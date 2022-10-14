Read full article on original website
Google Photos: Everything you need to know
Google Photos is Google's AI-based default gallery app on the top Android phones, and it remains one of the best company products in recent years. It's packed with editing tools, a neat media organization, cloud backup, seamless sharing, and cross-platform availability. Whether you are looking for a beginner's guide or want to level up your Google Photos experience, we covered everything you need to know about Google's media storage service.
How to change your Gmail password
Changing your password is key to maintaining maximum security on your Google account and preventing people from accessing your emails, regardless of whether you're reading them using one of the best Android phones or your computer. You should renew it often and make sure it's different from the passwords you use for other services and accounts. If you think your account was compromised, change your Gmail password immediately.
Google Chrome for Android tests a faster way to sign in on websites
Google is slowly ramping up its effort in the password management department. The company’s browser has always offered a simple and quick solution for storing and auto-filling passwords, but it has always lagged behind competitors who offer fully-featured cross-platform password managers. The company is getting there, though. The latest tweak in line makes logging in after autofilling much faster by eliminating an extra tap.
How to protect your Google Pixel smartphone from spam calls and texts
The number of spam calls and phishing attacks seems to increase yearly and shows no signs of slowing down. These can be annoying or potentially dangerous if you fall into a spammer's trap. If you own a Google Pixel smartphone, your device offers multiple options to protect against most unwanted calls and messages. Some of the best Android phones on the market lack at least one of these Pixel-exclusive features. This guide shows you how to keep those spam annoyances from disrupting your day on your Google Pixel smartphone.
Google Tensor G2: All the details on the Pixel 7's custom chipset
The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are official and are already among the best smartphones we've ever tested. That's partly thanks to Google's custom silicon that does the heavy lifting inside, the Google Tensor G2. It's the second-generation chip to be made by Google. While it only offers choice upgrades compared to the first Tensor chip that launched with the Google Pixel 6 series, it offers improvements in all the right areas.
Google teases a better Play Store for tablets, foldables, and even Chromebooks
Google has had its opportunities to tease the Pixel Tablet this year whether it was at I/O 2022 in May or the Pixel hardware event earlier this month. That hardware is just a piece of the company's overall commitment to redesigning Android's interfaces for tablets and foldables. One software component to the strategy has been making the Play Store friendlier to large screens. Well, we now have some good insight into what's changing as Google has detailed some choice features coming to the app store on tablets, foldables, and Chromebooks.
How to adjust your Google Nest's sound settings
Google's Nest Audio lineup is among the best smart speakers on the market and one of the easiest to set up and use. It also offers various options to customize its audio settings, ranging from its volume and equalizer to more advanced ones. Let's explore how it's done, regardless of whether you're using a Google Home, Home Mini, Home Max, Nest Audio, Nest Mini, Nest Hub, or Nest Hub Max, as the steps are the same for all Google Assistant-powered smart speakers and displays.
How to customize your Android 12 & Android 13 phone's Material You theme
Material You was introduced with Android 12 as a reboot of Material Design and was refined further with Android 13. If you're unfamiliar with the term, it covers a suite of personalization features within Android, from dynamic color palettes to themed icons. It's a convenient way to customize your phone with a couple of taps. It's available on all Android phones that run Android 12 upwards, including the budget-friendly Pixel 6a and the newly announced Google Pixel 7.
Google Photos: How to manually sync and back up your photos
You might have just finally replaced your old device and upgraded to a powerful new Android phone but are worried you can't transfer all of your pictures. Thankfully Google Photos has you covered. You no longer have to worry about losing your photos no matter the Android device you're using; Google Photos offers a way to back up your pictures through your Google account. As always, Google Photos is great for storing and managing your photos in a single place. So we've put together a guide that covers how to sync Google Photos backups and which steps are necessary to ensure your files are saved immediately.
6 simple ways to launch Google Assistant on your Pixel 7
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, among the best Android phones, are the latest and greatest from Google and are packed with a ton of great features. One tightly integrated feature is voice recognition using the new Tensor G2 chip. This capability is useful for anything from taking notes to sending texts. A great way to take advantage of voice recognition is using Google Assistant. Google Assistant is helpful for simple tasks, such as getting an answer to a question, or more complex tasks, like scheduling a meeting.
Fossil is going Wear OS 3 with the new Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch
Wear OS 3 has been around for over a year at this point, but the platform has been positively sluggish to come to hardware. For the longest time, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 was your only option, and while that's now joined by the Watch 5 lineup and Google's recently-launched Pixel Watch, that's still not a lot of choice. While there is the Montblanc Summit 3, we've been very curious to learn when the OS would additional third-party watches. Thankfully, Fossil is stepping into the fray as it announces the Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch — its very first watch shipping with Wear OS 3 — as well as plans to update other Gen 6 devices.
Google Pixel 7 review: The most refined Pixel yet
Last year’s Pixel 6 series was a full reboot of Google’s smartphone ambitions. The company introduced a brand new hardware design with the now-iconic visor camera bump, a revamped interface that changes colors based on your wallpaper, and a new Google Pixel 6 Pro model that looks and feels distinct from the regular version. With such a big shift behind us, it’s great to see that Google is sticking to its guns with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 is a continuation and refinement of the trend that the Pixel 6 first introduced, making it one of the best Android phones out there.
Android 13 could finally give us a feature first promised in Android 11
More than two years ago, Google announced that it would bring a new capability to Android. The then just released Android 11 introduced a revamped media player that sits in an extra area above your notifications. As part of this redesign, a quick output switcher was added to the top right corner of the player, and it was supposed to show you both Bluetooth and Cast devices for “seamless transfer.” However, the latter never appeared for anyone after Android 11 went stable. Two years and two Android versions later, evidence has surfaced showing that Cast devices might soon finally make it to the quick output switcher.
Can you use normal watch straps with the Google Pixel Watch?
Quick answer: No, the Google Pixel Watch straps are proprietary, meaning that you cannot use standard-lug watch bands with it. Instead, you'll have to buy special dedicated Pixel Watch straps, and selection right now is slim. Google has recently launched its new Google Pixel Watch, and with it, a handful...
Google's free VPN offer for the Pixel 7 will keep going for years
Back in October 2020, Google One added a VPN as a free perk for its subscribers. The service is available in over 18 countries on Android and iOS as long as you are subscribed to a 2TB or a higher-tier storage plan. And despite being available as a free perk, independent auditors found Google One's VPN pretty okay. During the Pixel 7's launch event on October 6, the company announced that it would bundle VPN by Google One with the Pixel 7 series for free, without the need to subscribe to a storage plan. But like all good things in life, the VPN service will remain free to use for a limited time.
8 helpful Google Assistant commands for your Nest smart device
Google's AI-powered voice assistant Google Assistant remains an integral part of Android phones, Nest hardware, and the best compatible smart speakers. Google Assistant on your smart speaker is more capable than merely setting up alarms, reminders, and shopping lists. Here are the best useful commands for the Next speaker or smart display to turn you into Google Assistant ninja.
6 essential Google Pixel Watch tips and tricks to try today
Although the Google Pixel Watch is a gorgerous wearable, its Wear OS-based software isn't revolutionary. The OS has most of the same features you'll find on the best Android smartwatches. However, there are a few unique tricks to the Pixel Watch that veteran Wear OS users might not notice. Along...
The Razer Kishi Edge is a powerful Android tablet designed for cloud gaming
2022 is clearly the year of the gaming handheld. Today, Razer revealed an Android tablet built from the ground up for cloud gaming. Named the Razer Edge, it's the latest entry in a string of cloud gaming hardware. The Razer Edge comes in two variants, a $400 WiFi model and...
Gboard's latest beta borrows tablet layout cues from physical keyboards
Android software support for tablets has been coming a long way, and the top apps for tablets today really show what's possible when devs prioritize this form factor. But typing on tablets has always been a little fraught — you'd think it would be easy thanks to how much space we have, but poorly optimized interfaces have often wasted that opportunity. Thankfully, Google has been making real efforts this year to improve things for tablets, like we saw with its release of Android 12L. Now the latest app to give some special attention to larger screens is Gboard, hopefully making text entry on tablets a little more comfortable.
Android and Chrome take their first steps towards a blissfully password-free future
Signing in to accounts sucks. Password resets, two-factor prompts, hackers breaching databases — who needs the aggravation? This is exactly why we've been so excited over the past few months, after Google shared word that a brave new passwordless future was on its way to Android and Chrome. Thanks to cryptographically signed passkeys stored on your phone, you'll be able to securely and easily access your favorite services — and that all gets started today.
