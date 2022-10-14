Read full article on original website
Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Heads To WACO For Regional Opener
It has not been a great season for the Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad, but just like everyone else starting class 1A regional play, the Saints get a clean slate and a chance to make a run. However that will be easier said than done as Melcher-Dallas will travel to WACO on Monday. The Saints come in at 5-16 on the season and will take on a Warriors squad that finished 2nd in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division and hold a 25-6 record. First serve is scheduled for 7:00. The winner gets the survivor of the North Mahaska and Mormon Trail match on Wednesday.
Norwalk sweeps the field, places first at Winterset Volleyball Tournament
The Norwalk volleyball team swept their way to a first-place finish at Saturday’s Winterset Tournament, closing out the regular season with five wins and a set record of 10-0. The Class 4A eighth-ranked Warriors cruised through pool play, defeating Chariton 21-9, 21-10, Gilbert 21-18, 21-17 and South Central Calhoun...
Central triathlon team headed to national championships
For the second year in a row, the Central College women’s triathlon team earned its way to the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships, finishing third at the West Regional Qualifier Saturday. North Central College (Ill.) was the team champion with 99 points. The Dutch totaled 60 points. Hailey Poe...
Pella Swimmers Contribute to Conference Meet
The Pella swimmers were part of a 2nd place team finish in the first of two conference meets for the NCMP Aquagirls Saturday. Maylei Ruggles placed 2nd in the 100 fly (1:06.44), falling by three-tenths of a second. She was also on the victorious 200 yard relay (26.13 split on 1:56.09 relay) and the runner-up 400 yard freestyle relay (58.02 on 3:52.03 relay).
Bonnie Mae Stookey (Hargis)
Services for Bonnie Mae Stookey (Hargis) age 93, of Indianola will be held 11:00am Saturday, October 22nd at the Scotch Ridge United Presbyterian Church in rural Carlisle. Visitation will be held prior to services from starting at 10:00am. Burial will follow services at the Elm Grove Cemetery.
Flavian “Peck” Konrad
A Mass of Christian Burial for Flavian “Peck” Konrad, 84, of Milo, Iowa will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Milo. Family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Rosemount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church in Milo, Iowa or The Good Shepherd Endowment Fund at The Village in Indianola, Iowa.
Hamilton Woman Killed in Crash in Oskaloosa
A Hamilton woman was killed in a car crash in Oskaloosa Monday morning. The Iowa State Patrol reports 80-year-old Betty J. Walter was driving a 2009 Chevy Malibu, and was leaving a parking lot off of Highway 92 heading eastbound and pulled in front of a westbound 2014 Ford F-150 driven by 71-year-old Ricky L. Corbett of Oskaloosa. The F-150 didn’t have the time to stop, and collided with the Malibu. Walter wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Corbett was. The investigation is ongoing.
Missoula Children’s Theater Play is this Week
The Missoula Children’s Theater in Knoxville will be putting on a show Saturday, October 22nd with two live performances. The Noon Kiwanis Club in Knoxville presents the show. The show this year is Red Riding Hood and it is co-sponsored by the Knoxville PTO. Auditions and practice start tonight...
Indianola Parks and Rec Winterizing Bathrooms
Indianola Parks staff will begin to winterize the restrooms and shelters at Indianola city parks and facilities starting today, closing them to the public. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News electricity and water will be shut off at shelters and in restroom buildings, and park restrooms are generally available from April 15 – October 15 each year. For more information, click below.
Knoxville Middle School Students Share Thoughts About the New School
There were a lot of things to like when the doors flung open for the first day of school at the new Knoxville Middle School. Natalie Beck, a seventh grader in Knoxville listed what she liked the most about the new facility. The likes for Beck, “There’s different colors for...
Indianola Parks and Rec Annual Costume Party on the Square Coming
Indianola Parks and Rec is holding their annual Costume Party on the Square later this month on the downtown Indianola square, inviting children and man’s best friend to dress up for a day of trick-or-treating. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News costumes will be judged for being creative or scary, with different age groups and dogs being judged separately. Kester also says plenty of other activities will be going on around the square, including games, mini-golf, inflatables, and the Iowa League of Heroes. The children’s costume party will run from 10am to noon on October 29th. The KNIA Big Red Radio will be on location playing Halloween music and making announcements.
Opening of Five Lake Red Rock Recreation Areas Delayed in 2023 for Infrastructure
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, announces delayed openings of the Howell Station, North Overlook and Whitebreast campgrounds and the Fifield and North Overlook recreation areas at Lake Red Rock. Those sites will delay opening until June 1 for the 2023 recreation season. The delays are needed...
Register to Vote for Marion County Fairboard
The 2022 Marion County Fairboard election is set for Monday, December 5th at 7:00 p.m. The election is to elect members to the 24-member fairboard. Those eligible to vote must be a Marion County landowner, business person or farmer and be a resident of Marion County. Time is running out...
Paul Wright
Services for Paul Wright, 97, who passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 in. West Des Moines, will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 19 at the Indianola. First Baptist Church with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial. Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October...
Indianola Library Trunk or Treat Event October 31st
The annual Indianola Public Library Trunk or Treat event hosted by the Indianola Public Library takes place in two weeks, with city departments offering decorations and treats, and a dinner of hot dogs provided. Janis Comer with the library tells KNIA News the library is thrilled to have kids and families back at the library, and voting on who will win the coveted “Silver Pumpkin Award” between the various city departments decorating their equipment. The Trunk or Treat will be in the library parking lot from 5:30 to 6:30pm on Monday, October 31st.
City of Pella Seeking Court Order to Demolish Remaining Buildings Destroyed in Fire
The Pella City Council will consider filing a citation in Marion County District Court for those who own 813.5 Washington Street at their meeting Tuesday. A resolution is on the agenda for legal action as it relates to bringing the destroyed structure to compliance in Pella City Code Chapter 145. The previous A.G. Law building was damaged beyond repair in a fire on January 15th of this year. The City of Pella has filed two separate letters to the property owner – Andrew G. Aeilts with A.G. Residential L.L.C., ordering him to have the property conform to city code, but have yet to receive a response.
Fire Open House Held in Knoxville
The Knoxville Fire Department held an Open House Wednesday, October 12th in recognition of Fire Prevention Week. There were inflatables for the children. Mercy One was scheduled to be at the event, but the weather turned and the helicopter wasn’t able to be at the event. There were tours available of the fire station. The fire department trucks were parked outside the station for people to view.
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/16/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 28 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO ASSISTANCE CALLS, TWO MEET SUBJECTS, TWO EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO FOLLOW UPS, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE RESCUE, ONE INFORMATIONAL CALL, ONE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, ONE VIOLATION OF A NO CONTACT ORDER, ONE HORSE, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE DOMESTIC AND ONE OTHER CALL.
Knoxville City Council Meeting on Monday
The Knoxville City Council is scheduled to have a regular meeting Monday, October 17, at 6:15 p.m. in council chambers at the municipal building. On the agenda is getting a recap on the Competine Trail Eagle Scout Project. Also on the agenda is a public hearing on a facade improvement project at 203 East Main and slated is a resolution on plans, specifications, and estimate of costs for the project.
Poet Curtis Bauer Will Speak at Writers Reading Series
Central College will welcome Curtis Bauer, poet and Central Class of 1992 graduate, to the Fall 2022 Writers Reading Series. Bauer will read from his collection of works at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the Boat, Moore and Weller Rooms in Maytag Student Center on Central’s campus. The event is free and open to the public.
