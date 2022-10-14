Read full article on original website
At least six hurt in explosion at Spanish restaurant
MADRID (Reuters) – At least six people were injured in an explosion at a Japanese restaurant in Tarragona, northeastern Spain, emergency services said on Sunday. The cause of the explosion, which happened around 4:00 pm local time, was not immediately known. (Reporting by Graham Keeley; editing by John Stonestreet)
No plans to oust Mediaset Espana CEO, top shareholder says
MILAN (Reuters) – The top investor of Mediaset Espana has no plan to oust Paolo Vasile from the role of CEO at the Spanish broadcaster, a spokesperson for MediaforEurope said on Monday, denying Spanish media reports. “No ousting of Paolo Vasile as CEO is underway,” the spokesperson said in...
Eurostar cancels some trains due to French strike action
PARIS (Reuters) – Eurostar said it had to cancel some train services between London and Paris on Tuesday as a result of a nationwide strike protest in France. Eurostar said it was cancelling the 1331 and 1901 local time trains that were due to have left London for Paris, and the 1113 and 1613 trains that were scheduled to have left Paris for London.
Canadian watchdog’s mediation in Rogers-Shaw deal to begin this month
(Reuters) – Canada’s Competition Tribunal has scheduled in late October a mediation between Rogers Communications Inc, Shaw Communications Inc and the agency for the C$20 billion merger of the telecom firms. The mediation, which is expected to overcome the agency’s anti-trust issues, will be a confidential process, the tribunal said in an Oct. 14 filing put out on Monday.
EU is leaving “naivety” behind with China, Dutch foreign minister says
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Monday that the EU is leaving behind naivety when it comes to its relations with China. “There is increasing realism in the dialogue with China. We are leaving naivety behind”, Hoekstra told reporters on arriving to a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, adding that he agrees with this approach.
Argentine judge says rest of detained Venezuela air crew can leave
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – An Argentine court has granted permission to the final five crew members of a Venezuelan plane grounded since June in Argentina on suspicion of potential terrorism links to leave the country, local media reported late on Friday. Argentine daily La Nacion and other media said...
Renault CEO: problems remain regarding supplies of semiconductor chips
PARIS (Reuters) – Renault and other carmakers are still facing problems regarding the global shortage of semiconductor chips needed in the car industry, Renault Chief Executive Luca de Meo told the Paris Automotive Summit. “We are still pretty much in trouble with this kind of thing,” said de Meo....
Japan’s SoftBank agrees to sell stake in THG
(Reuters) – THG said on Monday a trading arm of Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp has agreed to sell its holding in the British e-commerce group to THG Chief Executive Matthew Moulding and Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund. SB Northstar, the fourth largest shareholder in THG, will sell its...
Exclusive-Rosneft moves into tanker chartering as EU ban looms
MOSCOW/NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Russia’s biggest oil exporter Rosneft has expanded its tanker chartering business to ease oil shipments for buyers amid looming Western sanctions on insurance of Russian oil shipments, three sources familiar with the matter said. Previously, state-controlled Rosneft, which produces more than 40% of Russian...
Analysis-Mexico’s non-bank lenders may now need bank licenses to survive
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s biggest non-bank lenders may need to become licensed banks, analysts said, as they maneuver through growing market turmoil to avoid the fate of three big peers who defaulted in the past year. “Any fintech with serious, long-term ambitions will likely have to find...
EU leaders set to explore gas price cap options – document
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union leaders meeting at the end of this week will explore a range of options for gas price caps, over which they have been divided for weeks, according to a new draft of conclusions for the Oct. 20-21 summit seen by Reuters. The EU’s 27...
F1 LIVE: Red Bull chief dismisses claims Max Verstappen could lose title due to budget cap breach
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has brandished talk that Max Verstappen could lose his 2021 world title due to the team’s cost cap breach as “complete nonsense.”Red Bull were found guilty of a “minor financial overspend” of the 2021 budget cap, with one potential penalty a loss of Drivers and/or Constructors’ World Championship points. Verstappen won last year’s thrilling title battle by a margin of eight points to Lewis Hamilton after a controversial last-lap overtake in Abu Dhabi.But Marko - echoing Red Bull’s statement last Monday - insists the team has not broken the budget cap, adding that “in...
