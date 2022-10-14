Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atlanta’s airport is moving its cell phone lot. Here’s what you need to know
ATLANTA — If you need to pick someone up from Atlanta’s airport, there will be some changes if you plan on using the cell phone lot. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport announced Monday that the cell phone lot will be moved from the South Terminal Parkway to a “more easily accessible (area) for passengers using both North and South Terminal entrances.”
saportareport.com
New Report Sheds Light on the State of Downtown Atlanta
Downtown Atlanta is a place with untapped potential that is built on the unique attributes of the past. In JLL’s new report, we dive into three distinct layers that truly make Downtown unique: authenticity, connectivity, and people. The authenticity layer is made up of historic and cultural buildings, sites,...
Smoke covers blocks of midtown Atlanta as building goes up in flames
ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters are trying to put out a massive blaze at a building in midtown. The building is located on 12th Street NE near Peachtree Walk NE. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows huge flames...
Eater
Try These Five Lunch and Brunch Buffets Around Atlanta
Brunch has always been big business in Atlanta, especially on the weekends. There are even entire restaurants now dedicated to serving the meal that combines breakfast and lunch served all day, everyday. But there’s something super appealing about the array of food options offered on a brunch or lunch buffet. It’s like a choose your own adventure meal filled with omelette and waffle stations, comforting dishes like shrimp and grits or shakshuka, breakfast meats, and biscuits, breads, and potatoes done every which way.
16 new Toys ‘R’ Us stores to open in Georgia. Here’s where they are
ATLANTA — Five years after filing for bankruptcy, iconic toy retailer Toys ‘R’ Us has launched its first wave of new in-store locations expected to reach 451 Macy’s stores nationwide. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The toy store giant filed for...
secretatlanta.co
Atlanta’s Final 7 p.m. Sunset Of The Year Will Be Taking Place Tonight
It’s time to wish those later nights a woeful goodbye, as fall is in full swing here in Atlanta with our final 7 p.m. sunset happening tonight (Monday, October 17). You can still taste the summer here in the ATL, sometimes up until the holiday season, but one thing we cannot hide is the darker evenings and that notorious Atlanta weather that can’t seem to make up its mind.
secretatlanta.co
Order Up! Thumbs Up Diner Opens New Location In Trillith Town Centre
With Atlanta being home to some pretty amazing breakfast locations, it says something when you are voted one of Atlanta’s top breakfast spots…CONSISTENTLY! Thumbs Up Diner has been one of the best breakfast hot spots in this city for years, so it’s no surprise that they are taking their cakes and talents to Trillith Town Centre.
Lady Danzy promotes diversity with Fit for a Queen luxury dress store
Atlanta entrepreneur Lady Danzy is taking fashion to a new level with her elegant prom, formal, pageant, and bridal store, Fit for a Queen in Midtown Atlanta. The company started in a smaller storefront but is now located in Midtown only a couple of doors down from the Fox Theatre.
Gridlock Guy: Grading the first week of ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
Doom. Jams. Profound delays....
Woman carjacked by 4 men in Inman Park neighborhood, police say
A woman’s car was stolen at gunpoint by four men Friday morning along a busy stretch of North Highland Avenue in Atlanta’s Inman Park neighborhood, police said.
Chick-fil-A now offering full-size bottles of salad dressing
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A fans, rejoice!. The Atlanta-based fast food chain announced on Thursday that they would begin selling 12-ounce bottles of their most popular salad dressings. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Selected retailers will begin carrying bottles of Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing, Garden Herb...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia-Greensville woman compete to in the Ms. Full-Figured USA National Pageant in Atlanta
Shelly Renee' Scott won the Title of Ms. Exquisite Full-Figured Virginia 2022, in May 2022, which affords her the opportunity to represent the state of Virginia at the Ms. Full-Figured USA National Pageant that will be held in Atlanta, GA, November 11-12, 2022. Shelly’s platform is DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Breaking the Silence.
addictedtovacation.com
16 Easy Road Trips To Take From Atlanta
Feeling depressed or frustrated? These short road trips from Atlanta can brighten up your (and your loved ones’) moods in no time. Sometimes it is just nice to get out of the city and explore some of the wonderful places that Texas has to offer, isn’t it?. Table...
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hosts the 39th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball
ATLANTA – As the newly installed mayor of Atlanta, the Honorable Andre Dickens is excited to be hosting his first UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Mayor’s Masked Ball, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, beginning at 6 p.m. with a reception and a program at 7 p.m., at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, 265 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA. Mayor Dickens was elected […] The post Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hosts the 39th annual UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
MARTA to adopt new plans for Clayton, DeKalb transit lines
MARTA will adopt new plans for transit lines in Clayton and DeKalb counties in the coming months, the agency said Thursd...
Buckhead apartment complex making changes after 11Alive story ran highlighting problems residents faced
BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Residents of Camden Phipps Apartments received some relief Friday after being forced to live through extensive renovations. They complained of a large tarp hung up inside of their apartments put in place of their windows for renovation. Since the 11Alive story ran, Camden offered residents a onetime $500 credit and gave tenants the choice to break their lease with a 30-days notice.
Sisters With Superpowers honored in Atlanta (photos)
Rolling out, in an event powered by Chevrolet, Fifth Third Bank and AT&T Dream in Black, honored Sisters With Superpowers at the Ritz-Carlton in Atlanta on Oct. 13, 2022. Here are some of the best pictures snapped from the night, courtesy of DaeRae Media Group.
Complex
Jeezy and DJ Drama Perform B Side Concert in Atlanta
Jeezy and DJ Drama joined forces on Saturday night for a secret B Side concert in Atlanta, Georgia. The pair performed their most popular mixtape songs, including “Dem Boyz,” “Peace Up (A-Town Down),” “Who Dat,” and Jeezy’s verse from Shawty Lo’s “Dey Know (Remix).”
8 Very Southern Things That Still Surprise Me Even Though I Grew Up In Atlanta
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. There’s a saying here in the Southern U.S. that can be found on some t-shirts in rural areas in Georgia, as well as in surrounding states. It goes: "American by Birth, Southern by the Grace of God."
Why 'Money' magazine named Atlanta the best city in U.S.
LISTEN: For the first time, Atlanta has been named the best city in the U.S. by "Money" magazine this year. GPB's Peter Biello discusses the list with "Money" writer and editor Kristen Bahler. For the first time, Atlanta has been named the best city in the U.S. by Money magazine...
