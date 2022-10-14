Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
State Task Force puts a stop to Brooklyn slumlords
A New York State Task Force reached an agreement with a notorious Brooklyn landlord for harassing tenants and engaging in unlawful practices in managing its buildings. Greenbrook Holdings, LLC and its owner Greg Fournier settled with the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas and the Tenant Harassment Prevention Task Force for harassment of tenants in the 188 buildings it owns, which are located mostly here in Brooklyn.
qudach.com
New York's mayor says he never expected to take this step
CNN — The latest signs of the situation New York is facing are monolithic achromatic tents the city’s politician says helium ne'er imagined he’d person to build. The accomplishment of buses from the borderline shows nary motion of slowing, and these caller exigency shelters connected Randall’s Island could soon location hundreds of migrants.
longisland.com
Attorney General James, NYPD Commissioner Sewell Take Down Interstate Luxury Vehicle Theft Ring and Fraudulent Credit Card Operation
New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Keechant Sewell today announced the takedown of a luxury vehicle theft ring and fraudulent credit card operation in New York City. As outlined in the indictment, four individuals are charged with 76 counts for their roles in the auto-theft and export operation. During a three-year joint investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF) and NYPD’s Grand Larceny Division, law enforcement uncovered a scheme in which these individuals used stolen credit card information and stolen identifications to steal high-end vehicles from residences and rental car lots in New York and other states. After stealing the rental vehicles, the members of this theft ring drove the stolen vehicles into the greater New York City area, leaving them for a period of time to “cool off.” Crew members then drove the vehicles to South Florida where the stolen cars were loaded into shipping containers headed to West Africa to be sold.
NBC New York
Editor's Note: Brooklyn Apartment Death Story
A story published earlier Monday indicated that a pair of deaths last Friday in Brooklyn, initially believed to be a murder-suicide, was now believed to be a double homicide instead. That report was based on information provided by the NYPD. However, the NYPD now says the initial theory remains intact,...
New York City subway argument turns deadly, police try to stop transit crime
Police said seven of the murder suspects had been arrested, but riders say they are still doubtful about the safety they have in the city's transit system.
queenoftheclick.com
Crash at Ovington and 7th Avenue in Bay Ridge
Around 2:00 pm, there was a crash on 7th Avenue and Ovington Avenue. (
Affordable apartments starting at $397 a month in new Brooklyn development
Here is a New York housing lottery with a lot going for it, especially if you’re looking for affordable housing in Brooklyn. At the newly constructed Linden Terrace II, lottery winners meeting income and household size requirements will qualify for rent starting at $397 a month.
Scammer’s text demanded ransom for missing retired transit worker
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Shortly after retired transit worker Michael “Shaka” Thorne was found sleeping in a car in Brooklyn, his wife received a disturbing text message from a phone number with a Georgia area code. “I told you I have Shaka,” the text read, “but you decided not….to take it seriously,” the wife, Stephanie Haas-Thorne, […]
fox5ny.com
Woman plunges to death from NYC rooftop bar
NEW YORK - A 26-year-old woman fell to her death from the rooftop bar at a Times Square hotel. The NYPD says it happened at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hyatt Centric Hotel on 45th St. The woman, whose name has not been released, was at the 54th-floor establishment...
New York City announces its largest rainbow fentanyl seizure in history, eclipsing record bust from last month
Days after federal officials announced the largest rainbow fentanyl seizure in New York City history, an even greater quantity of the highly addictive substance has been found, authorities say.
queenoftheclick.com
Dr. Frontus Continues to Remind Alec Brook-Krasny That She Didn’t Defund the Police
NYC Council was the group that voted to defund the police. Mathylde Frontus is an NYS Assembly Representative, so she never voted to defund the police.
Warning For New Jersey Residents Who Walk On The Beach Before Sunrise -ADJUST
I have a warning for anyone who enjoys walking along our beaches, especially before sunrise. There is a safety issue to report at a Monmouth County beach. According to News12.com, "a sinkhole on the beach [bordering] Asbury Park and Ocean Grove beach has once again become a hazard." There is...
Grandson of former Staten Island BP James Molinaro denied bail in federal case
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — The grandson of former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro — already accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend — was denied bail Thursday in his federal case for weapons and drug charges, authorities said. Steven Molinaro, 33, has been in federal custody since August when he was indicted for being a felon in […]
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Doctor, Pharmacists Charged with Running $24 Million Oxycodone Ring out of East NY Clinic
A doctor, her staff and a group of pharmacists ran a $24 million drug ring out of a Brooklyn medical clinic that doled out more than 1 million oxycodone pills with bogus prescriptions, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. From December 2018 until October 2022, the scheme operated out of Dr. Somsri...
Boy, 15, stabbed in stomach by teen rival outside Bronx high school
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach, allegedly by a fellow student, during a brawl outside a Bronx high school Thursday morning.
NY1
Homeless New Yorkers struggle to leave shelter system, even with vouchers
The high demand and low supply of housing in the city is making it difficult for homeless New Yorkers seeking housing to compete with an already competitive market. “When I’m stuck inside the shelter system, it’s tough to get out,” said James Lee who lives in a homeless shelter.
norwoodnews.org
East Bronx: Search for Group of Gunmen following Multiple Shooting Incident
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating the group of people seen in the attached photos who are sought in connection to a reckless endangerment incident that occurred in the Laconia section of the East Bronx. It was reported to police in the 47th Precinct that on...
queenoftheclick.com
Update: He’s Claimed!!! Dog Found in Dyker Heights – Taken to ACC
This handsome dog was found on Fort Hamilton Parkway & 72 Street. He was at the 68th Precinct, but is now at Animal Care and Control (ACC).
fox5ny.com
Homeless woman arrested for robbing dead NYC man
NEW YORK - A homeless woman accused of robbing a dead man who had been killed by a construction truck in Midtown Manhattan has been arrested. Geniece Draper, 40, is accused of stealing the wallet of the victim as his body remained under the truck that had just crushed him on 8th Ave. and W. 44th St. last Thursday.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Borough President Fires Deputy Over Toxic Work Environment
Diana Richardson, a former Crown Heights assemblywoman, has effectively been terminated from her job as Brooklyn’s deputy borough president following a string of staff and constituent complaints about her behavior, the Brooklyn Borough President confirmed. “After a series of conversations, Ms. Diana Richardson will no longer serve at Brooklyn...
