The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has made a final decision and ordered Meta, which operates Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, to sell GIF provider Giphy. Meta will not appeal the decision. Meta’s $400 million acquisition of Giphy in 2020 fell afoul of the CMA, which provisionally found in Aug. 2021 that the takeover of Giphy would negatively impact competition between social media platforms. In Oct. 2021, the CMA fined Meta for failing to provide regular updates on the the compliance process it had required. And, in Nov. 2021, the CMA ordered Meta to sell Giphy. Meta appealed the decision and...

10 MINUTES AGO