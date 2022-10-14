Read full article on original website
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha Starr
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com
RRH doctors warn that respiratory viruses are on the rise
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s that time of year – children and adults are getting sick. After years of COVID being the dominant virus, more people are being infected with other common illnesses. Doctors with Rochester Regional Health say respiratory viruses are on the rise, especially among children...
‘Misinformation’: URMC refutes European study on colonoscopies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A European study on the value of colonoscopies, is gaining attention worldwide. But doctors here in Rochester say those findings are misleading. According to the publication from The New England Journal of Medicine, the study examines two groups of people: one group, undergoing colonoscopy screening, and another group who does not. “The […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network to Receive $150,000
Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network is among eight nonprofit organizations splitting $1 million in grant funding from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. Mothers & Babies will receive $150,000 over three years. The money will be used for home and virtual visits to support new parents with breastfeeding, safe sleep, medical appointments, transportation, insurance and food insecurity through the first year of life.
westsidenewsny.com
More people now eligible to give blood
The American Red Cross invites those who spent time in the U.K., Ireland, or France and have never tried to give blood due to concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD) – related to mad cow disease – to give blood and help save lives. Recently, the U.S. Food...
13 WHAM
Dave and Busters holds Disability Awareness Family Fun Day
Henrietta, N.Y. — Dave and Busters in Marketplace Mall held a Disability Awareness Family Fun Day on Sunday. They opened one hour early with the music on low and house lights adjusted so local kids could enjoy the gaming experience while helping those with sensory issues. The next Disability...
westsidenewsny.com
Halloween sails back to Chili’s Ambush Lane to benefit Dream Factory
Shiver Me Timbers! Halloween On Ambush is back again for another spooky season. The large pirate-themed display and light show will run October 20 through 22 and October 27 through 31 at 15 Ambush Lane, Churchville. Similar to a holiday light show, Halloween On Ambush is a 30-minute looping soundtrack with coordinated lights and special effects. On October 28 and 29, Captain Jack and Hector will be on-site along with Kona Ice & Macarollin’ Food Trucks.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Could it be the first hint of winter?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After some pretty good weather this weekend, a deep trough of low pressure will rotate across Western New York. This is a slow moving weather system that will have a major impact on the temperature, wind and precipitation for a significant portion of the week. In addition, it will cold enough for a response from the Great Lakes. This will be the first real lake effect event off Lake Erie with the concentration of precipitation west and southwest of Rochester.
Molina Healthcare and Big Daddy BBQ provided hot meals for the homeless
Both Molina Healthcare and First Genesis Baptist Church said they hope to do more events like this.
rochesteralist.com
Delicious Food and More Reasons Good Smoke BBQ is Awesome
Good Smoke BBQ ♥ 135 West Commercial Street, East Rochester, NY (585) 203-1576. If you’re like me, good food is often on your mind. You have a list in your head of restaurants you like to go, and places you want to check out next. If it is not already there, Good Smoke BBQ should be on your list. Catapulting to the top of the list of reasons is the food is delicious. I’m talking absolutely delicious. The grill masters have won over 600 awards in bbq competitions across the country. So let’s start with their award winning delicious food.
13 WHAM
Hot meals given out to homeless at Genesis Baptist Church
Rochester, N.Y. — Some homeless people of Rochester were able to have a hot meal for dinner on Saturday. Molina Healthcare of New York has partnered up with Big Daddy's BBQ and Catering and First Genesis Baptist Church to provide hot meals to those experiencing homelessness, sheltered and unsheltered, in Rochester.
Body of Missing Perinton woman discovered in Rochester
35-year-old Tracy Bellanca was last seen leaving her residence on Belinda Crescent in Perinton.
WHEC TV-10
Seneca Park Zoo celebrates Fall Fest with Apple Weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo held its fall festival on Sunday. It was part of “apple weekend”. The zoo was fully decked out with pumpkins, scarecrows, and hay bales. There was also a scarecrow contest where guests could submit a scarecrow to be voted on...
AdWeek
Rochester Morning Anchor Leaves WHEC to Be Full Time Dad
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WHEC morning anchor Brennan Somers signed off of the Rochester, N.Y. NBC affiliate on Friday after working at the station for five years.
5 New York Hometowns Among ‘Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
Five places in New York State were just named some of the best places to live in the world. U.S. News & World Report recently released its list of the "Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023." Four New York hometowns cracked the top 50 and five places...
websterontheweb.com
A quick Mrs. Claus update
I had the opportunity to check in with Florence Kinney several days ago. You know her from my blog as “Mrs. Claus,” who every year purchases thousands of gifts (mostly with her own money) to deliver to children all over the Rochester area. After 32 years of doing this, she’s nearing the incredible goal of 100,000 gifts given.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: What happened to the Clock of Nations?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Where is it? That’s what a lot of you want to know about a piece of Rochester’s history. You asked Pat Taney to find out what happened to the Clock of Nations for this week’s Good Question report. It was first a...
13 WHAM
Missing Perinton woman found dead in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has identified Tracy Bellanca, 35, of Perinton, as the body found Sunday on Ravine Avenue. Bellanca had been reported missing around 3 p.m. Sunday after she had not been seen for approximately two days. Police found her body about five hours...
Meet Rochester’s first and only Housing Attorney
Another task for Furlano in the future will be to confirm landlords listed as local are, in fact, truly local.
newyorkalmanack.com
Who Owns A Photo Of Your Face? A Rochester Teenager & Privacy Rights
In the 1890s, Rochester teenager Abigail Roberson was surprised to learn that a portrait she had taken at a local photographic studio was being used on 25,000 lithographic posters created by the Rochester Folding-Box Company to advertise Franklin Mills flour, without her prior knowledge or consent. The poster, reading “Flour...
FDA announces Adderall shortage: Here’s what you need to know
Although it is still possible to get Adderall here, it's not available in big quantities.
