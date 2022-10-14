Read full article on original website
ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL RUN FOR THE LOVE OF LIFE 5K
The annual Love of Life 5k run and mile walk was held on Saturday in Downtown Indiana, and the streets were once again filled with pink. The annual run benefits the Love of Life Campaign which helps with breast cancer treatment at IRMC in the Women’s Imaging program. Heather Reed of the Indiana Healthcare Foundation said that the numbers for pre-registration this year were very high.
JAMES EDWARD YANOSCSIK, 84
James Edward “Zedo” Yanoscsik, age 84, of Homer City died on Oct. 14, 2022, in Indiana. He was the son of the late Steve and Marie Elizabeth (Biggie) Yanoscsik and was born on November 2, 1937, in Lucernemines, Pennsylvania. He was a member of Our Lady of the...
WANDA K. BENNETT, 75
Wanda K. Bennett, 75, Rochester Mills, passed away, Saturday, October 15, 2022 while at the Indiana Regional Medical Center. The daughter of William A. and Ruby (Nelson) Morris, she was born September 11, 1947 in Greensboro, NC. Wanda was a 1965 graduate of Norwin High School and received her Bachelor...
NED E. BEAVER, 81
Ned E. Beaver, age 81, of Homer City went to be with the Lord on October 14, 2022, peacefully at home. He was the son of the late Carl and Veda (Norris) Beaver and was born on April 27, 1941, in Huntington, Pennsylvania. Ned truly loved his family. He was...
WILLIAM “BILL” G. MARLIN, 92
William “Bill” G. Marlin, 92, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Communities at Indian Haven. A son of the late Matthew H. and Mariana E. (Williard) Marlin, he was born March 16, 1930, in Indiana. Bill served in the National Guard during the Korean War....
KATRINA TRACEY (ROBINSON) PODOLSKI, 55
Katrina Tracey (Robinson) Podolski, 55, of Blairsville, PA passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at her home. The daughter of Warren Barr and Karen Lee (Burke) Robinson, she was born March 26, 1967, in Hastings, New Zealand. Katrina was a member of the Independent Baptist Church, Blairsville. She worked...
FRANCES DAVIS, 89
Frances “Fran” (Lukcik) Davis, 89 of Blairsville, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at her home. She was born December 14, 1932 in Blacklick Twp., PA, the daughter of the late Martin Lukcik and Maria (Sedmak) Lukcik. Fran had formerly worked at Blairsville Westinghouse as a secretary to the purchasing agent. She also was a secretary to the director of nursing at Torrance State Hospital. Fran belonged to SS Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville, where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the Court of St. Theresa. Fran was a avid reader and pet lover. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, listening to classical music selections, traveling in the country and abroad with her husband and daughter and enjoyed being with her family. Fran also loved to polka dance with her husband.
IUP READY FOR CYBERSECURITY DAY TOMORROW
IUP is getting ready to commemorate Cybersecurity day tomorrow. The annual event, organized by the IUP institute for Cybersecurity and the Information Technology Support Center, will feature nationally-recognized security experts and speakers from local and regional law enforcement, government, academia and the security industry. The event will be held from 9:00 to 4:00 at the Hadley Union Building’s Ohio Room on IUP’s Campus. Speakers will include:
KENNETH P. REMALEY, 84
Kenneth P. Remaley, 84, of Torrance, PA passed away suddenly at his home and was blessed to be held in the arms of his wife as the angels carried him into heaven on Thursday, October 14, 2022. The son of Paul J. and Frances (Christy) Remaley, he was born July...
STATE TROOPERS TO PARTICIPATE IN OPERATION SAFE STOP
In an effort to spread school bus safety awareness, members of the Pennsylvania State Police will be taking part in Operation Safe Stop this week. The goal of Operation Safe Stop is to alert motorists of the dangers of passing stopped school buses that are loading or unloading students. As part of the initiative, troopers plan on riding school buses, observing violations, and reporting them via radio to nearby troopers on patrol.
INDIANA COUNTY 911 REPORTS SEVERAL DIFFERENT CALLS ON FRIDAY
Several different calls were reported to Indiana County 911 on Friday, including one that involved a bunch of hay. The Marion Center Fire Department was dispatched at 7:28 last night for what was initially termed as Traffic Control along Route 119 North in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center Fire Officials said that the call was at the intersection of 119 and Route 403, as large round hay bales were seen blocking traffic.
SALTSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH STEALING TRACTOR
A Saltsburg man has been charged with stealing a farm tractor from a location along Route 819 in Bell Township, Westmoreland County. Kiski Valley-based Pennsylvania State Police say 54-year-old Gary Lauffer stole the International 786 model, valued at $15,000, on Friday afternoon. The victim is Turner Dairy Farms. Lauffer was...
SHETLER RELEASED ON BOND, TRIAL RESCHEDULED
With his trial scheduled to start tomorrow, Ray Shetler Jr. on Friday was released from jail after posting bond, and the trial has been rescheduled for December 5th. Shetler is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of disarming a law enforcement officer for brawling with Westmoreland County deputies and state police at his girlfriend’s mobile home outside of Seward in December of last year. The authorities had gone there to arrest him for skipping a probation hearing. Both Shetler and a sheriff’s deputy suffered serious injuries in the fight.
INDIANA MAN CHARGED WITH SIMPLE ASSAULT, TERRORISTIC THREATS
Indiana Borough Police have charged an Indiana man with simple assault and making terroristic threats for an incident on Thursday morning. Police say the incident was reported at 4:00 AM at a home in the 600 block of Gompers Avenue. Officers were initially told that there was a man threatening multiple people with a handgun. When they got there, officers identified the suspect as 20-year-old Ahmad Evans of Indiana. Police executed a search warrant at his home and recovered several firearms in Evan’s home.
SEXTON, HORN BREAK RECORD AS IUP SHUTS OUT EDINBORO
The quarterback duo of Mak Sexton and Logan Horn teamed up to break a school record in the IUP Crimson Hawks’ 41-0 shutout win over Edinboro on Saturday. Jack Benedict has the recap from U92.5 FM. Head coach Paul Tortorella said this was a good team win. Sexton commented...
NO INJURIES REPORTED IN WEDNESDAY CRASH
State police released more details on a crash that happened Wednesday in Grant Township. Troopers say a 17-year-old from Marion Center was driving along Deckers Point Road just west of Pickering Run Road around 3:10 p.m. when they struck a tree in the area. The driver was not injured in the crash, but troopers add that the car caught fire after striking the tree.
ONE WEEK LEFT TO REGISTER FOR NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION
The deadline to register to vote in the November 8th election is rapidly approaching, according to the PA Department of State. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman said today that Pennsylvanians who are not already registered to vote have one week from today – until October 24 — to register for the November general election, in which residents will vote for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, along with congressional representatives, state senators and state House members.
