are doing a lot of repairs and putting up businesses...
The Legend of Booger Hole, WV
Clay County, WV, has an area known as Booger Hole, an unincorporated community formed as an isolated settlement near the Rush River Valley in the early 1900s. The name Booger Hole comes from the reputation of over 12 gruesome murders and disappearances in the area.
WSAZ
Owners of 900 on Lee announce plans for luxury apartments in Hurricane
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mayor Scott Edwards told WSAZ Friday that a luxury apartment complex will fill the property behind Wendy’s in Hurricane. Edwards said the company that owns the property, AB Contracting plans to build over 300 apartment units. The complex will have the feeling of a high-end...
lootpress.com
PSC to Hold Public Comment Hearing on Black Diamond Power
CHARLESTON, WV – The Public Service Commission will hold a public comment hearing on Black Diamond Power on Tuesday, November 1, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Clay County Courthouse, 246 Main Street, Clay, West Virginia. The company is seeking a consolidated purchased power surcharge that would result in...
wchstv.com
Road Trippin'...West Virginia Artisan Market Ripley, WV
It is the perfect place to shop local, support small business and find perfect, handmade gifts for everyone on your l... Paintings, jewelry, photography, home decor, handmade housewares, and SO much more.
U.S. Army Parachute Team participating in Bridge Day for first time ever
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A historic jump is taking place Saturday, October 15, 2022 for Bridge Day 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team, also known as the ‘Golden Knights’, will be participating, for the first time in the team’s history, in Bridge Day 2022. Bridge Day 2022 will be the first-time the Golden Knights have […]
Metro News
“Our fight was his fight”; West Virginia’s labor community honors Jim Bowen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jim Bowen was a legend, a friend and a mentor to those who knew him. The former president of the West Virginia AFL-CIO stood up for the state’s working class until he neared his final days. “His whole entire life was not about himself. It...
wymt.com
Bus crash reported in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W. Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Mingo County Board of Education reported a bus crash Monday morning. Officials said the crash happened during the Mingo Central morning run at Sulphur Creek. First responders said there were no injuries to students or staff. 12 students were on Bus...
lootpress.com
Arthur G. Wills
Arthur G. Wills (Doc, Jeep, or A.G.), 84, from Daniels passed away on October 16. “Doc” Wills graduated from Shady Spring High School in 1956. He married Alice Ballard, formerly of Beckley, in January 1962 prior to her death in 2002. One of the most significant fights of his life was surviving a plane crash in 1962. Wills graduated with B. S. from WVU in 1966, and graduated with Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree from Oklahoma State University in May 1970. Known as one of the best veterinarians in the state, Doc Wills worked at Beckley Veterinary Hospital for years, later starting his own practice, which later was located in Daniels from 1991 – 2015. Wills cared for countless animals over the years, and was known for helping those pets whom others couldn’t save, as well as his generosity. He is survived by his brother, Jack Wills (Fairmont), son Arthur (Beckley), granddaughter, Mary and Zach Sabol as well as great grandson, Zachariah, niece Sharon Brescoach (Morgantown), cousin Jo Ann Duff (Beaver) as well as other family members and friends.
The LOOTPRESS Week 7 Pet of the Week brings something new to the table
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 7 Pet of the Week is also the first ever feline Pet of the Week… Mr. Trouble!. Mr. Trouble is a 2 year old bundle of fun who enjoys the finer things in life, like getting pets and love from his mommy, who insists that he lives up to his name!
Battle lines drawn for Amendment 4 concerning West Virginia education
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Another big battle is brewing over a constitutional amendment on the West Virginia ballot in November. The topic is the often volatile issue of educating our kids. All voters in the state will get to vote on Amendment 4, known as the “Education Accountability Amendment.” Right now, the State Board of […]
West Virginia native to perform with Keith Urban in Charleston
Country music superstar Keith Urban is playing at the Charleston Coliseum Saturday night. The concert will be a homecoming for his bass player, Jerry Flowers.
Comments / 0