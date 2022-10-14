Two Marion County teams were involved in the Knoxville Volleyball Invitational on Saturday and both came away with winning records on the day. Knoxville was 3-1 sweeping through pool play without dropping a set to Southeast Warren 21-9 and 21-13, Pella Christian 21-9 and 21-9, and ADM 21-13 and 21-11. The Panthers ended the day in the championship semifinal to Union in a three set thriller. After dropping the first set 21-16, Knoxville came back to take set two 21-17, and had the Knights down 15-14, but could not finish off the match and fell 19-17. Pella Christian meanwhile, struggled to get going in pool play, winning over ADM in three sets 16-21, 21-15, and 15-13, losing to Knoxville in two sets and falling to Southeast Warren in three sets. That sent the Eagles to the consolation bracket where they dusted off Albia 21-12 and 21-14, then defeated Holy Trinity in three sets 21-10, 18-21 and 15-10. Knoxville is now 25-12 on the season and will await the winner of Tuesday’s class 4A regional match with Pella and Newton. Pella Christian is 24-15 and will host Pleasantville in a class 2A regional quarterfinal match on Wednesday.

