Read full article on original website
Related
Pittsburgh region could be in for record-tying early snowflakes
The first snowfall of, well, fall could happen early Tuesday morning across the Pittsburgh region. According to the National Weather Service, snowflakes Tuesday would tie the record for the earliest snowfall of the season in southwestern Pennsylvania. On Oct. 18, 1972, 1.8 inches of snow was recorded in the Pittsburgh...
This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall Getaway
Autumn is a beautiful season that provides endless opportunities to take in the stunning natural landscape as it lights up in bright yellow, red, and orange hues. From Pennyslvania's charming small villages to big cities, there are so many places to explore in the Keystone State during the fall months but this mountainside town is home to a little bit of everything.
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least Once
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
wccsradio.com
NED E. BEAVER, 81
Ned E. Beaver, age 81, of Homer City went to be with the Lord on October 14, 2022, peacefully at home. He was the son of the late Carl and Veda (Norris) Beaver and was born on April 27, 1941, in Huntington, Pennsylvania. Ned truly loved his family. He was...
wccsradio.com
JAMES EDWARD YANOSCSIK, 84
James Edward “Zedo” Yanoscsik, age 84, of Homer City died on Oct. 14, 2022, in Indiana. He was the son of the late Steve and Marie Elizabeth (Biggie) Yanoscsik and was born on November 2, 1937, in Lucernemines, Pennsylvania. He was a member of Our Lady of the...
Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever.Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."The first-ever Pittsburgh Donut Fest will be held on Oct. 22, 2022, at The Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m."A selection of the city's best bakeries and restaurants will serve their most superlative deep-fried delicacy, and the crowd will crown one winner as the 'Best Donut in Pittsburgh.'"A portion of proceeds from the event will support not-for-profit food security organizations in the greater Pittsburgh area, according to the press release.For more information and tickets, visit this link.
wccsradio.com
WILLIAM “BILL” G. MARLIN, 92
William “Bill” G. Marlin, 92, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Communities at Indian Haven. A son of the late Matthew H. and Mariana E. (Williard) Marlin, he was born March 16, 1930, in Indiana. Bill served in the National Guard during the Korean War....
Pennsylvania farm houses apparition history and boy ghost
Fayette County farm harbors ghostly tales.Credit: Roger Marsh. EDITOR'S NOTE: The names have been changed to protect the family's privacy. Paranormal activity is often personal and fleeting and meanders along as a winding country road with odd occurrences popping up like the occasional pothole. After the sudden jolt, the situation levels out and all anyone can see ahead is smooth sailing.
PhillyBite
Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh is a city with diverse neighborhoods, and gentrification is taking place in some areas. Some neighborhoods are more desirable than others, and these communities have unique personalities, ambitions, and histories. The longtime residents of these communities often want to see more investment in the areas, while others are apprehensive about the potential adverse effects of gentrification. Many important decisions are being made about the future of these communities both within and outside their borders. With thoughtful planning, these neighborhoods could be the next hot 'hoods.
cranberryeagle.com
Zelienople packed for annual festival
ZELIENOPLE — Smiling faces of all ages graced the sidewalks of the borough Saturday, the first day of the two-day Zelienople Country Fall Festival. The sunny sky and blowing, fiery leaves set the scene for the annual festival, which was swarming with folks looking for an unusual craft, a piece of artisan jewelry, unique Christmas present or tasty treat.
First snow of season could be days away
PITTSBURGH — The first snow showers of the season could be days away. The strongest push of cold air so far this season will plow into the area early next week. Behind the front, a blast of winter chill will head into the area and bring rain and snow showers with it.
Masks recommended in Pittsburgh Public Schools as COVID community level rises
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County's COVID community level has changed from low to medium.This means starting Monday, a mask is recommended inside all Pittsburgh Public Schools. Despite this change, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to fall in the county.It's the lowest number since March.
wtae.com
Halloween trick-or-treating hours announced by city of Pittsburgh
Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, the city of Pittsburgh announced Friday. The city said it reminded people to drive with caution and slow down during trick-or-treating hours. For a safe trick-or-treating experience, follow these tips:. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or...
pghcitypaper.com
Shell ordered to pay $670K for releasing sediment pollution in southwestern Pa.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has ordered that the Shell Pipeline Company and its construction contractor pay $670,000 in fines for releasing sediment pollution into state waterways. The department announced the federal court ruling in an Oct. 13 press release, which said the verdict resulted from a series of...
erienewsnow.com
Police Search for Missing Pittsburgh Area Woman; Vehicle Found in Crawford County
Castle Shannon Police are searching for a missing endangered adult female. Emily Slater was last seen Monday, October 10th at 12:30 p.m. in Collier, Pennsylvania. Slater has health issues and that has her family concerned for her well-being. On Friday, October 14th, police found Slater's vehicle (a Red Toyota Solara...
wtae.com
Missing man from Westmoreland County found dead
HERMINIE, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man missing since Sept. 7 was found dead on Monday. A hunter found Aaron Ross' body Monday morning in a grassy area along Keystone Road near 8th Street in Sewickley Township. Ross, 43, was last seen at his apartment in Herminie. A cause...
Weekend edition of Post-Gazette spotted amid worker strike
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A printed edition of today's Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was sent to subscribers and stores today, despite the ongoing worker's strike.Communications Workers of America said they're aware around 16,000 papers were printed and distributed to local gas stations and stores.Newspapers were spotted in Mount Washington, and some even got papers on their doorstep.But, they said the typical Sunday numbers are closer to 69,000, so the strike is having an impact.The paper has been published digitally since workers went on strike over a week ago.KDKA has reached out to the Post-Gazette for comment and has not heard back.
Semi-truck crashes into apartment complex in North Huntingdon
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — A semi-truck crashed into the side of an apartment complex in North Huntingdon on Monday. Witnesses said the driver forgot to put the semi in park after dropping it off at an auto shop nearby. The semi started rolling down Route 30 with the driver...
Comments / 0