CBS News
Man charged in armed robbery and shootout at Green Line station on West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in a shootout and robbery at a CTA Green Line stop in the Austin neighborhood over the weekend. Chicago Police said Ohday McCamury was arrested around 10:10 a.m. Saturday, just minutes after he tried to rob a 21-year-old man at gunpoint at the Cicero stop on the Green Line.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man exchanges gunfire with victim he tried to rob on CTA train platform: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man faces attempted murder charges after trying to rob a man on a CTA platform and then exchanging gunfire with the victim. Ohday McCamury, 19, faces one felony count of attempted murder, two felony counts of armed robbery and one misdemeanor count of obstructing identification. At...
cwbchicago.com
Convenience store clerk killed during exchange of gunfire with armed robber, Chicago police say
A convenience store worker was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with an armed robber Tuesday evening on the North Side, Chicago police said. The offender escaped, apparently unharmed. The robber entered J&K Food and Liquors, 6320 North Western, around 9:50 p.m. and demanded money. He then shot...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot while walking to his car on Chicago's Far South Side
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while walking to his vehicle on Chicago's Far South Side Monday. At about 5:03 a.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man was walking to his vehicle in the 10700 block of South Bensley when a blue Mercedes approached, and someone inside opened fire, police said.
Man, 60, dies after Chatham shooting on CTA Red Line train: Chicago police
Crime on the CTA is becoming all too common, riders say.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun, police say
CHICAGO - A Southwest Side alderman accidentally shot himself Monday afternoon in the Ashburn neighborhood, the Sun-Times has learned. Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) suffered a gunshot wound to his wrist around noon while cleaning his gun in the 8200 block of South Christiana Avenue, according to a Chicago police alert.
2 men arrested after stolen vehicle hits several cars, including Chicago police squad car
CHICAGO (CBS) – Charges are pending against two men who police said were in a stolen vehicle that hit several parked cars, including a police squad car.Police said a stolen Hyndai Sonata was going the wrong way down Green Street when it lost control and flipped onto its side.The two men ran off, but were arrested in the back of a home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood a short time later.
'It's scary': Woman, 87, found beaten to death in wheelchair at senior home complex, officials say
The victim was discovered unresponsive in a wheelchair with injuries from an assault, officials said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 39, shot while walking in River North
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking in River North Sunday night. At about 11:11 p.m., a 39-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 400 block of West Ontario when a person inside a dark blue sedan fired shots, Chicago police said. The man was shot in...
J Parker shooting: Man ID'd after shot, killed during fight at Hotel Lincoln rooftop lounge
A man was killed in a fight-turned-shooting a North Side hotel lounge, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Three men shot in drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three men were shot in a drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday night. Police said the victims were standing on West Monroe near Cicero just before 6 p.m. when someone in a car opened fire. They victims – 30, 32, and 36 – were all shot in...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man found dead in parked car with gunshot wound to the head
CHICAGO - A man was found dead inside a parked vehicle in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Monday morning. At about 12:49 a.m., Chicago police responded to a shots spotter alert in the 1500 block of East 62nd Street and located a 43-year-old man inside of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head.
2 arrested after crashing stolen car into parked vehicles in Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle into several parked cars in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, including a Chicago police cruiser.Police said a stolen 2018 Hyundai Sonata going the wrong way in the 7600 block of South Green Street struck several parked cars, including a CPD squad car, around 12:30 a.m. Monday, before flipping onto its roof.Two people who ran off from the car were arrested in the back yard of a home in the 7600 block of South Carpenter Street. Charges were pending Monday morning.No one was injured.
fox32chicago.com
2 in custody after crashing stolen car, striking Chicago police vehicle on South Side
CHICAGO - Two suspects are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle, striking a Chicago police squad car and then fleeing the scene early Monday on Chicago's South Side. At about 12:34 a.m., a male driver of a stolen 2018 Hyundai Sonatta was traveling the wrong way in the 7600 block of South Green when he struck several parked vehicles and a squad car, Chicago police said.
Chicago shooting: Man, 60, critically hurt after shot during argument on CTA Red Line, police say
Crime on the CTA is becoming all too common, riders say.
CBS News
Two boys cited after bringing replica gun to Walmart in Forest Park, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A toy gun caused quite a scare at a Walmart in Forest Park Sunday. Police were called to the store around after someone spotted a boy pull what appeared to be a weapon from his waistband. Some witnesses understandably thought it was real and started running out...
Chicago shootings: 2 teens among 6 killed, 24 others injured in weekend violence, police say
A 13-year-old found dead on a park bench is among two teenagers killed in weekend Chicago gun violence, police said.
Man, 60, shot during fight on South Side Red Line train
A man was shot and critically wounded during a fight Saturday morning on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side. The man, 60, was arguing with someone on the train about 6:10 a.m. near the 87th Street station when he was shot multiple times.
CTA Red Line trains bypass 87th Street Station after man shot: officials
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a southbound CTA Red Line train at the 87th Street Station Saturday morning. Chicago police say there was a fight between two men on the train around 6:10 a.m. and one of the men began firing. The 60-year-old victim was taken to University...
fox32chicago.com
Man murdered on sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was murdered on a sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim, 20, was shot on South Peoria near 69th around 4:10 p.m. He was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are investigating.
