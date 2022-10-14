ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

U.S. Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

By Business Wire
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022--

U.S. Bancorp reported its third quarter 2022 results today. The earnings release, business line schedules and slide presentation can be accessed online at ir.usbank.com/investor-relations/financial-information .

At 8 a.m. Central Time, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will host a conference call to review the financial results. The conference call will be available online or by telephone. To access the webcast and presentation, visit U.S. Bancorp’s website at usbank.com and click on “ About Us ,” “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts & Presentations.” To access the conference call from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 877-692-8955. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 234-720-6979. The access code for all participants is 6030554.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $591 billion in assets as of June 30, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about .

