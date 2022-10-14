Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says 30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past eight days after fresh Russian strikes
Ukraine president calls Russian strikes on power supplies ‘another kind of terrorism’ after attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv
Nord Stream 1: first underwater images reveal devastating damage
The first underwater images taken of the ruptured Nord Stream 1 pipeline reveal the devastating damage caused by what Danish police have described as “powerful explosions” under the Baltic Sea. Swedish newspaper Expressen on Tuesday published photographs and film footage taken by an underwater drone at the site...
US claims Iran-made ‘kamikaze’ drones used by Russia to bomb Ukraine breach international law
The US and its western allies have claimed that Iran supplying drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine is a breach of UN Security Council (UNSC) sanctions. Kyiv has accused Russia of attacking Ukraine using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. The drone strikes continued on Monday in a renewed attack that left at least four people dead.
Meta Must Sell Giphy, U.K. Competition Authority Orders in Final Decision
The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has made a final decision and ordered Meta, which operates Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, to sell GIF provider Giphy. Meta will not appeal the decision. Meta’s $400 million acquisition of Giphy in 2020 fell afoul of the CMA, which provisionally found in Aug. 2021 that the takeover of Giphy would negatively impact competition between social media platforms. In Oct. 2021, the CMA fined Meta for failing to provide regular updates on the the compliance process it had required. And, in Nov. 2021, the CMA ordered Meta to sell Giphy. Meta appealed the decision and...
EU lawmakers reject border agency budget over misconduct
BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union lawmakers refused on Tuesday to endorse the way the EU’s border and coast guard agency used its 2020 budget, over concerns about serious misconduct by staff and human rights concerns involving Frontex’s work. Frontex supervises the 27-nation EU’s outside borders....
