KSDK
Robbers burglarize clothing store and shoot at store owner, escape in stolen Hyundai
ST. LOUIS — Two robbers burglarized the clothing store on Washington Avenue, exchanged gunfire with the store's owner, and fled in a stolen Hyundai Monday morning, police said. According to St. Louis Metro police, at about 3:20 a.m. two suspects broke into Dictate Never Accept (DNA), a clothing store...
KSDK
New license plate reader cameras in Brentwood aim to curb crimes involving stolen cars
The cameras will be used in five locations in St. Louis. They are a part of an initiative to prevent stolen cars from being used in any further crimes.
KSDK
Week 9: Help 5 On Your Side ‘Tackle Hunger’ with Parkway West and Rockwood Summit
FENTON, Mo. — We are into the second half of the high school season, and 5 On Your Side’s “Tackle Hunger” initiative has continued to make an impact in the community. Next week’s matchup showcases the Parkway West Longhorns at Rockwood Summit. The Parkway West...
KSDK
City of St. Louis holds North Grand corridor meeting to talk traffic concerns
Mayor Tishaura Jones is working to make the streets safer, especially on the North Grand corridor. Neighbors are concerned about speeding and traffic lights.
KSDK
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones rebukes police board takeover plan
Steve Ehlmann talks about his op-ed pushing for a state takeover of the St. Louis police board. Mayor Tishaura Jones opposes this plan.
KSDK
Freeze warning in effect for St. Louis area
The freeze warning lasts Monday night until Wednesday morning. St. Louis area residents are urged to disconnect garden hose and drain it.
KSDK
Spooky sweets for your 'BOO' with Susi's Creations
ST. LOUIS — Susi's Creations is a small floral and strawberry arrangement business specializing in custom rose bouquets, chocolate covered strawberries and more. Owner, Susi Nava Hammersmith, runs her small business in the Bevo Mill neighborhood. Susi always knew that starting her own business was her calling. "I started...
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Very windy, cold Monday
Monday starts off with clear skies and chilly temps. We'll see highs near 50 with wind gusts making it feel even cooler.
KSDK
Loyal to Local: STL Windows Direct offers a customer oriented experience
ST. LOUIS — We love featuring locally owned businesses that make up our great community here on Show Me St. Louis. STL Windows Direct is one of them. Their focus is on the customer and providing the best value with every product they install. Cheryl Dennison, Marketing and Partner...
KSDK
Sugaree Baking Company in St. Louis closing at the end of the year
After 27 years, Sugaree Baking Company will close at the end of the year. The pandemic and staffing shortages took a toll on the business.
KSDK
Here's a list of things to do before the 3-day hard freeze in St. Louis
Expect this freeze to last until Tuesday. There will be another one Wednesday morning.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Seasonable weekend, first freeze next week
Clouds will try to fill in our sunshine this afternoon, it will end up partly sunny. Highs will land in the upper 60s.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Nice finish to the weekend, cold start to next week
Temperatures are heading for the mid 60s today. We'll notice a wind shift by the afternoon, and colder air starts to pour in overnight.
KSDK
5 On Your Sideline high school football highlights (October 14, 2022)
ST. LOUIS — The high school football season is fully engaged, and the 5 On Your Side sports team has it all covered. This year, we've got a new name and a new look for our Friday night high school coverage: 5 On Your Sideline. We'll take you all...
KSDK
Granite City gets a kick out of Knight
Abby Knight is the kicker on Granite City High School's football team. She is active in many other sports including soccer, tennis and volleyball.
KSDK
Rezūm Therapy Vapor Therapy is a minimally invasive treatment option for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
ST. LOUIS — As many men get older, their prostate gland enlarges, which may squeeze the urethra and obstruct the flow of urine. Other risk factors for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) include family history, obesity, heart disease and diabetes. A wide variety of treatment options are available for BPH,...
