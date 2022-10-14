ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

‘All they needed was a pole’: Parents outraged over woman’s dancing in gym of Macomb County school

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – Parents are outraged after a partially clothed woman was caught on video dancing during a weekend event inside a Macomb County school. The gymnasium of Mount Clemens High School was rented by Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, a company founded by Quentin Hines, a former NFL player and graduate of the school. The company describes itself as a marketing service for adult football players.
fox2detroit.com

Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave

MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
ROSEVILLE, MI
CBS Detroit

Allen Park man convicted of drug trafficking, firearm offenses

(CBS DETROIT) - A federal jury convicted an Allen Park man on charges of possessing fentanyl and heroin with the intent to distribute them, maintaining a drug premise, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a previously convicted felon, announced United States Attorney Dawn Ison.The jury in Port Huron deliberated less than an hour before returning guilty verdicts against 52-year-old Robert Cortez Burrell on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the evidence presented at trial, DEA agents began investigating Burrell in the fall 2020. During their investigation, they learned he was storing and manufacturing drugs using two houses in Lincoln Park...
ALLEN PARK, MI
1470 WFNT

A Look Inside the Abandoned Detroit “Pill Mill” Raided by the DEA

Back in 2017, this medical clinic was raided and shut down by the DEA. There is no denying that the opioid crisis in America is a real thing and can be seen everywhere. From small, rural, country towns to big, bustling cities, opioid addiction can be found all over the state. Sadly, many people take advantage of this for profit and personal gain.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

2 sentenced for roles in deadly Flint shooting

FLINT, MI – Two men have been sentenced for their roles in a double shooting that left one man dead and a woman critically injured. James Malachi Lara, 18, and Caleb Matthew Teachworth, 19, each appeared before Genesee County Circuit Court Judge David J. Newblatt Friday, Oct. 14, for sentencing on second-degree homicide charges, among other felonies.
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

The Once-Abandoned, Haunted 6th Police Precinct: Detroit, Michigan

The old 6th Precinct Police Station in Detroit, Michigan: historic, deserted and haunted. After the groundbreaking ceremony on June 19, 1930, this $83,100 historic building began covering parts of southwest Detroit until they wrapped it up and moved to new quarters in 1986. The new location & building for the 6th Precinct was/is 11450 Warwick Street.
DETROIT, MI
recordpatriot.com

1 in custody after Flint man, 36, fatally shot outside home

Detectives for the Flint Major Case Unit are investigating a homicide reported around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on the city's west side. A 36-year-old Flint man was shot and killed outside a home in the 2600 block of Prospect St. in Flint, according to Michigan State Police in a Monday press release. He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

POLICE: Teen found dead on E I-94 near 8 Mile

DETROIT, Mich. — Police are investigating the death of the 17-year-old female's body found on eastbound I-94 Friday morning. Police were notified on October 14 that the teen's body was on the freeway. Police said the teen suffered a gunshot wound to the head and declared her death as...
DETROIT, MI

