todaynftnews.com
Mark Zuckerberg announced that ‘Legs’ are coming soon on Meta
It is no surprise to say that Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO, and Co-Founder of Meta, is one who is eagerly waiting for Meta’s future metaverse. Recently earlier this week, it was noticed when the billionaire announced that one of the most requested features on the road map is coming soon.
Business Insider
Mark Zuckerberg urged Meta staff to have virtual meetings when many of them didn't have VR headsets, report says
Meta employees rushed to buy VR headsets and set them up before managers realized, a source told The New York Times.
The Independent
Most metaverse users leave after a month, according to leaked Meta report
Users of Meta’s Horizon World’s virtual reality platform are not returning to it, with the number of people going back into the software on a steady decline, internal documents reportedly say. Meta set a goal of 500,000 monthly active users for Horizon Worlds, where people can explore worlds...
Business Insider
Mark Zuckerberg defended the $1,500 price tag for Meta's new VR headset as 'break-even', adding that Apple charges 'as much as it can' for hardware
Mark Zuckerberg called out Apple for profiteering off its tech gadgets in a podcast interview on Tuesday.
Why Meta’s Oculus Quest Pro Will Bomb In Montana
In October 2021, Facebook changed it's parent company name to Meta, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg went from dipping his toes in virtual reality/augmented reality/whatever to full send attempts to recreate our actual world in a virtual space, the Metaverse. And the vehicle chosen to keep us hooked up to this supposed augmented reality is the Oculus.
Creative Bloq
I'm already terrified of the Meta Quest Pro
While it was the addition of legs to its VR avatars that made the headlines this week, Meta also announced a brand new version of its Oculus Quest headset, the Meta Quest Pro. It's a very sleek and very expensive upgrade over the existing Quest headsets – and I'm already terrified of it.
A Sum of $1,500 Headset Made By Meta Aims To Make Virtual Reality Seem More Authentic
A year after changing its name to create a metaverse, Meta on Tuesday introduced a new model of its virtual reality headset that is designed specifically for working people. Several new capabilities in the $1,500 Meta Quest Pro are designed to enhance users' perception of actually being in the presence of other people.
techaiapp.com
The Meta Avatar Store Launches In VR Later This Year
Explore the metaverse in style. This past June, Meta announced that it was working on a virtual clothing store for its Meta Avatars where you can purchase digital apparel from top-name brands using real-world money. During Meta Connect 2022 last week, the company announced that the Meta Avatar Store will be launching in VR “later this year.”
Polygon
Twitch star Amouranth says husband forces her to stream, controls her finances
Popular Twitch streamer and OnlyFans content creator Amouranth said in an impassioned, tearful stream on Saturday that she is being manipulated and abused by her husband. Amouranth, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, said her husband, who was not named, has forced her to stream, threatened to hurt her dogs, and has taken control of her finances and bank account.
AOL Corp
A sign of failure? No one is on Horizon Worlds
If Regina George from Mean Girls lived in Silicon Valley, I feel confident that she'd have a few words for Mark Zuckerberg. Perhaps something along the lines of: "Mark, stop trying to make Horizon Worlds happen. It's not going to happen." Zuckerberg bet his company on the idea that everyone...
Engadget
Razer’s cloud gaming handheld starts at $400 for the WiFi-only model
Razer, you may recall, recently teased a 5G handheld device that's focused on cloud gaming. The company took the opportunity at RazerCon to formally announce the system, which it calls the Razer Edge — yep, Razer finally went there with its branding. The Edge has a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen...
Engadget
Ableton Note brings Live's Session View to iOS
Ever had a great idea for a riff rattling around your head while you ride the bus or wait in line? Well, if you use Ableton Live, there’s now a way to capture those busts of inspiration wherever you are thanks to the new Note iOS app. The name...
Engadget
Save time and developer fees with this $50 app builder
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. One challenge brands face when targeting their audience is making their products or services accessible across a variety of channels. This can help companies gain mass exposure, but pitching your solutions on social media, a and a mobile app can be prohibitively expensive.
dotesports.com
The forbidden Silent Hill game was played on PS5 despite it apparently being ‘impossible’
The canceled Silent Hill interactive teaser, known as P.T. was played on a non-jailbroken PS5 console today, according to programmer and data miner Lance McDonald, who went live on his Twitch channel to show the game running. McDonald said he unlocked P.T. on his primary PlayStation 5 using the USB...
Engadget
YouTube ends experiment that required a Premium subscription to play videos in 4K
Those who were worried that YouTube would completely limit access to 4K content to Premium subscribers can breath easily. For now. YouTube has revealed on Twitter that it has "fully turned off" the experiment that requires Premium subscription to be able to play videos in 4K resolution. Earlier this month, users started reporting on social networks like Reddit and Twitter that when they accessed the drop-down menu for resolution options, the word "Premium" was right next to 4K/2160p. Not everyone was required to have a Premium subscription to play 4K videos, though, indicating that it was an experimental feature rolled out to a limited number of users.
forkast.news
Japanese gaming giant Konami is recruiting for expansion into Web3, metaverse
Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd., a Tokyo-based video game company, announced a recruitment effort for 13 new positions to integrate its game titles with Web3 and metaverse technologies. Fast facts. The game developer is planning to launch a service that allows players to trade in-game non-fungible token (NFT) items on...
dotesports.com
Gotham Knights will have major FPS limitations on consoles
Gotham Knights, WB Games Montréal’s next exclusive game for the new generation, will not be able to exceed 30 FPS on consoles, even at its maximum settings, and there will not be a performance mode. Fleur Marty, executive producer of Gotham Knights, shared the information via the game’s...
Discord finally launches YouTube 'Watch Together,' cheaper Nitro Basic plan
Discord launches Activities featuring YouTube "watch together" and casual games like Putt Party. This new update will be for desktop users of Discord as its Activities rolls out this week and a new lower-priced subscription tier coming in the weeks ahead.
techunwrapped.com
How to activate self-description in Netflix series and movies
Almost all the media content that we know has advanced in recent years in terms of accessibility. Until not long ago, the only thing that had been worked on in this field was subtitles for the deaf. Now, even video games include special options so that a greater number of people can enjoy the experience, with modifications such as simpler interfaces, color changes for the color blind or even changes in difficulty and mechanics. Netflix It has also opted for accessibility since its inception. Hence the platform has a audio description system in many of his series and movies.
Red Dead Redemption 2 8K update looks stunning
Despite releasing almost four full years ago now, Red Dead Redemption 2 remains one of the most visually impressive games available on modern consoles. And that’s without a new-gen upgrade. The title is so pretty, in fact, that a screenshot of it recently won an award at the London...
