wccsradio.com
STATE TROOPERS TO PARTICIPATE IN OPERATION SAFE STOP
In an effort to spread school bus safety awareness, members of the Pennsylvania State Police will be taking part in Operation Safe Stop this week. The goal of Operation Safe Stop is to alert motorists of the dangers of passing stopped school buses that are loading or unloading students. As part of the initiative, troopers plan on riding school buses, observing violations, and reporting them via radio to nearby troopers on patrol.
wccsradio.com
ONE WEEK LEFT TO REGISTER FOR NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION
The deadline to register to vote in the November 8th election is rapidly approaching, according to the PA Department of State. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said today that Pennsylvanians who are not already registered to vote have one week from today – until October 24 — to register for the November general election, in which residents will vote for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, along with congressional representatives, state senators and state House members.
