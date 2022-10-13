ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

News Radio 710 KEEL

Big Weather Changes Coming for Shreveport- SOON

There's a meme floating around social media with a beautiful picture of fall leaves changing down a winding country road with the caption saying something like, "Fall is Coming!... Not available in Louisiana." Anyone who's spent any time in the Bayou State can relate. We do get a fall season......
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Massive Fire On The Outskirts Of Downtown Shreveport

A massive fire on the outskirts of Downtown Shreveport is causing concerns all across the Shreveport and Bossier Area. The smoke from the fire can be seen from all over the city, and on the Bossier side of the Red River. KTAL is reporting that explosions are now occurring at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Seratones Return Home for a Special Shreveport Show

The Seratones Are Coming Home For An Epic Free Show. You know who the Seratones are right? If not you need to look up this Shreveport band as soon as possible. The Shreveport band is wonderful and everyone else agrees. Rolling Stone, Paste to Glide Magazine have all taken time to write about how amazing the Seratones are. It's not too late to get on this bandwagon, in fact, you have time to look them up and learn their song before their free show in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Check Out All the Amazing Shows Coming Up in Shreveport

After two years of lockdowns, shutdowns, masks and restrictions, it's actually exciting to be able to enjoy live entertainment again. As a theatre performer, it's been extremely frustrating to try to have rehearsals while wearing a mask. Or going to a symphony performance and trying to enjoy the music while sitting in the house wearing a mask. Personally, I can't breathe while wearing a covering over my mouth and nose.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Are We Nearing a Workforce Collapse in Shreveport-Bossier?

I Am Trying to Wrap My Head Around What Is Happening in Shreveport-Bossier. I love treating myself to an iced coffee on the weekends, however, there has been an issue getting a mobile order the last few weekends. When I tried to order online it told me online ordering was not available, there were a couple of times when I was able to get an online order however when I would show up to pick up my mobile order there was a sign posted saying "Lobby closed, short staffed, all mobile orders use the drive-thru.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Pedestrian Struck And Killed by Vehicle

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday (10-12-22) evening in Shreveport. The call came in to Shreveport Police at 7:20pm. When responders arrived on the scene, police discovered the driver of the vehicle, and the victim who was in desperate need of medical attention. The accident happened near the corner of East 70th Street, and Thornhill Avenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Like Spicy Food? Do You Know About Shreveport’s Spicy Challenge?

If you love spicy food, you'll love this! There's a roving monthly 'spicy challenge' in Shreveport!. We've all heard of the Carolina Reaper. It's the hottest pepper in the world according to Guinness and peaks at 2.2 million Scoville Heat Units, which is how they measure how 'hot' something is. To put it in perspective, the average jalapeno pepper runs from 2,500 - 8,000 SHU. That means the Carolina Reaper is HOT! That's also why you see folks trying to eat them for your entertainment on YouTube. It's not pretty.
SHREVEPORT, LA
10 Year Caddo Deputy Arrested For Extortion of Elderly

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator did not pull any punches when he described the character of a ten year veteran of the Caddo Sheriff's Department following the deputy's arrest. Putting it bluntly, the Sheriff said, "I’m extremely disappointed in this person's criminal behavior." Prator continued with, “He is an embarrassment...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Shreveport, LA
