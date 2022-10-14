Read full article on original website
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
5 Reasons the 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Is the Trim to Get
Choosing the right 2022 Dodge Challenger trim level is tough since there are 11 to choose from. Here are a few reasons that the R/T Scat Pack Widebody could be your best choice. The post 5 Reasons the 2022 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody Is the Trim to Get appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Cadillac Celestiq Debuts With 600 HP, 300-Mile Range And Rolls-Royce Levels Of Luxury
Cadillac has finally pulled the wraps off the stunning 2024 Cadillac Celestiq. You have to admit, it's something to behold: striking, elegant, and imposing - as a Caddy should be. It's remarkable to see how the company has stayed true to the concept. It's said to be the height of Cadillac's "Art of Travel" design philosophy (also seen on the Lyriq), with the luxury motorcar designed to present ultra-luxury electromobility.
V8-Powered Mercedes V-Class Is A Luxury Super Van
Mercedes-Benz vans offer a touch of premium refinement to a class of vehicle usually reserved for the hard-working fleet life. In the US, we get the Metris and Sprinter cargo and passenger vans. Neither of these are as plush as the V-Class sold elsewhere in the world, and to make matters even worse, GAD Motors, a well-known German Merc tuning company responsible for some wild creations, is now offering the V-Class with a V8 engine, essentially turning it into a super van. We've seen some incredible Mercedes van builds before, ranging from off-road ready campers to an office on wheels, but nothing comes close to this thing.
Not A Single Toyota bZ4X Was Sold Last Month
Toyota is a vehicle manufacturing monster: it outsold General Motors last year in the USA and continues to post incredible sales results. ICE models like the Tundra and Corolla flying off of dealer floors, but in more recent months, the brand has not been without its struggles due to parts shortages and global supply chain issues. In September, the brand's sales increased for the first time in 13 months, but its 458,493 light-vehicle sales in Q3 2022 was down 5.4% relative to the same quarter in 2021. While the Camry and RAV4 continued to sell in droves, the biggest loser of them all was the Toyota bZ4X: not a single example was sold in September. This had nothing to do with parts shortages, though.
Jeep And Ram Tease Their SEMA Show Vehicles From Mopar With Sketches
While General Motors and Honda won’t be at this year’s Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas, Stellantis will be there with Mopar. The automaker posted concept sketches previewing three custom vehicles the automaker will showcase at the event, which runs November 1-4. The sketches preview...
Limited Edition Lotus Evija Electric Hypercar Celebrates Emerson Fittipaldi And Lotus Type 72
In 1972, Brazilian racer Emerson Fittipaldi took a black and gold Lotus Type 72 to that year's Formula 1 drivers' and constructors' championship titles. 50 years later, Lotus is celebrating that monumental achievement with eight special editions of the world's most powerful production car, the 1,972-horsepower Lotus Evija. Fittipaldi himself was present at the reveal, making this extra special.
BMW M Says Manual Gearboxes Make No Sense But Will Keep Them Around As Long As Possible
Not many car makers still believe in the power of the manual transmission, especially when it comes to high performance. BMW is one of the last remaining vestiges of the manual transmission in a performance car, offering the M3 and M4, and the brand-new second-gen M2 with a stick. The...
New Mini Moke Goes On Sale In The USA As Upmarket Electric Car
Moke International (MI) arrived on the scene in 2013, breathing new life into Sir Alec Issigonis' Mini-based military vehicle. The first batch was launched in Australia, and in later years, MI started targeting the ultra-rich in Europe. Now it's returning to the USA, 40 years after the original Moke was...
Exploring Cars & Coffee Palm Beach In A 2022 McLaren GT
We recently spent some time in Miami with a sumptuous McLaren GT, wearing a unique MSO orange paint job and silver ten-spoke wheels. A deadly combination for the British supercar. The speed and agility of McLaren's most useable supercar were better felt in the UK where we drove the car last, if only because of the famous British B-roads that go on for miles without a cop in sight. We got our track-driving fix at Miami's exclusive Concours Club, but supercars are meant to be shared with the world.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Fitted With “Legend Blue” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey is getting an iconic Air Jordan 11 colorway. Jumpman has come throughout with some impressive hybrid sneakers over the years. One such sneaker is none other than the Jordan Two Trey, which combines models like the Air Jordan 11 and the Air Jordan 8. This shoe has been getting quite a bit of love as of late, and as a result, Jumpman has been coming through with some dope new colorways.
Hennessey Performance Unleashes Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak With 1,000 Horsepower
Very few people look at something like the 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and think it's lacking in power. That is unless you work for the evil geniuses at Hennessey Performance down in Texas. To them, more is better, and when it comes to tuning cars, this reporter is inclined to agree with that mindset. This is why creating a custom package to take your Challenger all the way up to 10 seemed like the only logical decision.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost?
The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series III Obsidian is the most expensive. Here's its price and what you'll get for your money. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Used Audi R8 V10 Engine Costs More Than A New Corolla
If you head down to your local Cars and Coffee meet, it's not uncommon to spot one or two vehicles sporting an engine swap. We've seen Mazda RX-7s with LS V8s, and even a Nissan 350Z with a Bentley W12 engine. With enough time and money (and patience), any build is possible.
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz's answer to the BMW iX and Audi e-tron is this, the all-new EQE SUV. A mid-size luxury electric SUV, this could very well end up being one of the brand's top-selling models in markets like North America as gas models are gradually phased out. The EQE is easily identifiable as a member of the EQ family with its rounded styling elements, and it comes in three trims. The base model makes 288 horsepower and sends power to the rear wheels only, while a 536-hp version with 4Matic all-wheel drive tops the range. As expected, the cabin is bristling with technology and more screen real estate than in almost any other new car. If the EQE Sedan's body style isn't to your liking and the EQS SUV is too big, this could be the sweet spot in Merc's rapidly expanding EQ lineup.
Hyundai Working On World's Most Advanced Infotainment System
Hyundai Mobis, the automotive brand's parts maker and supplier, is looking to make the world's best infotainment systems. That's why the subsidiary has teamed up with Swiss software company Luxoft to create a system worthy of that title. Both are currently working on a new Infotainment Cockpit Controller MIS (Mobis Infotainment System), described as "the most advanced system."
Nissan Rogue Sport And Pathfinder Now Available With 5,000-Mile Lease
Nissan has been keeping a close eye on car shoppers' changing needs and habits over the last two or so years. Based on this, the Japanese brand has introduced updates to both its leasing options and pre-owned program. Rising gas prices, an increase in the number of people working from...
2023 Mini Cooper 2-Door Hardtop And JCW Models Coming To USA With Manual Transmission
Mini USA has some wonderful news for American fans of the little tyke: the manual transmission is making a return to the lineup. Yes, enthusiasts can once again specify the Mini Cooper Hardtop 2-door with three pedals, with production starting in November. The Cooper, Cooper S, and John Cooper Works models will all be available to order with this desirable option.
