Circleville Fire Department Shares Fire Safety Tips With Scouts
Circleville Fire Department Firefighter Wayne Kleman made a fire safety presentation to Boy Scouts of America pack 170. The scouts and their parents learned the importance of home smoke detectors, evacuation planning and how to use different types of extinguishers. With assistance, Cub Scout Dracro Vannoy, wearing the fire helmet, successfully extinguished the demonstration fire. BSA Cub Scout pack 170 meets every Tuesday night 6:30 p.m. at the St Joseph center located at 777 E Ohio St. Circleville.
