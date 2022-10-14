Read full article on original website
WILD PURSUIT: Thieves Crash BMW Before Leading Chase Through Multiple NJ Towns
Three men and a teenager led police on a wild pursuit after crashing a stolen BMW, and then hopping in a Lexus SUV, causing one state trooper to crash his vehicle on the Garden State Parkway over the weekend, authorities said. Trouble began around 2:10 p.m. when troopers responded to...
Fatal collision in Aberdeen Township remains under investigation
ABERDEEN — A fatal collision involving a sport utility vehicle and a dirt bike that took place in Aberdeen Township on the evening of Oct. 14 is under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Oct. 15. The deceased individual has been identified as Clifford Walton,...
30 firefighters able to quickly douse the flames of apartment fire in Middletown, NJ
An investigation is underway after an apartment fire brought 30 firefighters to the Alice V. Tomaso Towers Apartment Complex in the Old Village section of Middletown Township on Monday morning, according to the Middletown Township Fire Department. A call came in on Monday morning around 8:33 am regarding a kitchen...
6 hospitalized after NJ Transit bus gets rear-ended in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — A NJ Transit bus stopped at a stop was rear-ended Monday morning, sending six people to a hospital. A bus on the 508 route with 12 passengers on board was stopped at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Chelsea Avenue in Atlantic City around 9 a.m. when it was rear-ended, according to NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith.
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck
MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
NJ man, 19, charged with assaulting cop at fatal Wildwood car rally
WILDWOOD — A 19-year-old is the fourth person facing charges in connection to a fatal, unsanctioned car rally last month. Joshua Bocchino, of Long Branch, was arrested at his home on West End Avenue on Thursday, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office. Authorities said a large number...
FBI investigates NJ ‘swatting’ calls to 10 towns
State Police said there were at least 10 "swatting" calls received Friday by New Jersey school districts. Police in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold Township, Hamilton (Mercer), Jackson, Lower Township, Newark, Stafford, Toms River and Vineland received what turned out to be hoax calls about a shooting inside a school. Local...
Fatal shooting in N.J. town under investigation, police say
Detectives in Union County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in Union Township. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. on Hendricks Drive., according to police and Township Administrator Donald Travisano. The identity of the victim and additional details were not immediately available on Monday. The Union County...
Public Integrity detective arrested at North Wildwood, NJ bar
NORTH WILDWOOD — A detective with the Attorney General's Office tasked with holding other police officers throughout the state accountable was arrested for trying repeatedly to get back into a bar, according to reports. Det. Sgt. Danielle Oliveira works for the AGO's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability. According...
3 men, 1 minor charged with murder in Camden, NJ summertime shooting
CAMDEN — An investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in July has resulted in murder charges for four city residents, including a juvenile. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrests and charges on Monday. All four were charged on Oct. 3. Responding to a ShotSpotter alert, police...
Princeton, NJ man exposed himself to girl in ‘educational facility,’ cops say
MONTGOMERY — A Princeton man has been charged with lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child following an incident inside an undisclosed educational facility in Montgomery on Oct. 1. According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, 54-year-old Shuai Shen pulled down his pants and exposed himself to a...
Official: 2 workers struck, killed by train on Camden, NJ bridge
CAMDEN — Two construction workers were struck and killed by a train on a bridge between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, authorities said. The Delaware River Port Authority said the two were struck by a PATCO Speedline train at about 9:20 p.m. Friday on the Ben Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey.
Yikes! Massive whale breaches next to father and son fishing in Bradley Beach, NJ
A video of a whale breach alongside a fishing boat at the Jersey Shore has gone viral. Zach Piller, 23, said that he and his dad fish often, and were near Bradley Beach when their memorable encounter happened on Wednesday. Piller, a Pennsylvania resident from the Philadelphia area, happened to...
KNOW HER? NJ State Police Seek Public's Help Identifying This Woman
New Jersey State Police seek the public's help identifying a woman who allegedly stole a cell phone from a NJ Turnpike rest stop. The theft occurred in a convenience store at the Molly Pitcher Service Area in Cranbury Township, Middlesex County, State Police said. to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and...
Excellent! Cupcake Giant is Opening Soon in Ocean County, NJ
Who loves cupcakes? Everybody. For a while now I've been seeing Facebook posts about this delicious cupcake place to come to the Jersey Shore, especially Ocean County. How exciting and tasty, it's happening. This cupcake place is from North Jersey and on their Facebook page they have well over twenty...
Greek Festival Returns To Toms River
TOMS RIVER – You know autumn is coming when you start to see signs featuring a Greek dancer drawn in blue against a white back drop. Those signs can be seen just about everywhere along Route 37, Hooper Avenue and elsewhere to remind everyone that the Greek Festival is coming.
NJ man swimming at closed Stone Harbor beach saved from deadly rip currents
STONE HARBOR — Firefighters and two good Samaritans rescued a man from the ocean Saturday morning after rip currents nearly dragged him out to sea. Zeke Orzech and Steve Markel are credited with helping the victim until first responders could get there, according to Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company #1.
‘He ran right into my arms’: Officer rescues dog from rush-hour traffic on Verrazzano Bridge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Environmental Conservation Officer Shane Currey recently rescued a dog running through rush-hour traffic on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the afternoon rush hour. “He ran right into my arms. I grabbed him. He had his leash on, so I grabbed him by the leash. His back paws...
