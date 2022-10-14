Sarah Stanton joined Habitat as Executive Director in 2003, prior to that worked as executive director at IHN Alpha House in Ann Arbor and other nonprofit housing organizations for 5 years prior. Sarah holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Michigan State University and a Master’s in Public Administration from University of Illinois at Chicago. Sarah is the mother to two children and an avid dog lover and metalsmith.

