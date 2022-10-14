Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Heads To WACO For Regional Opener
It has not been a great season for the Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad, but just like everyone else starting class 1A regional play, the Saints get a clean slate and a chance to make a run. However that will be easier said than done as Melcher-Dallas will travel to WACO on Monday. The Saints come in at 5-16 on the season and will take on a Warriors squad that finished 2nd in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division and hold a 25-6 record. First serve is scheduled for 7:00. The winner gets the survivor of the North Mahaska and Mormon Trail match on Wednesday.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Volleyball Draws Home Road to State
The #5 Indianola volleyball team will have home court advantage all the way through to the state tournament, with regional play beginning Tuesday where the Indians will learn their semifinal opponent. The Indians will take on the winner of Winterset and Creston, who have a combined six wins on the season, and will have to fight through what is likely a matchup with #12 ADM in the regional final in order to punch their ticket to the final eight in Cedar Falls.
kniakrls.com
Marching Band Competition Season Ends
The Iowa High School marching band competition season has ended, and area schools celebrated another special fall of performances across central Iowa. For the 46th consecutive season, the Pella Marching Dutch earned a Division I “Superior” score at the Iowa High School Music Association state festival, one of the longest ongoing streaks in Iowa. In the evening, Pella claimed 1st place in Class 3A and overall at the Mid Iowa Band Championships in Ankeny. This fall, the Marching Dutch outscored every Iowa school they competed against head-to-head.
kniakrls.com
Central triathlon team headed to national championships
For the second year in a row, the Central College women’s triathlon team earned its way to the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships, finishing third at the West Regional Qualifier Saturday. North Central College (Ill.) was the team champion with 99 points. The Dutch totaled 60 points. Hailey Poe...
kniakrls.com
Flavian “Peck” Konrad
A Mass of Christian Burial for Flavian “Peck” Konrad, 84, of Milo, Iowa will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Milo. Family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Rosemount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church in Milo, Iowa or The Good Shepherd Endowment Fund at The Village in Indianola, Iowa.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Pride of Indianola Marching Band Color Guard Captains
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features the Pride of Indianola Marching Band Color Guard Captains. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Missoula Children’s Theater Play is this Week
The Missoula Children’s Theater in Knoxville will be putting on a show Saturday, October 22nd with two live performances. The Noon Kiwanis Club in Knoxville presents the show. The show this year is Red Riding Hood and it is co-sponsored by the Knoxville PTO. Auditions and practice start tonight...
kniakrls.com
Hamilton Woman Killed in Crash in Oskaloosa
A Hamilton woman was killed in a car crash in Oskaloosa Monday morning. The Iowa State Patrol reports 80-year-old Betty J. Walter was driving a 2009 Chevy Malibu, and was leaving a parking lot off of Highway 92 heading eastbound and pulled in front of a westbound 2014 Ford F-150 driven by 71-year-old Ricky L. Corbett of Oskaloosa. The F-150 didn’t have the time to stop, and collided with the Malibu. Walter wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Corbett was. The investigation is ongoing.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Parks and Rec Winterizing Bathrooms
Indianola Parks staff will begin to winterize the restrooms and shelters at Indianola city parks and facilities starting today, closing them to the public. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News electricity and water will be shut off at shelters and in restroom buildings, and park restrooms are generally available from April 15 – October 15 each year. For more information, click below.
kniakrls.com
New Middle School Opens the Doors
Students, teachers and staff all moved into the new Knoxville Middle School Wednesday, October 12th. According to Knoxville Middle School Principal Brian McNeill the majority of the move from the old school to the new facility took place Saturday October 8th. Teachers had to have items ready to be moved...
kniakrls.com
Library Mobile Unit Headed to Knoxville
The State Historical Society will be bringing a mobile bus to Knoxville Friday, October 21st through Wednesday, October 26th. The bus will be open each day during that time with the exception of Sunday. The bus will be open at 10 a.m. each of those days. The mobile bus is...
kniakrls.com
City of Indianola Fall Cleanup Today
The City of Indianola Fall Cleanup is today, with the Indianola Brush Facility allowing residents to dispose of large and unwanted items at the facility. Items accepted in the drop-off will include books, box springs, mattresses, chairs, couches, and tables, while broken glass, construction materials, concrete, railroad ties, drywall, and tires are among those that are prohibited.
kniakrls.com
Paul Wright
Services for Paul Wright, 97, who passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 in. West Des Moines, will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 19 at the Indianola. First Baptist Church with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial. Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Middle School Students Share Thoughts About the New School
There were a lot of things to like when the doors flung open for the first day of school at the new Knoxville Middle School. Natalie Beck, a seventh grader in Knoxville listed what she liked the most about the new facility. The likes for Beck, “There’s different colors for...
kniakrls.com
Pella Fire Department Discusses Safety with Students
Students from Pella and Pella Christian schools met with Pella Firefighters this week both at the fire station and their own buildings as part of Fire Prevention Week. Pella Fire Chief Randy Bogaard says it’s critical to have children as soon as elementary school understand the ways to keep themselves safe in case of a fire, and he encourages all families to have an evacuation plan in place and to go over safe places to gather in the event of disaster.
kniakrls.com
Poet Curtis Bauer Will Speak at Writers Reading Series
Central College will welcome Curtis Bauer, poet and Central Class of 1992 graduate, to the Fall 2022 Writers Reading Series. Bauer will read from his collection of works at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the Boat, Moore and Weller Rooms in Maytag Student Center on Central’s campus. The event is free and open to the public.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Library Trunk or Treat Event October 31st
The annual Indianola Public Library Trunk or Treat event hosted by the Indianola Public Library takes place in two weeks, with city departments offering decorations and treats, and a dinner of hot dogs provided. Janis Comer with the library tells KNIA News the library is thrilled to have kids and families back at the library, and voting on who will win the coveted “Silver Pumpkin Award” between the various city departments decorating their equipment. The Trunk or Treat will be in the library parking lot from 5:30 to 6:30pm on Monday, October 31st.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Parks and Rec Annual Costume Party on the Square Coming
Indianola Parks and Rec is holding their annual Costume Party on the Square later this month on the downtown Indianola square, inviting children and man’s best friend to dress up for a day of trick-or-treating. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News costumes will be judged for being creative or scary, with different age groups and dogs being judged separately. Kester also says plenty of other activities will be going on around the square, including games, mini-golf, inflatables, and the Iowa League of Heroes. The children’s costume party will run from 10am to noon on October 29th. The KNIA Big Red Radio will be on location playing Halloween music and making announcements.
kniakrls.com
Register to Vote for Marion County Fairboard
The 2022 Marion County Fairboard election is set for Monday, December 5th at 7:00 p.m. The election is to elect members to the 24-member fairboard. Those eligible to vote must be a Marion County landowner, business person or farmer and be a resident of Marion County. Time is running out...
kniakrls.com
City of Pella Seeking Court Order to Demolish Remaining Buildings Destroyed in Fire
The Pella City Council will consider filing a citation in Marion County District Court for those who own 813.5 Washington Street at their meeting Tuesday. A resolution is on the agenda for legal action as it relates to bringing the destroyed structure to compliance in Pella City Code Chapter 145. The previous A.G. Law building was damaged beyond repair in a fire on January 15th of this year. The City of Pella has filed two separate letters to the property owner – Andrew G. Aeilts with A.G. Residential L.L.C., ordering him to have the property conform to city code, but have yet to receive a response.
Comments / 0