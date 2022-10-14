The deadline to register to vote in the November 8th election is rapidly approaching, according to the PA Department of State. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said today that Pennsylvanians who are not already registered to vote have one week from today – until October 24 — to register for the November general election, in which residents will vote for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, along with congressional representatives, state senators and state House members.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO