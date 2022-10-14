Read full article on original website
Related
F1 LIVE: Red Bull chief dismisses claims Max Verstappen could lose title due to budget cap breach
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has brandished talk that Max Verstappen could lose his 2021 world title due to the team’s cost cap breach as “complete nonsense.”Red Bull were found guilty of a “minor financial overspend” of the 2021 budget cap, with one potential penalty a loss of Drivers and/or Constructors’ World Championship points. Verstappen won last year’s thrilling title battle by a margin of eight points to Lewis Hamilton after a controversial last-lap overtake in Abu Dhabi.But Marko - echoing Red Bull’s statement last Monday - insists the team has not broken the budget cap, adding that “in...
motor1.com
Saudi Arabia "would love" to hold two F1 races
The Middle Eastern country already hosts a grand prix at a street circuit in Jeddah, but that was always been viewed as an interim measure before its new state-of-the-art facility at Qiddiya near Riyadh in complete. It is currently projected for Qiddiya to be ready in 2026, and the original...
motor1.com
Bugatti Chiron vs 2,000-bhp Nissan GT-R drag race isn't even close
We couldn't count how many times the Bugatti Chiron has proven that it's a quick and fast car. And yet, here we are with another drag race featuring the French supercar. This isn't any ordinary straight-line race, though; it's actually a meetup of several supercars at an airport, lying to be the quickest on a quarter mile. The King Koopa of the group isn't the Bugatti Chiron; it's a tuned Nissan GT-R that's capable of making up to 2,000 bhp.
motor1.com
2024 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV debuts alongside hi-po AMG variant
Mercedes SUVs have been popular commodities among luxury buyers for decades, and there’s no reason why that should change as the world transitions toward EVs. In fact, high-riders have been part of Mercedes-Benz’s electrification strategy almost from the beginning, as the GLC-based EQC SUV was one of the company’s first long-range electric vehicles.
motor1.com
Renault 4ever Trophy Concept revealed to preview 2025 rugged electric crossover
It was in January 2021 when the Renault 5 made an unexpected return as an electric concept to preview a future production model. Fast forward to today, the French marque is announcing the return of another long-running nameplate. Scheduled to go on sale in 2025, the Renault 4 is currently attending the Paris Motor Show as a crossover. Much like the other concept, it too does away with the combustion engine to go purely electric.
motor1.com
Jeep Avenger arrives at Paris Motor Show with 249 miles of range and 154 bhp
During an eventful 4xe Day held on September 8, Stellantis revealed several electric products, including the very first Jeep EV. Thankfully, we finally have some technical specifications to coincide with the public debut occurring this week at the Paris Motor Show. A forbidden fruit in the United States, the 2023 Avenger has a single motor producing 154 bhp (115 kilowatts) and 260 Newton-metres (191 pound-feet) of torque.
motor1.com
2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 spied on video thundering around the Nurburgring
Testing continues for the big AMG-infused Mercedes saloon. This fresh spy video captures a new S63 prototype making mincemeat out of corners at the Nurburgring. Given the size and likely weight of the hot S-Class Merc, the tyres could also be mincemeat after this aggressive testing session. We mention weight...
Comments / 0