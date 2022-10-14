ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Man charged in armed robbery and shootout at Green Line station on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in a shootout and robbery at a CTA Green Line stop in the Austin neighborhood over the weekend. Chicago Police said Ohday McCamury was arrested around 10:10 a.m. Saturday, just minutes after he tried to rob a 21-year-old man at gunpoint at the Cicero stop on the Green Line.
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot while walking to his car on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot while walking to his vehicle on Chicago's Far South Side Monday. At about 5:03 a.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man was walking to his vehicle in the 10700 block of South Bensley when a blue Mercedes approached, and someone inside opened fire, police said.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago alderman accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun, police say

CHICAGO - A Southwest Side alderman accidentally shot himself Monday afternoon in the Ashburn neighborhood, the Sun-Times has learned. Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) suffered a gunshot wound to his wrist around noon while cleaning his gun in the 8200 block of South Christiana Avenue, according to a Chicago police alert.
CBS Chicago

2 men arrested after stolen vehicle hits several cars, including Chicago police squad car

CHICAGO (CBS) – Charges are pending against two men who police said were in a stolen vehicle that hit several parked cars, including a police squad car.Police said a stolen Hyndai Sonata was going the wrong way down Green Street when it lost control and flipped onto its side.The two men ran off, but were arrested in the back of a home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood a short time later. 
fox32chicago.com

Man, 39, shot while walking in River North

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking in River North Sunday night. At about 11:11 p.m., a 39-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 400 block of West Ontario when a person inside a dark blue sedan fired shots, Chicago police said. The man was shot in...
fox32chicago.com

Three men shot in drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three men were shot in a drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday night. Police said the victims were standing on West Monroe near Cicero just before 6 p.m. when someone in a car opened fire. They victims – 30, 32, and 36 – were all shot in...
CBS Chicago

fox32chicago.com

2 in custody after crashing stolen car, striking Chicago police vehicle on South Side

CHICAGO - Two suspects are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle, striking a Chicago police squad car and then fleeing the scene early Monday on Chicago's South Side. At about 12:34 a.m., a male driver of a stolen 2018 Hyundai Sonatta was traveling the wrong way in the 7600 block of South Green when he struck several parked vehicles and a squad car, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com

Man murdered on sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was murdered on a sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim, 20, was shot on South Peoria near 69th around 4:10 p.m. He was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are investigating.
