Florida State had their back against the wall after losing two straight games to conference teams, heading into the midway point of their season with a game against No.4 Clemson. The Tigers have found their rhythm, slowly getting better as the season progresses, and the Noles were stuck in a downward spiral. They had a chance to spark up their confidence with a win against the Tigers, but Clemson’s talent was too much for the Noles to handle.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO