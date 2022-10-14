ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tomahawk Nation

Situational football is killing Florida State

FSU is a much better football team than they were last year. That’s a tough pill to swallow after three straight losses but I don’t care. The stats, facts, and film says that this is a much better football team than the 2021 Seminoles. Where FSU is lacking...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Second quarter game thread: FSU Seminoles vs. Clemson

— Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers. After halftime, the cool kids will be meeting at the THIRD QUARTER THREAD. When the third quarter ends, please move to the FOURTH QUARTER THREAD. Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers. Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation. TN Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU vs. Clemson: Halftime notes, thoughts

Florida State (4-2, 2-2 ACC) is facing its third straight ranked opponent, looking to snap a two-game in-season losing streak as well as a six-game series losing skid vs. the No. 4 Clemson Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC). FSU started off the night on a strong foot, with Jordan Travis scoring...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Quick hitter: Mistakes snowball in loss to Clemson

Florida State Seminoles football saw the culmination of its flirtations with disaster over the last few weeks, allowing small mistakes to snowball from close losses to a what-should-have-been a blowout one against the No. 4 Clemson Tigers. FSU, after starting off the year 4-0 and earning its first top 25...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Seminole Wrap: Where does FSU football stand after 4-3 start?

For a large majority of Saturday’s loss, the Florida State Seminoles stood toe to toe with the Clemson Tigers. They held the Tigers' rushing attack to under four yards per carry and had plenty of success running the ball on their own. But ultimately, despite the close final score, Clemson was simply too much for Florida State.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

4 questions, 4 answers: FSU loses third straight game

Florida State (4-3, 2-3 ACC) lost its third straight game of the year and seventh straight vs. Clemson, falling 34-28 in another disappointing performance. While the Seminoles displayed the fight and response to adversity that’s become customary under head coach Mike Norvell, they also created that adversity as they watched the Tigers (7-0, 5-0 ACC) go on a 27-0 run and establish an insurmountable lead.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Interviews: Derrick McLendon, Lawrance Toafili, and Trey Benson talk loss to No. 4 Clemson

Florida State had their back against the wall after losing two straight games to conference teams, heading into the midway point of their season with a game against No.4 Clemson. The Tigers have found their rhythm, slowly getting better as the season progresses, and the Noles were stuck in a downward spiral. They had a chance to spark up their confidence with a win against the Tigers, but Clemson’s talent was too much for the Noles to handle.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy