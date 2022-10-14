Read full article on original website
The Most Pretty Winter Town In New Jersey Has Been Named
To some, it's a dreadful statement, and to others, the thoughts of cold weather, snow, and bundling up in your warmest sweater is something they look forward to. Personally, I'm not a huge fan of winter, especially after spending the last few years living in the mountains. That being said,...
These movies, perfect for Halloween, were filmed right here in NJ
Not everyone likes a scary movie, but if there's a best time to settle in for the evening, turn the lights off, and watch a horror flick, it's the month of October, with Halloween closing the month on the 31st. New Jersey has been proclaimed by the horror website Dread...
New Jersey, Would You Try These Outrageous Beauty Treatments?
Is there anything that we won’t do to be beautiful? There are some crazy treatments out there that have me wondering if someone is just playing a massive joke on us. Would you try these outrageous beauty treatments?. Bird Poop Facial. We had a caller from Freehold call us...
Thanksgiving is weeks away — and it’s time to start planning, NJ!
Thanksgiving for me has always been a great time to share a table with my family and close friends. As someone who likes to cook and eat, Thanksgiving is the ultimate dinner. It’s a time to put your diet on hold and enjoy the goodness that the dinner will provide.
Baby formula recall in New Jersey
Baby formula maker Abbott is recalling 2-ounce bottles of Ready-to-Feed Similac Liquid products. If you have any of the products listed below, throw them out. Similac Water (Sterilized) Similac NeoSure. Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution. Specific lot numbers for the products listed above can be found at the Similac website by clicking...
These are the trendy candies for Halloween
I told you about the trend spotting retailer, Showcase, and that they were opening four new stores in New Jersey https://nj1015.com/trendy-retailer-is-opening-4-new-new-jersey-stores/. Now, that trendy retailer has released its list of trendy candy for Halloween 2022 (spoiler alert: they sell all of them). So, here is their. “list of the scariest,...
New Jersey’s Favorite Fictional Boss Might Surprise You
Tony Stark? Olivia Pope? Darth Vader? None of those were named New Jersey's favorite fictional boss. You might be surprised who was!. National Boss's Day is Sunday, October 16th. To mark the occasion, Grand Canyon University recently had a team of researchers analyze Google Trends Seach Date over a period of a year to put together a list of America's most popular fictional bosses.
New Jersey’s favorite fall movies
You know it’s fall when the leaves starting to turn, pumpkin spice flavoring added to everything, playoff baseball and Halloween movies. But what about movies that say “fall” that aren’t horror flicks?. We set out to find first, is there such a thing as a “Fall...
22 downtowns worth a visit in New Jersey
When word came out a couple of weeks ago that Metuchen was voted one of the best downtowns in America, we asked our listeners their thoughts on some of the best downtowns in our state. Metuchen has a really nice downtown but it's one of many in the state. It...
New Jersey restaurants and businesses face challenge of jumping high financial hurdles
For many restaurants, businesses, and hotels, everyone within the hospitality industry in New Jersey, the last couple of years has been like a heavyweight fight with just seemingly one blow after another they've had to come back from to come out on top. Just from an economic and financial standpoint,...
What saying the F-bomb apparently means to some kids in NJ schools
When you think of the F-bomb, one thing comes to mind. It's something you say to someone who really pissed you off. And in New Jersey, it's often said with additional explicit language can only be driven by that Jersey rage we get when someone rubs us the wrong way.
A record high number of organs transplanted in NJ in September
NJ Sharing Network, the federally-designated nonprofit responsible for the recovery of donated organs and tissues in the state, announced an incredible milestone. They said 92 organs were transplanted in September, the most ever in a single month in the Garden State. NJ Sharing Network President and CEO Joe Roth said...
New Jersey man helped haul in $80,000 for his role in two armed bank robberies
A New Jersey man who played a major role in two armed bank robberies that hauled in nearly $80,000 in total, has been convicted by a federal jury and now faces decades or even life in prison. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced that the gunman, 52-year-old Jose Soto of...
Come Celebrate the Greatness of NJ at the ‘Made in Jersey” Festival Oct. 22!
If you're proud to be a New Jerseyan, then come check out this event to celebrate Garden State pride!. The Inaugural 'Made in Jersey' Festival is happening on Saturday, Oct 22, at the Wiggins Waterfront Park and Marina in Camden from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Come enjoy festivities and...
NJ-born actor Ezra Miller trending again: Troubling real-life drama and court plea
Troubled actor and New Jersey native Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to burglary in Vermont after a turbulent year of arrests while still appearing in films for Warner Bros. Pictures. The actor has played The Flash in several DC Comics movies and also played a pivotal character (Credence Barebone)...
NJ weather: Showers and a cooldown, first widespread frost coming
It is remarkable how "gentle" this autumn has been so far in New Jersey. Usually, fall is full of big wind gusts, noisy thunderstorms, and huge temperature swings. However, aside from the early October mess caused by Ian's remnants, it has been a mild and peaceful season thus far. Our...
Dog on flight from Puerto Rico to NJ went missing for a month
NEWARK — A 6-year-old foster dog named Sukie, who ran away from her crate at Newark Liberty International Airport after arriving in New Jersey from a shelter in Puerto Rico, has been found after going missing for a month. According to Amigos de los Animales Puerto Rico, Sukie was...
NJ Transit’s secret weapon to keep trains running on time
Now that the autumn leaves are falling NJ Transit has launched its two AquaTrack machines. According to NJ Transit spokesperson Jim Smith when leaves fall onto the rail lines, as the trains roll over them the leaves get pulverized and an oily substance is left on the tracks. “That can...
Woman killed by driver in Lakewood, NJ church parking lot
LAKEWOOD — A church community is mourning the death of a member killed Saturday morning when a man making a K-turn in the parking lot mistakenly went forward instead of in reverse. Dilcia Maribell Guevara-Tabora, 46, was sitting on a curb when she was struck by a Dodge Caravan...
New possible link to cancer cluster at Colonia H.S. in Woodbridge, NJ
Questions continues about possible contamination at Colonia High School in Woodbridge. The mother of two students, who also is an environmental scientist, did her own testing of dust, window caulk and soil samples from the school, and says there is evidence of toxic chemicals present. Edyta Komorek presented her findings,...
