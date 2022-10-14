Read full article on original website
UI and ISU Presidents Say Hiking Pell Grants a Long-term Solution to Easing Student Debt
(Radio Iowa) The federal website where some current and former students may apply for college loan forgiveness launched Friday night — and University of Iowa president Barbara Wilson says for several weeks the university’s financial aid office has been fielding calls from students making preparations. “Trying to figure...
Voters to Decide on if Missouri Needs a New State Constitution
(MISSOURINET) – Does Missouri need a new State Constitution? Voters will answer that question in November as one of five ballot questions to be decided. If it passes, Missouri would be required to call together a constitutional convention and decide on whether to leave it as-is, make a few changes, or completely rewrite it. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says Missouri’s current state constitution was adopted in 1945:
Missouri State Worker Accused of Helping Several Relatives and Friends get Unemployment Insurance Aid When They Should Not Have
(MISSOURINET) – A state employee is accused of helping several relatives and friends get unemployment insurance aid in 2020 when they should not have. Alisa Nelson reports.
Some ADHD Medications Could be in Short Supply for Missouri Patients
(MISSOURINET) – A rise in mental health disorder diagnoses during the pandemic and supply chain problems have caused a shortage of some attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder drugs. Greg Gilmore, owner of Grand Pharmacy in Hannibal tells Missourinet that his pharmacy has been dealing with a shortage for a while. He says his pharmacy team will often change the type of Adderall for the customer based on what’s available.
CVO Supervisor Johnson Announces Retirement from Missouri State Highway Patrol
CVO Supervisor Gerald Johnson. Photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. ST. JOSEPH, MO- Commercial Vehicle Officer Supervisor Jerry Johnson will retire after serving over 29 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Johnson joined the Patrol in 1993, as a commercial vehicle inspector and was assigned to Post...
