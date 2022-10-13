“I Didn’t Check My DM’s!” Amanda Seales Hits ATL With Ryan Cameron

On tomorrow evening at Center Stage , one of the funniest comedians and actresses in the industry will be bringing her new variety show to Atlanta!

Amanda Seales (“Insecure” & stand up special “I Be Knowin’”) will be in the city with her “Smart, Funny & Black” Live Show, being hosted with TS Madison & DaBrat ! And in the interview, she shares who will be joining her at her upcoming Brooklyn, NY date!

Watch her interview with Ryan Cameron below: