Detroit man charged with multiple assaults after hugging, groping women on Wayne State University campus
A 58-year-old Detroit man has been charged with assaulting five women on the campus of Wayne State University. Frederick Barnett stands accused of sexually assaulting one young woman and touching four women on the college campus.
Scouting Report: Detroit King vs Detroit Cass Tech
Taking a look at some of the prospects in the city championship game and how they performed in this Motor City showdown.
Sisters Supporting Sisters to host gathering Monday with Claressa Shields
FLINT TWP, MI - Sisters Supporting Sisters will be hosting Claressa Shields on Monday evening to celebrate her accomplishments in boxing and her continued support to her hometown. The gathering will take place at Sisters Supporting Sisters, located inside the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township. Shields is the only...
Michigan and Michigan State schedule night game for rivalry matchup
The annual rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State will be a night game this year.
‘All they needed was a pole’: Parents outraged over woman’s dancing in gym of Macomb County school
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – Parents are outraged after a partially clothed woman was caught on video dancing during a weekend event inside a Macomb County school. The gymnasium of Mount Clemens High School was rented by Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, a company founded by Quentin Hines, a former NFL player and graduate of the school. The company describes itself as a marketing service for adult football players.
Shots fired at Macomb Mall • 12-year-old on bike hit and killed • Major changes to Woodward Ave
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A suspect is wanted for shooting at a group of people at Macomb Mall in Roseville after an argument outside of Dick's Sporting Goods. Police say an altercation occurred between two groups of people. The verbal altercation escalated as the two groups exited the mall. A male suspect from one of the groups pulled out a gun and fired several times outside in the parking lot.
Allen Park man convicted of drug trafficking, firearm offenses
(CBS DETROIT) - A federal jury convicted an Allen Park man on charges of possessing fentanyl and heroin with the intent to distribute them, maintaining a drug premise, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a previously convicted felon, announced United States Attorney Dawn Ison.The jury in Port Huron deliberated less than an hour before returning guilty verdicts against 52-year-old Robert Cortez Burrell on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the evidence presented at trial, DEA agents began investigating Burrell in the fall 2020. During their investigation, they learned he was storing and manufacturing drugs using two houses in Lincoln Park...
Zion Foster's mom responds to end of landfill search operation for missing teen
After a search for the body of 17-year-old Zion Foster of Eastpointe at a Macomb County landfill lasting five months has ended, Detroit police say they will have another update on Friday.
A Look Inside the Abandoned Detroit “Pill Mill” Raided by the DEA
Back in 2017, this medical clinic was raided and shut down by the DEA. There is no denying that the opioid crisis in America is a real thing and can be seen everywhere. From small, rural, country towns to big, bustling cities, opioid addiction can be found all over the state. Sadly, many people take advantage of this for profit and personal gain.
Body of Ann Arbor man found along U.S. 23 in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man searching for wood received quite a scare after discovering a body along the southbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County.Police say the man was driving along the highway and saw some wood that he wanted to retrieve. When he got out of his vehicle, he saw a body laying in the grass.Preliminary information indicates the victim was involved in a hit-and-run crash just days prior to being found. The victim was identified as a 30 year-old man from Ann Arbor but his identity has yet to be released. Police do not have any details on the suspect.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Michigan State Police Brighton post at (810) 227-1051.
2 sentenced for roles in deadly Flint shooting
FLINT, MI – Two men have been sentenced for their roles in a double shooting that left one man dead and a woman critically injured. James Malachi Lara, 18, and Caleb Matthew Teachworth, 19, each appeared before Genesee County Circuit Court Judge David J. Newblatt Friday, Oct. 14, for sentencing on second-degree homicide charges, among other felonies.
15-year-old stabs mom to death • 17-year-old found dead on I-94 • Macomb man killed in crash that split car
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old stabbed her mom to death in Detroit after an argument, a woman found dead on I-94 was identified as a 17-year-old from Detroit, and a Macomb man was killed in a crash that split his Corvette in half on Romeo Plank: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Jalen Rose and Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony announced as grand marshals for America's Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBA veteran and “Fab Five” member Jalen Rose and Detroit Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony will lead the 96th America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Themed “Our Great City! Detroit!” – the parade makes its way down Woodward Ave at 10 a.m. on November 24.
Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday
The Louisiana chain will open its newest location in East Lansing
New Limited Detroit Inspired Nike Shoe Also Gives Special Love to Flint
Nike collaborations aren't anything new to fans of the famous brand. From Kobe Bryant to the mega-hit Stranger Things, to the latest Jacquemus, Nike partnerships tell stories and sell shoes. Now, a unique Detroit-themed pair is set to go on sale this week. The latest from Nike Air Jordan that's...
Allen Park man runs major drug operation out of 3 houses; 400,000 lethal doses of fentanyl found
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Officials said they found 400,000 lethal doses of fentanyl when they busted a major drug operation linked to two houses in Lincoln Park and a third in Allen Park. Robert Cortez Burrell, 52, of Allen Park, is accused of manufacturing and storing drugs at two...
The Once-Abandoned, Haunted 6th Police Precinct: Detroit, Michigan
The old 6th Precinct Police Station in Detroit, Michigan: historic, deserted and haunted. After the groundbreaking ceremony on June 19, 1930, this $83,100 historic building began covering parts of southwest Detroit until they wrapped it up and moved to new quarters in 1986. The new location & building for the 6th Precinct was/is 11450 Warwick Street.
Man confessed to shooting ex-girlfriend during fight, then burning body, police say
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and burning her body confessed to the slaying during a police interview after her body was found, Det. Craig Raisanen testified while swearing to an arrest warrant before a judge on Thursday, Oct. 6. Junius Dawan Caver, 29,...
1 in custody after Flint man, 36, fatally shot outside home
Detectives for the Flint Major Case Unit are investigating a homicide reported around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on the city's west side. A 36-year-old Flint man was shot and killed outside a home in the 2600 block of Prospect St. in Flint, according to Michigan State Police in a Monday press release. He was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.
POLICE: Teen found dead on E I-94 near 8 Mile
DETROIT, Mich. — Police are investigating the death of the 17-year-old female's body found on eastbound I-94 Friday morning. Police were notified on October 14 that the teen's body was on the freeway. Police said the teen suffered a gunshot wound to the head and declared her death as...
