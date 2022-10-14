ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janelle Berry
3d ago

What number of college students in Springfield have been a victim of a violent crime? That’s an important number to know.

KYTV

Journey to rock Great Southern Bank Arena

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Journey’s Freedom Tour 2023 is coming to Springfield. Journey and special guests Toto will perform at Great Southern Bank Arena on April 7th, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 21st at 10 am. Purchase tickets at www.missouristatetix.com, charge by phone at (417) 836-7678 or at the OMB ticket windows inside Great Southern Bank Arena.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Springfield High Schools Change Athletic Facility Names

Three Springfield high schools are changing the names of some of their athletic facilities. Glendale High School is renaming its football field after the late Coach Bob Price. Kikapoo will rename its basketball court ‘Hall of Fame Court’ after Kickapoo coaches who have been inducted in a hall of fame.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CJ Coombs

Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condos

Gottfried Furniture Company Building.Joseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Gottfried Furniture Company Building located at 326 Boonville Avenue in Springfield, Missouri was built in about 1890. It's a historic three-story, rectangular building. The architectural style is Late Victorian. It was originally a red-painted brick building. The unique design of this building makes it vibrant with character and very attractive. In 2007, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. At the time of the nomination of this historical building to be added to the register, it was vacant.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Two teenagers die in a Republic car accident Saturday evening

REPUBLIC, Mo.- Two teenagers have died after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Republic, Missouri. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2005 Honda Accord with three other passengers on Farm Road 170 around 6:15 pm. The driver lost control of their car and traveled off the roadway […]
REPUBLIC, MO
the-standard.org

Demolition in historic neighborhood sparks debate among residents

A demolition project on the corner of National Avenue and Sunshine Street has raised concerns from neighborhood residents. The project is on a home that was built in the 1920s. Crews from an organization called Be Kind & Merciful began tearing down the home earlier this month. However, it may...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CJ Coombs

The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its time

Bentley House, Springfield, Missouri.Diedrichb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bentley House is a historic home located at 603 E. Calhoun in Springfield, Missouri. It's also known as the Museum of the Ozarks. Construction of this house began in 1892. The architectural style is Queen Anne. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick structure that served as a family dwelling until 1964. From 1965 to 1977, the house served as a dormitory for Drury College. Lastly, it was home to the Museum of the Ozarks for several years.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.

NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
CASSVILLE, MO
ozarksfn.com

The Family Business

RUETER, MO. – Rusty Berry is a fourth-generation farmer who runs the Empty Wine Glass Red Angus Farm that raises both commercial and registered Red Angus cattle. Rusty has continued his family’s long linage of cattle herdsman, stemming back to 1893 in the Oklahoma Run. His great-grandfather, Andrew Berry, ran Hereford and black baldies along with Rusty’s father, Vernon, and two uncles.
RUETER, MO
KNOE TV8

Sheriff confirms homicide investigation underway in West Carroll Parish

FOREST, La. (KNOE) - A homicide investigation is underway in West Carroll Parish after a man died of injuries on Friday, October 7, 2022. According to West Carroll Parish Sheriff Scott Mathews, Zachary Scott Berry, 43, was found unresponsive in a home on Highway 582 in the Village of Forest just after 8:00 a.m. Friday. Mathews told KNOE that his deputies responded to the resident for a “medical call”.
WEST CARROLL PARISH, LA

