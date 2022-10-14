ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Prosecutor: Fatal Friday Night Accident Under Investigation

A fatal Friday night collision involving an SUV and a dirt bike is under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Saturday. The victim of the fatality in Aberdeen has been identified as 40-year-old Clifford Walton of the Cliffwood Beach section of the township. The incident …
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Dirt Bike Rider Killed In Jersey Shore Crash With Jeep

Authorities are seeking witnesses of a collision that killed a 40-year-old dirt bike rider in Monmouth County Friday, Oct. 14. Clifford Walton was operating the Kawasaki dirt bike that collided with a Jeep Cherokee on Arlington Avenue and Gordon Street in Aberdeen around 6 p.m., Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

FBI investigates NJ ‘swatting’ calls to 10 towns

State Police said there were at least 10 "swatting" calls received Friday by New Jersey school districts. Police in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold Township, Hamilton (Mercer), Jackson, Lower Township, Newark, Stafford, Toms River and Vineland received what turned out to be hoax calls about a shooting inside a school. Local...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Fatal shooting in N.J. town under investigation, police say

Detectives in Union County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in Union Township. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. on Hendricks Drive., according to police and Township Administrator Donald Travisano. The identity of the victim and additional details were not immediately available on Monday. The Union County...
Jersey Shore Online

Greek Festival Returns To Toms River

TOMS RIVER – You know autumn is coming when you start to see signs featuring a Greek dancer drawn in blue against a white back drop. Those signs can be seen just about everywhere along Route 37, Hooper Avenue and elsewhere to remind everyone that the Greek Festival is coming.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
