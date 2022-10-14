Read full article on original website
S. Korea seeks to arrest former officials in N. Korea case
South Korean prosecutors have requested arrest warrants for the former defense minister and coast guard chief in the country's previous government as they investigate its handling of North Korea's killing of a fisheries official in 2020 near the rivals' tense sea border
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says 30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past eight days after fresh Russian strikes
Ukraine president calls Russian strikes on power supplies ‘another kind of terrorism’ after attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv
Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine's power, water
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians on Tuesday, part of what the country's president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said...
Russian warplane crashes near apartment building, killing 3
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane crashed Monday into a residential area in a Russian city on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure, killing at least three people and igniting a massive blaze that engulfed several floors of a nine-story apartment building. A Su-34 bomber came down...
AP News Summary at 11:55 p.m. EDT
Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital, killing 4. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. The attack sent people scurrying for shelter and came a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months. Authorities said four people died. One drone struck a residential building. Energy facilities were also hit by the drones, which appeared to include Iranian-made Shaheds. Separately, Moscow authorities said a Russian Su-34 warplane crashed in a residential area in the Russian port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov, after an engine failure during takeoff, killing four people on the ground, injuring 25 and setting an apartment building ablaze. Officials said both crewmembers bailed out safely.
US claims Iran-made ‘kamikaze’ drones used by Russia to bomb Ukraine breach international law
The US and its western allies have claimed that Iran supplying drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine is a breach of UN Security Council (UNSC) sanctions. Kyiv has accused Russia of attacking Ukraine using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. The drone strikes continued on Monday in a renewed attack that left at least four people dead.
Scholz orders 3 German nuclear plants to run until mid-April
BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered ministers to prepare to keep all of Germany's three remaining nuclear plants running until mid-April to fend off a possible energy crunch. Scholz’s office said the German leader announced the decision Monday in a letter to the Cabinet.
Ethiopia, seeking to control Tigray airports, takes a town
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopian authorities said Monday they are aiming to get immediate control of airports and other infrastructure in Tigray, a statement of their war intentions that was followed by the capture of a town in the embattled northern region. Shire, a major northwestern town in...
3 UN peacekeepers die in Mali roadside bomb attack
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Three U.N. peacekeepers from Chad have been killed in northern Mali after a roadside bomb exploded as the men approached on foot and several others were seriously wounded, officials said Monday. Their deaths come just one day before the U.N. Security Council is holding a...
Senator's human rights objections block some US aid to Egypt
WASHINGTON (AP) — A veteran senator's objections over Egypt's human rights record, including its holding of an estimated 60,000 political prisoners, have compelled the Biden administration to trim a symbolically significant $75 million off its planned annual military aid to that country. Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy, the senator...
11 Russian troops slain at shooting range as fighting rages
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — At least 11 Russian soldiers were killed Saturday in a shooting incident that underlined the challenges posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's hasty mobilization, just as Ukrainian troops pressed an offensive to reclaim the areas in the country's south that were illegally annexed by Moscow.
