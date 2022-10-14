ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta’s airport is moving its cell phone lot. Here’s what you need to know

ATLANTA — If you need to pick someone up from Atlanta’s airport, there will be some changes if you plan on using the cell phone lot. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport announced Monday that the cell phone lot will be moved from the South Terminal Parkway to a “more easily accessible (area) for passengers using both North and South Terminal entrances.”
saportareport.com

New Report Sheds Light on the State of Downtown Atlanta

Downtown Atlanta is a place with untapped potential that is built on the unique attributes of the past. In JLL’s new report, we dive into three distinct layers that truly make Downtown unique: authenticity, connectivity, and people. The authenticity layer is made up of historic and cultural buildings, sites,...
Eater

Try These Five Lunch and Brunch Buffets Around Atlanta

Brunch has always been big business in Atlanta, especially on the weekends. There are even entire restaurants now dedicated to serving the meal that combines breakfast and lunch served all day, everyday. But there’s something super appealing about the array of food options offered on a brunch or lunch buffet. It’s like a choose your own adventure meal filled with omelette and waffle stations, comforting dishes like shrimp and grits or shakshuka, breakfast meats, and biscuits, breads, and potatoes done every which way.
secretatlanta.co

Atlanta’s Final 7 p.m. Sunset Of The Year Will Be Taking Place Tonight

It’s time to wish those later nights a woeful goodbye, as fall is in full swing here in Atlanta with our final 7 p.m. sunset happening tonight (Monday, October 17). You can still taste the summer here in the ATL, sometimes up until the holiday season, but one thing we cannot hide is the darker evenings and that notorious Atlanta weather that can’t seem to make up its mind.
secretatlanta.co

Order Up! Thumbs Up Diner Opens New Location In Trillith Town Centre

With Atlanta being home to some pretty amazing breakfast locations, it says something when you are voted one of Atlanta’s top breakfast spots…CONSISTENTLY! Thumbs Up Diner has been one of the best breakfast hot spots in this city for years, so it’s no surprise that they are taking their cakes and talents to Trillith Town Centre.
addictedtovacation.com

16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta

Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hosts the 39th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

ATLANTA – As the newly installed mayor of Atlanta, the Honorable Andre Dickens is excited to be hosting his first UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Mayor’s Masked Ball, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, beginning at 6 p.m. with a reception and a program at 7 p.m., at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, 265 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA. Mayor Dickens was elected […] The post Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hosts the 39th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
11Alive

Buckhead apartment complex making changes after 11Alive story ran highlighting problems residents faced

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Residents of Camden Phipps Apartments received some relief Friday after being forced to live through extensive renovations. They complained of a large tarp hung up inside of their apartments put in place of their windows for renovation. Since the 11Alive story ran, Camden offered residents a onetime $500 credit and gave tenants the choice to break their lease with a 30-days notice.
Complex

Jeezy and DJ Drama Perform B Side Concert in Atlanta

Jeezy and DJ Drama joined forces on Saturday night for a secret B Side concert in Atlanta, Georgia. The pair performed their most popular mixtape songs, including “Dem Boyz,” “Peace Up (A-Town Down),” “Who Dat,” and Jeezy’s verse from Shawty Lo’s “Dey Know (Remix).”
