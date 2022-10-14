Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tomahawk Nation
Situational football is killing Florida State
FSU is a much better football team than they were last year. That’s a tough pill to swallow after three straight losses but I don’t care. The stats, facts, and film says that this is a much better football team than the 2021 Seminoles. Where FSU is lacking...
Tomahawk Nation
Second quarter game thread: FSU Seminoles vs. Clemson
— Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers. After halftime, the cool kids will be meeting at the THIRD QUARTER THREAD. When the third quarter ends, please move to the FOURTH QUARTER THREAD. Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers. Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation. TN Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs....
Tomahawk Nation
Fourth quarter game thread: Florida State University Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers
Join us here for the 4th quarter Florida State live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about. Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation. TN Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers-FSU’s is only allowing...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Clemson: Halftime notes, thoughts
Florida State (4-2, 2-2 ACC) is facing its third straight ranked opponent, looking to snap a two-game in-season losing streak as well as a six-game series losing skid vs. the No. 4 Clemson Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC). FSU started off the night on a strong foot, with Jordan Travis scoring...
Tomahawk Nation
Quick hitter: Mistakes snowball in loss to Clemson
Florida State Seminoles football saw the culmination of its flirtations with disaster over the last few weeks, allowing small mistakes to snowball from close losses to a what-should-have-been a blowout one against the No. 4 Clemson Tigers. FSU, after starting off the year 4-0 and earning its first top 25...
Tomahawk Nation
Seminole Wrap: Where does FSU football stand after 4-3 start?
For a large majority of Saturday’s loss, the Florida State Seminoles stood toe to toe with the Clemson Tigers. They held the Tigers' rushing attack to under four yards per carry and had plenty of success running the ball on their own. But ultimately, despite the close final score, Clemson was simply too much for Florida State.
Tomahawk Nation
Live Reaction: Seminoles fall to 4-3 vs Clemson, losing their third game in a row
The Florida State Seminoles lose to #4 Clemson. The Seminoles started off strong against the Clemson Tigers but after going up 14-7 they fell apart and were never able to come back after that point. Jordan Travis and the offense moved the ball well at times with a good opening...
Tomahawk Nation
4 questions, 4 answers: FSU loses third straight game
Florida State (4-3, 2-3 ACC) lost its third straight game of the year and seventh straight vs. Clemson, falling 34-28 in another disappointing performance. While the Seminoles displayed the fight and response to adversity that’s become customary under head coach Mike Norvell, they also created that adversity as they watched the Tigers (7-0, 5-0 ACC) go on a 27-0 run and establish an insurmountable lead.
Tomahawk Nation
Interviews: Derrick McLendon, Lawrance Toafili, and Trey Benson talk loss to No. 4 Clemson
Florida State had their back against the wall after losing two straight games to conference teams, heading into the midway point of their season with a game against No.4 Clemson. The Tigers have found their rhythm, slowly getting better as the season progresses, and the Noles were stuck in a downward spiral. They had a chance to spark up their confidence with a win against the Tigers, but Clemson’s talent was too much for the Noles to handle.
Comments / 0