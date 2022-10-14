Read full article on original website
Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Heads To WACO For Regional Opener
It has not been a great season for the Melcher-Dallas Volleyball Squad, but just like everyone else starting class 1A regional play, the Saints get a clean slate and a chance to make a run. However that will be easier said than done as Melcher-Dallas will travel to WACO on Monday. The Saints come in at 5-16 on the season and will take on a Warriors squad that finished 2nd in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference North Division and hold a 25-6 record. First serve is scheduled for 7:00. The winner gets the survivor of the North Mahaska and Mormon Trail match on Wednesday.
Norwalk sweeps the field, places first at Winterset Volleyball Tournament
The Norwalk volleyball team swept their way to a first-place finish at Saturday’s Winterset Tournament, closing out the regular season with five wins and a set record of 10-0. The Class 4A eighth-ranked Warriors cruised through pool play, defeating Chariton 21-9, 21-10, Gilbert 21-18, 21-17 and South Central Calhoun...
Indianola Volleyball Draws Home Road to State
The #5 Indianola volleyball team will have home court advantage all the way through to the state tournament, with regional play beginning Tuesday where the Indians will learn their semifinal opponent. The Indians will take on the winner of Winterset and Creston, who have a combined six wins on the season, and will have to fight through what is likely a matchup with #12 ADM in the regional final in order to punch their ticket to the final eight in Cedar Falls.
Knoxville 3-1; Pella Christian 3-2 At Knoxville Volleyball Invitational
Two Marion County teams were involved in the Knoxville Volleyball Invitational on Saturday and both came away with winning records on the day. Knoxville was 3-1 sweeping through pool play without dropping a set to Southeast Warren 21-9 and 21-13, Pella Christian 21-9 and 21-9, and ADM 21-13 and 21-11. The Panthers ended the day in the championship semifinal to Union in a three set thriller. After dropping the first set 21-16, Knoxville came back to take set two 21-17, and had the Knights down 15-14, but could not finish off the match and fell 19-17. Pella Christian meanwhile, struggled to get going in pool play, winning over ADM in three sets 16-21, 21-15, and 15-13, losing to Knoxville in two sets and falling to Southeast Warren in three sets. That sent the Eagles to the consolation bracket where they dusted off Albia 21-12 and 21-14, then defeated Holy Trinity in three sets 21-10, 18-21 and 15-10. Knoxville is now 25-12 on the season and will await the winner of Tuesday’s class 4A regional match with Pella and Newton. Pella Christian is 24-15 and will host Pleasantville in a class 2A regional quarterfinal match on Wednesday.
Marching Band Competition Season Ends in Pella, Ankeny
The Iowa High School marching band competition season has ended, and area schools celebrated another special fall of performances across central Iowa. For the 46th consecutive season, the Pella Marching Dutch earned a Division I “Superior” score at the Iowa High School Music Association state festival, one of the longest ongoing streaks in Iowa. In the evening, Pella claimed 1st place in Class 3A and overall at the Mid Iowa Band Championships in Ankeny. This fall, the Marching Dutch outscored every Iowa school they competed against head-to-head.
Pella Swimmers Contribute to Conference Meet
The Pella swimmers were part of a 2nd place team finish in the first of two conference meets for the NCMP Aquagirls Saturday. Maylei Ruggles placed 2nd in the 100 fly (1:06.44), falling by three-tenths of a second. She was also on the victorious 200 yard relay (26.13 split on 1:56.09 relay) and the runner-up 400 yard freestyle relay (58.02 on 3:52.03 relay).
Hamilton Woman Killed in Crash in Oskaloosa
A Hamilton woman was killed in a car crash in Oskaloosa Monday morning. The Iowa State Patrol reports 80-year-old Betty J. Walter was driving a 2009 Chevy Malibu, and was leaving a parking lot off of Highway 92 heading eastbound and pulled in front of a westbound 2014 Ford F-150 driven by 71-year-old Ricky L. Corbett of Oskaloosa. The F-150 didn’t have the time to stop, and collided with the Malibu. Walter wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Corbett was. The investigation is ongoing.
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Food Shelf Update
Pella Food Shelf Executive Director Melissa Zula discusses the latest with the non-profit organization, and previews the upcoming KNIA/KRLS Food Drive Radiothon on November 15th. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Missoula Children’s Theater Play is this Week
The Missoula Children’s Theater in Knoxville will be putting on a show Saturday, October 22nd with two live performances. The Noon Kiwanis Club in Knoxville presents the show. The show this year is Red Riding Hood and it is co-sponsored by the Knoxville PTO. Auditions and practice start tonight...
Paul Wright
Services for Paul Wright, 97, who passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 in. West Des Moines, will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 19 at the Indianola. First Baptist Church with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Memorial. Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Jake Grandia
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Marion County Auditor Jake Grandia as we discuss the upcoming general election. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Indianola Parks and Rec Winterizing Bathrooms
Indianola Parks staff will begin to winterize the restrooms and shelters at Indianola city parks and facilities starting today, closing them to the public. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News electricity and water will be shut off at shelters and in restroom buildings, and park restrooms are generally available from April 15 – October 15 each year. For more information, click below.
New Middle School Opens the Doors
Students, teachers and staff all moved into the new Knoxville Middle School Wednesday, October 12th. According to Knoxville Middle School Principal Brian McNeill the majority of the move from the old school to the new facility took place Saturday October 8th. Teachers had to have items ready to be moved...
Library Mobile Unit Headed to Knoxville
The State Historical Society will be bringing a mobile bus to Knoxville Friday, October 21st through Wednesday, October 26th. The bus will be open each day during that time with the exception of Sunday. The bus will be open at 10 a.m. each of those days. The mobile bus is...
Pella Fire Department Discusses Safety with Students
Students from Pella and Pella Christian schools met with Pella Firefighters this week both at the fire station and their own buildings as part of Fire Prevention Week. Pella Fire Chief Randy Bogaard says it’s critical to have children as soon as elementary school understand the ways to keep themselves safe in case of a fire, and he encourages all families to have an evacuation plan in place and to go over safe places to gather in the event of disaster.
Indianola Parks and Rec Annual Costume Party on the Square Coming
Indianola Parks and Rec is holding their annual Costume Party on the Square later this month on the downtown Indianola square, inviting children and man’s best friend to dress up for a day of trick-or-treating. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News costumes will be judged for being creative or scary, with different age groups and dogs being judged separately. Kester also says plenty of other activities will be going on around the square, including games, mini-golf, inflatables, and the Iowa League of Heroes. The children’s costume party will run from 10am to noon on October 29th. The KNIA Big Red Radio will be on location playing Halloween music and making announcements.
Indianola Library Trunk or Treat Event October 31st
The annual Indianola Public Library Trunk or Treat event hosted by the Indianola Public Library takes place in two weeks, with city departments offering decorations and treats, and a dinner of hot dogs provided. Janis Comer with the library tells KNIA News the library is thrilled to have kids and families back at the library, and voting on who will win the coveted “Silver Pumpkin Award” between the various city departments decorating their equipment. The Trunk or Treat will be in the library parking lot from 5:30 to 6:30pm on Monday, October 31st.
Opening of Five Lake Red Rock Recreation Areas Delayed in 2023 for Infrastructure
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, announces delayed openings of the Howell Station, North Overlook and Whitebreast campgrounds and the Fifield and North Overlook recreation areas at Lake Red Rock. Those sites will delay opening until June 1 for the 2023 recreation season. The delays are needed...
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/16/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 28 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO ASSISTANCE CALLS, TWO MEET SUBJECTS, TWO EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO FOLLOW UPS, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE RESCUE, ONE INFORMATIONAL CALL, ONE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, ONE VIOLATION OF A NO CONTACT ORDER, ONE HORSE, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE DOMESTIC AND ONE OTHER CALL.
Fire Open House Held in Knoxville
The Knoxville Fire Department held an Open House Wednesday, October 12th in recognition of Fire Prevention Week. There were inflatables for the children. Mercy One was scheduled to be at the event, but the weather turned and the helicopter wasn’t able to be at the event. There were tours available of the fire station. The fire department trucks were parked outside the station for people to view.
